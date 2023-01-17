New regional festival celebrates queer writers

Recognising the challenges of connecting with like-minded queer creatives for those who live and work regionally, a new literary festival Q-Lit aims to connect and celebrate LGBTQIA+ writers living in regional Victoria.

Q-Lit’s Creative Director Dr Kate Hall, who is based on the state’s Surf Coast, says that just as ‘queer’ is used as an inclusive term for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the festival likewise has a focus on uniting a broad array of Victorian writers.

‘We’re using the term “writer” very broadly. Yesterday [at the festival’s first leg in Ballarat] we had songwriters, we had poets, we had political activists, novelists, writers of non-fiction, all kinds of writers, and from emerging to established,’ Hall says.

Q-Lit’s entirely free program includes workshops for children and their families, masterclasses for VCE students and adults, and evening showcases of touring and local writers.

‘I should point out obviously that our festival is not just for queer-identifying writers and readers too. It’s also open to friends and allies – we’re all part of one big community,’ Hall says.

Nurturing community and connecting writers

Ambitiously for a two-person team (Hall is co-presenting the festival with producer Timothy Christopher Ryan from Scratch Arts), Q-Lit is aiming to present multiple events in a range of locations across the state.

‘We begin by acknowledging of course that there are already lots of existing queer festivals in single locations [such as Bendigo Pride and Daylesford’s long-running ChillOut], so the idea to tour Q-Lit really comes from one of our founding principles and aims, which is to start to build a web of connection across the state,’ Hall explains.

Speaking to ArtsHub the day after Q-Lit’s inaugural event in Ballarat, a proud Hall says: ‘It was just beautiful to see so many different people at this festival who identify differently, who are all connected by one thing – which is that we are queer, and we work with words, and we’re telling our stories in our own ways.

‘To be in a room full of queer writers sharing words was really affirming. And what we want to do with the festival more than anything is to amplify the voices of queer writers who may be having trouble accessing community, and also accessing the world of writing and publishing, because that’s difficult at the best of times,’ she says.

Read: The debut writer’s journey plus what’s next

By connecting more LGBTQIA+ people in regional areas, Q-Lit also aims to help combat homophobia and build community – as well as encourage their work across an array of literary forms.

‘[Our role is] to be advocates for writers who are still sitting in their dens thinking, “Oh, I don’t know if I’m a real writer,” and also for people who may be questioning [their sexuality] or still not ready to come out as such.

‘So, part of making these voices louder is about pride, obviously, and about creating safer spaces for everybody in our queer community, no matter how they identify. And in a world where the far right seems to be gaining traction every day in all sorts of ways, this is also an act of resistance,’ she says.

Participating writers have been selected through an expression of interest program, which received almost 80 applications despite only being launched in late December.

Hall credits the support of local libraries and community groups for helping spread the word about Q-Lit.

‘The overwhelming support from regional libraries, councils, local businesses – everywhere we turn to ask if people would like to be involved or offer support, we’ve just had this overwhelming outpouring of generosity. And that’s just immensely heartening. Really, it’s what I’m loving most, I think, about this experience so far,’ Hall tells ArtsHub.

Spreading across the state

Upcoming festival events will be staged in Shepparton and Traralgon in January, Collingwood in February, and Geelong and Warrnambool in April.

‘If we get further funding, the plan is to do a multi-day festival in Naarm [Melbourne] at the end of this year. And we would then hope to have maybe a bit more funding, so that we could help people cover travel costs to come to the larger festival in the city, because a lot of the time when you live regionally, particularly if you’re a long way away from metro centres, logistically and financially, it’s really difficult for people to get to festivals in Melbourne,’ Hall says.

Read: Sydney WorldPride to showcase the best in queer art and culture

If Q-Lit is a success, there are hopes it may become a recurrent event, though Hall notes the plan would be to move the festival from place to place rather than always returning to the same regional towns and cities.

‘So next year, we will hopefully go to different regional locations and one of them may be Hepburn-Daylesford, for example. We may also try and get to Torquay next year; we may try and get to Mildura. We’re just going to try and move [the festival] around as much as possible to keep building that beautiful web of connections between people.’

Q-Lit continues its Victorian program with sessions in Shepparton on 21 January and Traralgon on 22 January, with additional events to come in February and April. Visit the festival website for details.