Petrol-powered feminist icon celebrated on stage

The remarkable life of trailblazing feminist icon Alice Anderson, mechanic, inventor, businesswoman and unconventional member of the Lyceum Club (an arts, literature and social activism group for women only) is being brought to loving life by La Mama in collaboration with Three Birds Theatre and The Shift Theatre.

Set mostly in the roaring 1920s, this spirited production takes place in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, the home of Victoria’s first all-girl garage. At its helm was Anderson, a woman ahead of her time, whose life was cut tragically short aged 29 by a gunshot wound to the head, supposedly self-inflicted while cleaning her firearm.

Born to a middle-class family in 1897, one of five children, Anderson’s upbringing was unconventional. At an early age, she marched to the beat of a different drum, shunning any social expectations of how a young woman should behave.

Anderson’s passion for motor vehicles was ignited while working as a secretary in her father’s motoring business. Due to financial reasons, she had to quit her secondary school education, but this unfortunate set of circumstances led to Anderson developing her own business in the emerging field of motor vehicle servicing and repairs.

Opening in 1919, The Alice Anderson Motor Service offered what you’d expect from any garage; what made it unique were the apprenticeships it offered to young women, allowing them to learn the mechanical side of motoring while breaking down social barriers in the process.

Anderson’s nurturing reputation spread far and wide and soon mothers from across Australia were sending their daughters to her garage for driving lessons.

If that wasn’t remarkable enough, Anderson also invented the under-car trolley, a now standard fixture of any motor garage.

Anderson’s life is the focus of the spirited new play, Garage Girls. Written by Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway, alongside Carolyn Bock and Helen Hopkins, and directed by Janice Mueller, the play was inspired by Loretta Smith’s book, A Spanner In the Works: The Extraordinary Story of Alice Anderson and Australia’s First All-Girl Garage.

‘Garage Girls’ is ‘a wonderful collaboration’ between Three Birds Theatre and The Shift Theatre. Photo: Supplied.

Co-writer Carolyn Bock credits the play’s inception to the fortuitous recommendation of Smith’s book, discovering as she read that it fitted perfectly with The Shift Theatre’s mission of showcasing the unsung women of history.

Bock quickly recognised this story would also be an ideal vehicle to collaborate with the like-minded theatre company, Three Birds. According to Bock, Three Birds Theatre saw the collaboration as, ‘a wonderful marriage between the two companies’.

‘Birds is known for its witty banter, razor-sharp dialogue,’ says Bock. ‘Whereas Helen [Hopkins] and I are really interested in history and marrying that to its theatrical form. It was a match made in heaven, we think.’

Bock points to the lack of these types of stories as being an important reason to stage the play. ‘Because we didn’t know her story, as women. Being two female-led theatre companies going, “Wow, this is an all-girl garage, and we are all-girl theatre companies.” That’s just wonderful fuel for us. And that whole thing about women’s history still being uncovered. It’s there, in archives, in diaries, in [historical] documents and things, but it’s not in the world as much.’

Digging deeper into Anderson’s history, the writers discovered to their astonishment that many women in trade and industry were already aware of Alice’s story.

‘We thought, “Women mechanics … that was entering a whole new world, about industry, women of industry.” And, of course, then we discovered that her story is quite well-known within women of trade because she has been this icon. She’s really held up as a pin-up for women of trade.’

Tasked with condensing Anderson’s full but brief life into palatable, entertaining theatre, the troupe drew inspiration from surprising and varied genres of storytelling.

Bock recalls that in the developing and writing stage the team thought, ‘Well, let’s look at 1920s Melbourne and what was happening,’ she says. ‘And vaudeville and the musical revue were the popular style of theatre. So, we thought, “Is that a springboard? Do we start looking at the style of presentational theatre as a doorway into how we might approach it?” Writing with this fantastic, rhythmic banter that Three Birds write, it really lends itself to that sort of style.’

Inspiration also came from the radio serials that graced the airways at the time, as Garage Girls slowly evolved into a marriage of unique performance styles and storytelling. Simultaneously, the ambiguity around Anderson’s untimely death brought a tantalising ‘whodunnit’ element to the play.

The cast of ‘Garage Girls’. L-R: Helen Hopkins, Anna Rodway, Madelaine Nunn, Candace Miles and Carolyn Bock. Photo: Supplied.

Never married, there were many whispered rumours that Anderson was a lesbian. Although the rumours were believed to have been circulated by competing garages, Anderson tellingly never discouraged them. Some even claimed that her accidental and fatal self-inflicted shooting was a suicide, spurred by the gossip around her sexuality.

Given that Anderson had many lesbian friends – together with an oft-cited photo of her dressed in chauffeur’s attire, lovingly holding another woman’s hand – she has been positioned as an early LGBTIQA+ hero. In their research, however, Bock and the team found it challenging to pin down any concrete evidence of this or any inner world that would give them an intimate portrait of who Alice really was.

‘Alice was a pretty private person, so in terms of her internal world and what she may have been thinking, there’s no diary. No first-hand [accounts],’ Bock says.

Significantly though, they felt it was important to bring this lens to Garage Girls,and Bock hints that, ‘there’s enough in the storytelling to offer that possibility’.

After her death, Anderson’s legacy was sustained by friends and work colleagues Ethel Bage and May Rooney, who continued operating The Alice Anderson Motor Service well into the 1950s. Anderson’s achievements were further celebrated by a 2017 exhibition at the National Motor Museum.

Anderson’s signature style of cropped hair, peaked cap and mechanic’s uniform made her a cause célèbre and emblematic of the independent ‘new women’ who entered the workforce during World War I. Simultaneously, her commitment to economic equality and opportunities for all women made her an early feminist icon.

To the delight of Three Birds Theatre and The Shift Theatre, the audiences who have been discovering Garage Girls are a diverse cross-section of people, bringing together patrons of the arts, female mechanics and rev heads.

Ultimately, what the two companies hope audiences take away from Anderson’s story is that hers is one of many still waiting to be illuminated. These female-led theatre companies are laying the groundwork, allowing us to rediscover the past as they educate and entertain.

Garage Girls runs from 19-30 July at La Mama Courthouse, Carlton.