Pitch versus reality: can new National Collection loan scheme be as accessible as it aims to be?

In late January the Federal Government announced an $11.8 million commitment to support a new long-term loan scheme designed to allow more works from the National Gallery’s Collection to be shared with regional and suburban galleries.

The announcement was highlighted as a significant new Federal Government arts commitment within its new National Cultural Policy, Revive, and was launched as an effective way to unlock more National Collection works ­– 99% of which are currently not publicly exhibited.

While the scheme is being welcomed by many in the sector as a visionary move to widen arts access, there are also questions emerging around how many galleries will have the resources and infrastructure necessary to actually take part in the scheme.

Looking beyond the new program’s headline announcement, galleries are raising concerns around aspects such as extra staffing, security costs and the gallery space required to host major works for long periods, casting doubt on whether this new National Gallery long-term loan scheme can realistically reach the galleries and audiences it is aiming for.

Exciting idea, worthy vision, but what are the realities?

The new scheme is set to launch on 1 July 2023, when applications will open to all galleries and museums across Australia. In the lead-up, the National Gallery has stated it will undertake a consultation period with galleries to gauge the best ways of sharing the National Collection with them.

In the meantime, several regional gallery directors are raising questions around its viability, especially for cultural destinations in their regional networks and those smaller spaces that are currently ill-equipped to house major works for long periods of time.

One example is Wangaratta Art Gallery, the curator of which Ashlee Laing says that while the new scheme is a hugely exciting prospect for the sector, the realities of what it takes for a gallery of his size to host major works for long periods, raises questions around whether the Gallery could even apply to take part.

Laing describes the Gallery’s previous experience of having the iconic work Shearing the Rams by Tom Roberts on loan from the the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) for a four-week exhibition period during 2019 as an example of the process that small regional galleries go through to host nationally significant works.

‘We had to hire 24-hour on-site security, we undertook a significant upgrade in our CCTV and our security infrastructure, and were gratefully supported by the Creative Victoria, State Government Scheme of Regional Partnerships Indemnification, for the required insurance,’ Laing explains.

‘We also had to develop an education and awareness program for our volunteers who performed the invigilation of the work. This assisted in helping to inform our volunteers, but also exposed the small FTE (full-time equivalent) load in resources of our Gallery’s professional staff to deliver such high-calibre experiences,’ he says.

Despite these extra investments and pull of gallery resources, the time and money spends paid off for the Gallery, because the loaned work on show had a strong resonance with its audience.

As Laing explains: ‘We knew it would be a safe bet, because it’s a hugely important work for the region and was timed to celebrate the 130 years since the iconic painting’s inception.

‘Tom Roberts spent time in the Wangaratta region to create the work, and we have local families still connected to the story and the people captured in the scene, so it was worth all of that extra work and resourcing because it had major audience pull.’

But Laing says that in terms of the National Gallery’s new long-term loan scheme, there are budgetary and infrastructure barriers that will likely stand in the way of taking part.

‘For our venue to afford those kinds of extra requirements for such significant loans – even for short-term loans – it requires years of planning to secure the grant funding and philanthropic support.

‘So, investing the time and resources in securing all of that threatens to compromise our programming and curatorial vision, which would mean a compromised experience for our regional audiences.’

Will government funding cover added on-loan costs?

The experiences of Wangaratta Gallery reveal the huge resourcing commitments required by smaller galleries to house major artworks – even for very short periods of time. Yet one of the defining features of the new long-term scheme is to allow galleries, like Wangaratta, to have major works on loan for much longer stretches (time-frames of between two and 10 years) which, in theory, will allow more time for those venues to reap the visitation rewards the artworks should expect.

But given these large ongoing costs of housing major works for long time-frames, just how far will the Government’s $11.8 million stretch to allow the kinds of benefits the loans could deliver?

This question is currently on the mind of New England Regional Art Gallery Director and current Chair of Galleries and Museums NSW, Rachael Parsons.

She says that while the scheme is a huge win for the sector and an important acknowledgement of the place of regional galleries within the cultural life of the nation, she has various queries around how the scheme will be delivered.

‘I am excited for the possibilities that the new National Collection loan scheme may offer, as it will provide access for regional audiences to experience a broader range of artworks,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘However, I have some questions – many around the support and resources that may be given to regional galleries to ensure that they can access and make best use of the opportunity.

‘Funding and resources are always stretched in the gallery sector and so I am interested to see how the scheme is designed to assist galleries with the work and costs that would be involved with loaning works from the National Collection, beyond waived loan fees and transport for the artwork, and including the application process through to installing the exhibition, storage, environmental, security and conservation needs.’

Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Director, Sarah Gurich (in regional NSW), raises similar uncertainties: ‘We are certainly interested in having better access to National Gallery touring exhibitions and programs,’ she says. ‘But one difficulty with hosting long-term loans is lack of wall space, especially given the high turnaround of exhibitions generated to meet audience and funding body expectations.

‘Additional issues also arise when meeting the environmental conditions required for displaying objects of national significance for long periods of time,’ she adds.

For Benalla Art Gallery Director, Eric Nash (in regional Victoria) one of the main issues of the new scheme is around how it sits within the larger picture of long-term under-resourcing of many regional public galleries.

‘I absolutely commend this new long-term loan scheme in terms of its idea and its vision,’ he says. ‘However, in Benalla, as I’m sure is the case in many regional and suburban galleries across the country, there is a lot of work to do to redress historical underinvestment.

‘Before even considering programming and operational costs that may be associated with the loan scheme, this underinvestment has resulted in facilities that are no longer fit for purpose to meet necessarily stringent loan requirements,’ he adds.

Benalla Art Gallery is being proactive in this regard, as it embarks on what is intended to be a major building redevelopment project. Once complete, it will enable the Gallery to have the kind of infrastructure that is suitable to house works from the National Collection.

‘We have been buoyed in recent years by the Victorian Government’s commitment to our stage 1 [building] redevelopment; however, there will be much more work to be done to deliver subsequent – and very exciting – stages of redevelopment before Benalla is in a position to access works from the National Collection.

‘That will be a very satisfying day as, after all, it is the National Collection, and it stands to reason that it should be shown across the nation, including right here in our own backyard,’ Nash concludes.