Placing community at a festival’s heart while reaching for the stars

Louise Bezzina brims over with enthusiasm as she speaks about the upcoming Brisbane Festival, her third as Artistic Director and her most ambitious to date. ‘Every year you want to grow, highlighting what you think is important and defining the sort of festival you want to create, and we have done that this year,’ she said.

Bezzina feels lucky that her previous two festivals were able to go ahead in the midst of lockdowns across the country.

Reflecting on the lessons of that time, she said: ‘The past two years have been unusual, destructive and unimagined, but they offered an opportunity to reflect and redefine what a festival is and should be, and that is placing artists at the heart of the festival and showcasing their work on a global platform.’

Bezzina very much believes that the role of an international festival is to act as a springboard for presenting our stories to the rest of the world, at the same time being truly inclusive and community focused.

From the river to the sky

As the River City, Bezzina feels Brisbane Festival should focus in part on its meandering river; she is also looking to the stars.

Introducing a new visual arts component has helped inform programming, alongside her many commissions of local artists and creative organisations.

Luke Jerram’s Gaia. Photo: Natural Environment Research Council.

To this end, Brisbane’s Art Boat, a floating venue plying the river that was 2021 favourite, returns bigger and better this year with both dawn and midnight cruises.

More importantly, Bezzina said: ‘It will include an artwork installation on the barge, The Spheres, specially commissioned from renowned Brisbane artist, Lindy Lee. Along with a curated entertainment program and soundscape that responds to the artwork, this will make the cruises a unique and unusual event.’

The Planet Series similarly offers a light and sound installation at West Village from renowned British multidisciplinary artist, Luke Jerram, with a seven-metre inflatable floating orb presenting imagery from NASA of the Moon, Gaia and Mars, accompanied by a soundscape from Dan Jones.

Supporting local talent and engaging community

Bezzina is proud of commissioning and developing several world premieres of new theatre works, generated locally and supporting lesser-known companies, while also engaging some of the best creative talent. All are contemporary stories of our time and place but have universal themes, realising bold ideas through delivery methods such as puppetry, digital media, and visual and aerial theatre.

Based on the memoir of the same name, Fourteen has been adapted by shake & stir with Shannon Molloy. Image supplied.

Two exciting companies, Dead Puppet Society and Legs on the Wall, have come together to create a visual, physical and cinematic retelling of a Greek myth, Holding Achilles. Bezzina describes it as, ‘a huge, epic and ambitious visual spectacle, with a great script, marvellous musical score and the powerful vocals of Montaigne’.

Another local company, shake & stir, is presenting a world premiere of author Shannon Molloy’s modern Australian classic, Fourteen, a brave coming-of-age story for our times.

Anna Yen’s Slow Boat tells the story of her father’s arrival in Brisbane from China at the end of the Second World War through a mixture of vaudeville, cabaret, circus and martial arts; and Anita Heiss’ ‘love letter to Meanjin,’ Tiddas, based on her best-selling novel, explores contemporary Aboriginal issues through the daily lives of five female friends.

In keeping with Bezzina’s desire to involve and engage the community, Dance Halls builds on the 2021 Street Serenades program, which took place across 190 suburbs. The culmination of a rehearsal program by participants, Dance Halls performances will take place in eight suburbs. There are also seven Brisbane Serenade programs, where audiences join with professionals in performance opportunities.

Additionally, Nightwalks with Teenagers encourages young people’s social engagement with the arts. ‘I truly believe that it is my job and the job of the festival to be everything, so that it’s really important that there are touchpoints across the city for engagement with the Brisbane Festival,’ Bezzina told ArtsHub.

Access, inclusion and opportunity

Bezzina has developed her program with due consideration around inclusivity, accessibility and diversity, assisted and enhanced by a partnership with CPL (Choice, Passion, Life). One of Queensland’s leading profit-for-purpose disability support organisations, CPL has partnered with the festival on two key works.

Restless Dance Theatre’s Guttered is staged in a suburban bowling alley. Photo: Roy Vandervegt.

Guttered by Adelaide’s Restless Dance Theatre explores what it means to be disabled as an artist and performer, with the production staged in a suburban bowling alley. And Brown Church by the Naavikarani Collective is a dance, musical and visual spectacle examining displacement and gender issues.

Bezzina described working with CPL, who provided advisory support and Disability Awareness Training to the Festival, as a journey rather than an end. The aim is to promote awareness, program more disability-led productions, feature more performers with disabilities, and increase audience accessibility and inclusion.

This year’s Brisbane Festival clearly offers an extraordinary variety of art and entertainment for the whole community across many suburbs, and in some unusual venues, as well as presenting locally-based traditional works in newly invigorated productions. It is the start of a new journey for festival programming that looks to a positive future for the arts in the Sunshine State.

‘There is now a real sense of dynamic optimism in Brisbane, as it looks forward to hosting the Olympics in 10 years’ time,’ Bezzina said.

‘The Brisbane Festival has a real opportunity to help shape and guide the cultural program [of the Olympics], to build legacy and capacity and to start to tell stories of this place, to amplify First Nations programming and to really show the personality of Brisbane off to the world.’

Brisbane Festival runs from 2-24 September 2022