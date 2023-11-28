Performing Lines Sector Day 2023

Performing Lines Tasmania’s Sector Day is arguably the most significant sector-wide planning day on lutruwita’s performing arts calendar. Led since 2018 by the creative glue that is Annette Downs, Performing Lines initially brought a small group of artistic directors together to introduce themselves and their organisation’s practice.* Since then, the Sector Day has blossomed into a vital and strategically important conversation-based event for independent artists and organisations. Key is the opportunity to share initiatives and welcome new creatives and representatives into this island community.

Partnering with the Theatre Royal in nipaluna/Hobart, the 2023 Day was facilitated by the new Performing Lines Senior Producer, Sinsa Mansell. The first “couch” conversation introduced Chris Twite, who recently launched Hobart Current’s Epoch exhibition and has now taken on the role of Artistic Director of Dark Mofo.

In conversation with Mansell, Twite was able to explain his vision for this iconic mid-winter festival, which is basically pausing for 2024. Not one for short-term goals, his longer-term vision is to work with organisations and the creative community in the city, recognising that the arts community of lutrawita/Tasmania punches above its weight, with incredible quality and commitment. He also emphasised the value of long-term investment (pertinent with so many in the room waiting on the results of major state arts grant rounds, which could determine their survival).

Representing Arts Tasmania, David Sudmalis (Director) then presented the chilling reality of the Tasmanian Government’s arts funding. He listed the many portfolios the new Minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, has to cover, of which Arts is the latest. He then summarised the various industry development and grants programs on offer, a highlight being the series of workshops under the banner of Growing Pains in the Arts delivered by Caroline Sharpen at the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Creative Australia.

Image: Troy Melville.

Funding challenges

Transparency was the theme of discussions on the arts budget and the upcoming announcements, embargoed at the time of the Sector Day. With just under $5 million available across 18 different arts grant rounds, that leaves a significant percentage (50% to 78%) of long-standing, innovative and excellent organisations about to miss out completely. Individual artists and organisations are having to actively pitch against colleagues, effectively also reducing the capacity to partner with others on projects. With increases already given to some of the 11 multi-year funded organisations from the usual sized pool of money, and with more committed increases next year, it is clear that Tasmania may see the collapse of some arts organisations.

[In the week following Sector Day, the Arts Tasmania announcements confirmed that while we can celebrate those 11 organisations securing multi-year funding, it is not all merriment. With the static pool of funds impacted by increases to many organisations and nearly $400,000 separated out for a new project category, a group of organisations that had secured a total of over $1 million in funding in the previous year received no funding.]

Crucial to the breakout conversations that followed was the need for sector-wide action to address a much needed uplift in budget and the introduction of indexation for arts in the state budget. It was recognised that, while a competitive grant process is important to maintain quality, building the knowledge, infrastructure and audiences for a company takes time, and more is lost from our community than just the program for that year if an organisation closes due to lost funding.

Also acknowledged was the loss of, or at least silence on a commitment to continue, the Tasmanian Strategic Touring Fund, an initiative of the previous Minister in direct response to discussions at the 2021 Sector Day. With Playing Australia Funding only available for interstate touring, there is now no other funding for touring within Tasmania. Add to that the loss of other post-COVID funding programs, which brought applications from organisations we had not seen before, and the situation could be considered dire. As one sector participant said, the way that funding is being managed – by supporting increases and new organisations at the expense of other organisations – requires the industry to eat itself.

Image: Troy Melville.

Future programming

With this news, and after a rundown on the new look Creative Australia from Adrian Collette and Annette Madden with opportunities to leverage policy discussions between state and federal governments, the 75-odd participants wrangled with what programming may look like for 2024/2025. Together and in breakout groups, whole of government strategies in First Nations advice, regional and youth arts, skills shortages and workforce challenges, public value and ethics in partnerships and the need to equip the sector with research and advocacy, were all discussed. Many of the workforce discussions also highlighted the stress that a pause in Dark Mofo would have in a non-festival year (Ten Days on the Island and The Unconformity being biannual events).

Mansell threw into the mix the provocation of “audience and community engagement”, where the resources are “time and relationships”. The cost of living for audiences and artists, the need for consistency in a living wage and in programming to solidify a “brand” were high on each group’s list of discussion topics. Other hot issues were the difference between “audience” and “community”, dealing with levels of well-being, and financial and artistic risk.

Several arguments were put forward to improve the position of the arts in a future in Tasmania where our ageing population is growing faster than anywhere else in Australia. These included that the need for a deep investment in community does not seem to be currently reflected in state government funding (and how we shouldn’t ‘assume communities in the suburbs don’t want to be challenged’).

Considering class and age

Also, there is an urgent need for some honest conversations about social and economic class in Tasmania and why there are so few young faces in audiences. Looking at arts and culture as a whole-of-government responsibility, interdepartmental conversations are also greatly needed – an example being that, despite the small Arts Tasmania funded Education Residencies program, there is currently no Department of Education, Children and Young People Curriculum Services support for all the teachers of Kinder to Year 12 attempting to offer the Arts Curriculum in Tasmanian schools. It was noted that the offerings and opportunities in the arts are also currently substantially reduced.

Terrapin and the two Tasmanian youth dance companies, DRILL Performance, in the south, and Stompin in the north, are working hard to give opportunities for long and authentic engagement to grow the entire sector, but engagement needs to be a gentle process and it is really important to understand how to measure success, with audience “after care” a priority. Workshops, creative pathways and school holiday programs are stepping stones to interaction and engagement. Other key issues were the tension between the responsibility for community cultural development and being able to say the things you want to say as a practising artist.

The potential of risk share arrangements with presenters brought discussion back to the need for an ongoing touring fund, and other participants such as Adam Wheeler (Tasdance Artistic Director) described the pragmatic survival strategy in the amalgamation of Tasdance and Situate into Launceston’s multi-art form live arts centre – Assembly 197. Simon Wellington, CEO Theatre Royal, presented the results of a recent survey into skills and workforce development and raised the question of what we do about addressing the gaps and challenges.

Other discussions of survival focused on more sustainable approaches to arts-making such as Terrapin’s developing carbon-active design practice and its Ian Potter funded Stride program providing professional development for emerging creatives. Many of the small number of multi-year funded companies may have more money and program/workplace certainty now, but the pressure is certainly on to share it and provide sector leadership.

The festivals too take their role in the ecology in Tasmania seriously, recognising they are responsible for supporting communities across the state. They reported on their continued commitment to engage and inspire our communities and acknowledgement of their role in providing a longer connection and deeper relationship with the artists they bring into the community. Issues highlighted were investigations into shared staffing, support for those individuals’ professional development, and long-term strategies and relationships with councils.

So, in summary, the many creative heads present know what they are doing, are passionate and are confident that their work is of high quality, connected to community needs, engaging and inspiring. A key response from those gathered was a need to push the case for improved funding levels. With a state election coming soon, the performing arts community committed to formally presenting the many compelling arguments, with supporting data and practical solutions for reducing the risks this gem of an arts ecology is facing to the state budget processes.

Acknowledging the great work of Elizabeth Walsh and the Theatre Council of Tasmania in organising a series of Sector Days, located in the midlands to attract folk from around the state, 10 and more years ago.

Performing Lines Tasmania’s annual Sector Day took place on Monday 13 November 2023.