Night sky storytelling making its mark in regions

For the past three years, First Lights, a small yet visionary site-responsive contemporary arts festival has been working with First Nations storytellers and custodians to bring their stories of Country to life on what is arguably the world’s most sacred canvas – the open-air night sky.

What began as an ephemeral light and sound project to present First Nations stories within a site-specific harbour-side contemporary arts platform (First Lights – Moombaki, at the 2021 Fremantle Biennale, CROSSING21), this project is now casting ancient stories across some of Australia’s most beautiful outback night skies.

In doing so, the Fremantle Biennale is realising one of its long-held goals – to see its site-responsive works go beyond densely populated urban centres and reach artists and audiences in remote and regional Australia.

New opportunities extend beyond creative sphere

The Fremantle Biennale’s First Lights regional tour is currently underway across six WA locations, namely Albany (Binalup), Coral Bay, Exmouth (Nyinggulu), Esperance (Boodja Dwordak Wirn), Cowaramup and the East Pilbara region.

Each location provides a gathering point for audiences to experience a drone-powered light and sound show that transforms the already exquisite night skies in those regions.

Fremantle Biennale Director Tom Mùller says the chosen sites are already popular destinations in their own right, but that Traditional Owners’ voices are very important to people’s understanding of those places.

‘We see our work as highlighting the cultural storytelling associated with those places, and amplifying the voices of the cultural story holders,’ Mùller tells ArtsHub.

‘For example, we have worked with [Indigenous] matriarch storyteller Hazel Walgar, who is one of the last few language holders from Baiyungu Country, the region that stretches between Coral Bay and Exmouth.

‘We have centred her Country’s story – which is actually a love story of the moon and the sun – in the First Lights – Nyinggulu work [which will be presented in Coral Bay and Exmouth].’

In similar fashion, for First Lights – Binalup, renowned Noongar author Kim Scott worked with the Menang Elders – to depict the Mammang Koort story (the beating whale heart) in a series of rhythmic night sky light patterns.

Ilona McGuire, ‘First Lights – Moombaki’ (2021). Courtesy of the artist and Fremantle Biennale. Photo: Duncan Wright.

Mùller explains that while First Lights has created significant opportunities for regional artists, cultural custodians and Elders, the project has also seen people outside of the arts enter its creative orbit.

‘First Lights is very much like producing a short film,’ Mùller says. ‘There are so many people involved in it across so many areas – both technical and artistic.’

That wide network of project personnel includes a number of Indigenous young people in each location who are participating in training workshops and work with the First Lights technical team – helping prepare the fleet of drones for each show, and then helping operate the drones during each performance.

‘Even though it’s a very short-term opportunity, it’s a hugely exciting space for these young people to work in, as it’s about learning how to use the drone technology,’ Mùller says.

‘It’s been really important for us to have that element of skills development embedded in the project.’

Funding partnerships igniting regional arts

Evidently, the Fremantle Biennale’s large network of First Lights funding partners feel similarly about the project’s potential to impact regional communities in ways that extend beyond its ephemeral art component.

As Mùller describes the funding partnerships that have made the tour possible, it’s clear that many players across both government and the corporate sector have been keen to see the project make a strong impression in the regions.

‘Our funding support has come from RISE [the Federal Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand COVID support program], Festivals Australia, Australia Council for the Arts, The Department of Culture and the Arts WA, The Minderoo Foundation and Art on the Move, as well as a large network of local governments,’ Mùller says.

‘It actually started with a project pitch to the Minderoo Foundation,’ Mùller explains. (The Minderoo Foundation is the Western Australia-based philanthropic organisation founded by Fortescue Metals Founder and Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest and Nicola Forrest, which is dedicated to incubating ideas and accelerating impacts across a range of industries, including the arts.)

‘When we were successful with that pitch, the $400,000 grant they awarded us was one of the largest Minderoo had ever given out at that time,’ Mùller says, adding that the Foundation’s support acknowledged the long-term outlook underpinning what was then an untested contemporary art concept.

‘I think [Minderoo] could see that there was a strong entrepreneurial spirit behind what we wanted to achieve and that we had capacity to deliver something that would have impacts on many levels.’

That support, in tandem with the project’s significant amount of RISE funding (which was also one of the largest grants awarded by that scheme – $965,000 in July 2021), have combined to give First Lights its impressive reach.

‘First Lights are big productions to mount,’ Mùller admits. ‘The cost is anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000 each time, including the important co-presenting partnerships with the local governments.

‘So, it’s been this broad network of partners that has allowed us to connect audiences to an arts experience of depth and scale in these regional locations,’ he continues.

‘Led by Traditional Owners and with newly commissioned artworks and sound compositions from Aboriginal artists in each region, we’re very proud that the project has grown into this distinctive and meaningful opportunity to centre local stories within a major contemporary art event,’ Muller concludes.

First Lights – Binalup, Albany, WA: presented Saturday 8 April

Artists: Kim Scott with the Menang Traditional Custodians

Co-presented with the City of Albany

First Lights – Nyinggulu, Coral Bay, WA: Wednesday 19 April

Artists: Hazel Walgar and Sonya Edney

Co-presented with the Baiyungu Aboriginal Corporation and Tourism WA as a part of the Dark Sky Festival

First Lights – Nyinggulu, Exmouth, WA: Thursday 20 April

Artists: Hazel Walgar and Sonya Edney

Co-presented with the Baiyungu Aboriginal Corporation and Tourism WA as a part of the Dark Sky Festival

First Lights – Boodja Dwordak Wirn, Esperance, WA: Friday 12 May and Saturday 13 May

Artists: Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation

Co-presented with Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation

First Lights – East Pilbara, location TBC: Friday 7 July, Saturday 8 July, Sunday 9 July

Co-presented with Martumili Artists and the Shire of East Pilbara

First Lights – Cowaramup, Gracetown, WA: Sunday 20 May 2023

Artists: Mitchella Hutchins and Vivienne Brockman-Webb

Co-presented with The Farm Margaret River