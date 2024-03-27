New philanthropy models bringing in much needed funding

There are countless independent artists around the country who are working hard developing their new projects, and none of them will be surprised to hear that it has never been more expensive to make art in Australia than it is right now.

Since 2020 (when the global pandemic sent prices of many goods sky high) the raw costs involved in art-making have risen steadily, with items such as artist-grade paints and canvases going up around 25% (if not more) since 2019.

Studio rent and freight costs have also increased while, at the same time, the effort that artists must devote to attracting financial support for their projects is leaving many of them feeling like the path to get new works made is an endless (near impossible), uphill battle.

As independent performing arts director and producer Sally Richardson (now Executive Producer at Ten Days on the Island in Tasmania) told ArtsHub in 2021, a government grant that she received at the time to help her present the play Savage Grace, to coincide with her independent arts company’s20th anniversary, ‘was pretty much the same amount’ that she received 20 years prior, when her company first staged that same work.

It’s a sad picture of the limited capacity of government arts funding right now to offer artists reasonable amounts to help cover the real costs of producing their work.

But amid this somewhat depressing environment, several dedicated arts supporters are stepping up to try to ameliorate the situation by raising much needed cash to help independent artists and small-to-medium companies get their new works made, and shared that new work with audiences.

High-impact pitch model entering next phase

The first example of a new philanthropic arts initiative making an impressive difference is a group proving there is, in fact, a remarkably simple and effective model for collective giving in the arts.

Arts Impact WA is, as its name suggests, based in WA, and is aimed at supporting WA arts projects. It was established in 2022, and has so far awarded four $100,000 first prize winner grants and eight $10,000 secondary amounts to the arts projects chosen by its donors after a rigorous, and rather distinctive, selection process.

In short, this process involves selecting a handful of finalists from an extensive call-out for written applications, after which two overall winners are chosen (who get $100,000 each) based on the quality of their “six-minute project pitches”, which they deliver to a live audience of the Foundation’s donors in a special award ceremony-style annual event.

This “shortlist and pitch” model is a variation on a corporate sector idea where entrepreneurs present their new business ventures to investors who select the best pitches to put their money behind as start-ups.

Arts Impact WA’s committee chair and founder Paul Chamberlain says that, while his collective is still in nascent territory (it’s now in its third year, and on the cusp of announcing its six shortlisted finalists for 2024), he feels positive about what this philanthropic initiative can do for the WA sector in coming years.

‘In terms of where we are at now compared to when we launched, I would say we are still in a good position,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘I mean, there is always a sense of novelty around something new, so we benefited from that kind of enthusiasm in our first year [in 2022].

‘But we have been able to offer artists the same levels of funding that we gave out in our first year in our second, and we will hopefully be able to do the same this year, so that’s been a real achievement.’

Chamberlain adds that ‘next year, will be a real test’ for the collective, because some of its founding donors’ three-year funding commitments will come to an end, and will therefore need to be renewed or replaced by new supporters.

But in terms of this philanthropic group’s “impact” to date, the artists who have been part of its annual grant application process say the donors of this philanthropic organisation show a genuine enthusiasm for their projects, which means a lot to them in these difficult times.

As Arts Impact WA 2023 grant recipient Harriet Marshall, Director of Perth-based Freeze Frame Opera, tells ArtsHub, ‘The fact that we pitched our project to the [Foundation’s] donors as they were sitting there in front of us, in the same room – that experience made us realise how much support there is in the community for what we are doing.’

She adds, ‘Although the application process is as rigorous and involved as any other grant application, there are learning opportunities and networking events that happen along the way, which is different from other applications, and makes the process very satisfying.’

Marshall also says that after her company was named one of the two Arts Impact WA overall winners (which allowed Freeze Frame Opera to present its production of The Little Prince together with the youth choir, WA Young Voices), the collective’s donors ‘were just brilliant’.

She says, ‘They get really excited about the project at their [donor] events, and they are all just really nice people!’, revealing the genuine commitment to the art being shown by this particularly team of donors.

Freeze Frame Opera Director Harriet Marshall (pictured second from left) at Art Impact WA’s 2023 finalists’ event, where her project was chosen as one of that grant round’s overall winners. Photo: Morgan Farley.

Also significant are these arts philanthropists’ awareness of the time and effort that artists invest in compiling a grant application of this kind. As Chamberlain explains, ‘The $10,000 secondary grant amounts are to recognise the costs to the artists of their participation in this process.’

He continues, ‘While we are raising the profile of ambitious artists and their important projects, we also recognise there is a price to these busy artists and their organisations in terms of their time. So, the $10,000 amounts are there to acknowledge that, and to help these artists further their project plans.’

New support from House of Oz takes Fringe artists overseas

Meanwhile in Adelaide, the ink is still drying on a new deal between a UK-based philanthropic platform dedicated to amplifying Australia creative arts, and one of Australia’s largest arts festivals – Adelaide Fringe.

The philanthropic group at the centre on this new deal is House of Oz, which, as well as being a passionate supporter of Australian performing arts productions, is also an Edinburgh Fringe Festival venue.

As part of its mission to support Australian artists within Edinburgh Fringe contexts, House of Oz has recently partnered with Adelaide Fringe to award five standout 2024 Adelaide Fringe shows with cash prizes to allow them to tour these productions to Edinburgh Fringe later this year.

Sharing in a total prize pool of $150,000, the inaugural winners – announced on 13 March – include circus company Gravity and Other Myths for its work Ten Thousand Hours, choreographer Lewis Major for Repertoire and solo artist Yozi for the work No Babies in the Sauna, among others.

Adelaide Fringe CEO and Director Heather Croall AM describes the new philanthropic partnership as ‘a bridge to the global stage for Australian artists’, while House of Oz CEO Georgie Black says it will ‘show the world’s largest arts marketplace the breadth, beauty and boldness of Australian artists’ work’.

While comments from both these Directors reflect their enthusiasm for this important new touring initiative, underneath the excitement lies the harsher reality that, without the generosity of philanthropic platforms like House of Oz, these independent Australian productions would probably not have the capacity to tour overseas, and their lifespans would be far shorter than they will be after hitting international forums like Edinburgh Fringe.

From this point of view, the investment made by these philanthropists represents high-impact returns, because, so often, the cash it provides becomes the key these artists need to open doors to larger markets and more self-sustaining income streams.

Read: Aesthetics, happiness and social cohesion: celebrating art’s most important values

So, as we continue to endure this tough period of squeezed budgets and rising costs, it’s worth celebrating these recent commitments that have been made by passionate arts supporters, and recognise that, yes, their support has obvious financial impact. But, just as importantly, the messages their support sends to artists (especially in the independent sector) is that there are people out there who really care about the work they are making, and see their “bigger picture” contributions to audiences far and wide.