Portraits of the future cast light on ‘truths’ of today

Artist Scotty So is not someone to shy away from fraught spaces where fictions and realities seem to overlap, or where the lines between the real and unreal appear evermore indistinct.

So’s multidisciplinary practice – which includes elements of drag, performance art and photography – often place his own body in the frame to reveal the illusory nature of what is on the surface, and show us how different narratives often operate underneath.

In this way, So has his finger right on the pulse of our times – as we live through an AI revolution where it is becoming almost impossible to distinguish tech-generated composite information from the “real” information we collect in the course of our authentic human lives.

But in the artist’s most recent project, his fascination with notions of truth, fiction and manipulated realities has led him beyond the present day, to think about what the world may look like 50 years from now.

Yet these future forecasts are not driven by the artist’s own personal visions. Rather, they have been shaped by the thoughts (and faces) of a group of 18- to 25-year-olds, whose predictions about the world in 50 years’ time have informed a fascinating new photographic series and a major new show.

Today’s young people face forward 50 years

The outcomes of So’s latest project, which he has undertaken in partnership with Benalla Art Gallery and PHOTO2024, are currently on display at Benalla Art Gallery in an exhibition titled 50+.

The exhibition comprises 25 large-scale photographic portraits that are the result of many hours of work by the artist and a group of young people from the Benalla and Melbourne regions who agreed to be So’s sitters and interviewees for the series.

As his portrait subjects, the young people first spent time with So in one-on-one conversations where he asked them where they saw their lives in 50 years (2074). The artist then invited them to sit for individual photographic portraits where he focused on capturing their young eyes and faces in close-up, high-impact detail.

To complete each work, So used some AI image software to artificially age each one’s facial features and create representations of what they may look like in 50 years’ time. The final images’ titles include the names of the sitters and the year in which they were born.

So’s “original” photographs therefore become hybrid “half-truth” realities, offering viewers intriguing visual speculations on how these young people of today may appear in 2074.

L-R: ‘Miranda, 1999 ‘and ‘Joshua, 1998’, by Scotty So. Images: Supplied.

In describing the final AI step in his creative process, the artist says that it is a ‘totally straightforward’ way to transform someone’s photographic portrait, but instead of leaving all the outcomes to the AI algorithms, the artist spent a lot of time re-editing and fine-tuning each image to allow remnants of the originals to surface in the final pictures.

‘I really wanted to leave the eyes untouched, in particular,’ So tells ArtsHub. ‘I wanted viewers to still see the young people’s faces within the old faces, and see the old and new together in the same frame.’

It was also important for So to capture his subjects’ eyes as they looked directly into the camera. ‘I wanted their eyes to meet the viewers’ eyes to create that direct connection,’ he says.

The human desire to stay true to ourselves

Although the final artworks in So’s 50+ series focus on what the young people’s faces may look like in 50 years’ time, for many of the project participants, the greatest drawcard of the experience was less about its final images, and more about sharing their thoughts on what their lives may be like in five decades’ time.

The predictions feature in the exhibition by way of a soundtrack that accompanies the portraits and which plays in the gallery as visitors walk through the show. The soundscape, which has been created by So, combines excerpts of the conversations the artist had with the young people in ways that do not reference any names or faces. Instead it reveals their inner thoughts in a non-narrative style to show that, even if the young people don’t know exactly where they will be in 50 years’ time, they already have a firm sense of who they want to be or continue to be.

‘For some of them, especially for the ones at the younger end of the age bracket, I think 50 years from now seems so far away that it actually doesn’t exist to them yet,’ So laughs.

‘But the main thing many of them said was that, whatever they were doing 50 years from now, they hoped they would stay true to themselves.’

So adds that some of the project’s older participants expressed concerns about whether there would even be a habitable world in 50 years’ time, due to problems like pollution and global warming.

‘But then there were other responses that weren’t at all about these serious world issues and more about these young people’s engagement with pop culture,’ he says.

‘One response that really intrigued me was about what the Kardashian kids would be like in 50 years, which I think reveals the huge impact reality television celebrities have had on this generation.’

What ‘truths’, if any, can AI offer?

Aside from these occasional celebrity references in his subjects’ future visions, So says another prominent theme to come out of the process was around how we understand notions of “truth” in the 21st century.

As he explains, it was interesting for him to realise that many of the participants’ comments related to their desire to stay true to themselves in the future, and this made him reflect on the authenticity of the photographic portraits he was creating.

L-R: ‘Mia, 2003’ and ‘Noah, 2004’, by Scotty So. Images: Supplied.

‘It really made me wonder what the truth within the portrait is,’ he says.

‘I mean, in using this AI technology that we are all becoming so familiar with, it is giving us a truth, but it’s not a 100% accurate truth, is it? It can only ever be a kind of truth.’

So explains that, as part of his wider art practice, he sometimes experiments with AI to age the faces of celebrities using pictures of them from 30 or 40 years ago. But he adds that sometimes when he does this, the AI results look nothing like these celebrities’ faces in real life.

‘Like Madonna, for example. I used a picture of her from when she was in her early twenties and applied the AI ageing software to that picture, and it looks nothing like the way she actually looks now.

‘So I find it really interesting how AI allows us to see what someone like Madonna would look like without all the artificial work she has had done to her face,’ he says.

In many ways, these “fun” artistic experiments So conducts with AI raise serious questions around what we believe to be “true” and “real” in the world, where the lines between fiction and reality can merge thanks to the wonders of technology.

Read: The QSO, AI and the challenge of authenticity

But in terms of So’s experiences with the young people in his project, what struck him most was their empathy for other people, and their sense of knowing their true selves in a rapidly changing world.

‘A big part of the project was about helping them envision a future, but what I like about the process is that it obviously helped them think more about what it means to be true to themselves,’ he says.

‘I really like that that was one of the outcomes of this process where we were bringing such a far away future into the immediate present,’ he concludes.

Scotty So: +50 is at Benalla Art Gallery until 5 May 2024; free.