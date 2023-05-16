Museum of Brisbane celebrates 60 years of clay-making

Brisbane Art Design (BAD) is presenting its third biannual event in 2023, after two previous programs in 2019 and 2021. The aim of BAD is to share with the community the very best visual arts, craft and design work that is currently available in Brisbane, and to demonstrate how the sector is growing and thriving. Audiences are invited to visit and enjoy the studios, galleries and workspaces behind the scenes of Brisbane’s creative industries, while exploring and examining new ideas in the design space.

Cathy de Silva, BAD Executive Producer and Acting CEO of Museum of Brisbane (MoB), tells ArtsHub: ‘Our former CEO, Renai Grace, identified a need to celebrate the design and art sector in Brisbane and felt that MoB could bring together an event that would demonstrate Brisbane’s unique voice. And BAD was a really fantastic way for us to do that, encouraging tourism as well as an awareness across the country and cementing our work nationally.’

Brisbane Art Design

‘In 2019 MoB did a full museum takeover with an exhibition that profiled and featured certain artists and designers, and we attracted other venues to participate,’ adds de Silva. ‘We were buoyed by the response and it encouraged us to repeat the event.

‘In 2021, we expanded our footprint to include the neighbourhood idea. Set over four weekends, we celebrated the City on the first weekend, then Fortitude Valley (with its major galleries) on the second, the Northside on the third and the Southside on the fourth. The aim was to celebrate those neighbourhoods, finding out what was special about them. We had over 100 events with some 70 venues involved and it hit a strong chord with the sector and the community.’

The 2023 festival, which has just opened, cements the neighbourhood idea, but has scaled it back to three weeks with just three neighbourhood weekends – City, Northside (including Fortitude Valley) and Southside, the aim being to concentrate the focus for artists and audiences alike. This year’s event also has the theme ‘Culture.Community.Clay’. The aim is to highlight the most innovative makers, as well as celebrate Brisbane’s artistic community, and emphasise the work of ceramic artists.

‘Clay: Collected Ceramics’. Works by Steph Woods, Bonnie Hislop and Jane du Rand. Photo: Claudia Baxter.

BAD 2023 offers over 150 events, including open studios, live demonstrations, workshops, debates, pop-up markets, live art projections and exhibitions. The latter include creative involvement in Brisbane City Council’s Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside as well as showcasing BAD’s flagship exhibition at MoB, Clay: Collected Ceramics.

Clay: Collected Ceramics

This new exhibition, on show until October, explores ceramics from both the MoB’s own extensive collection, and also that of Brisbane-based ceramicist and collector, Kylie Johnson. Clay: Collected Ceramics spans some 60 years of local creativity, including highly regarded works from the 1960s through the 1980s, and a number of new works and commissions from contemporary makers in the Brisbane area. It highlights the depth and variety of current practice, helping to spark a conversation about the relationship between ceramicists and their inspirations.

Functional domestic wares of the 1970s sit comfortably alongside conceptual creations by those who are breaking the rules today. It is an eclectic and interesting mix, where the flexibility of clay as a medium takes on many diverse forms and explores the wide range of possibilities that have made this natural material so integral to daily life for millennia.

Sarah Engledow, curator of Clay: Collected Ceramics, tells ArtsHub, ‘Each of the delightful works in the exhibition, and there are more than 300 of them, relates in some way or other to memory of a place or memory of an activity in the Brisbane region. There will be something particularly evocative or charming for local visitors, but there is also something for everyone else too.’

She adds: ‘This exhibition is very much about collection. For me, one of the pleasures of collection is constantly rearranging the pieces, adding and subtracting, and seeing how it affects the energy in a room. It is immensely satisfying.’

She points out two large display cases on entry to the gallery, entitled Commune. These are chock-full of single pieces from more than 300 makers who responded to MoB’s largest community call-out for contributions. The works demonstrate the diversity of the art form as well as its fascination, offering bright colourful pieces, and both functional and non-functional figurines and vessels.

Ceramicists and their work

The many highlights of Clay: Collected Ceramics include an MoB selected group from its own Collection based on a range of pots and vessels of all shapes and sizes, mostly in shades of brown. Featured are works from eminent potters including Carl McConnell, Gwyn Hanssen Pigott, Milton Moon, Lyndal Moor and Kevin Grealy, which are beautifully displayed. Engledow explains how she has moved these items around many times to reflect mood and achieve the correct juxtaposition of the works with each other.

In complete contrast, five contemporary makers are also represented with pieces acquired by MoB, as well as newly commissioned works, many of which are non-functional, using clay in different and provocative ways. Videos on the use of clay and each artist’s work practice are fascinating and worth viewing to explain the process in more detail.

Bonnie Hislop’s work entails creating bold, embellished vessels with text. She uses stoneware paper clay and is renowned for her ornamented cats’ heads bowls. Nicolette Johnson’s work is mostly formal, elegant and symmetrical, recalling Greek or classical urns, but with additional embellishments. She uses stoneware, which she shapes on the wheel.

Japanese-born, Australia-based, Kenji Uranishi creates sculpted abstract works and large installation pieces. His work, as demonstrated in the exhibition, is skeletal, pale in colour and porcelain in texture. Steph Woods produces brilliantly coloured sculptures that are consciously porous with a hand-knitted finish. Non-functional, her works are made from quick drying paper clay that is easy to mould and shape.

Jane du Rand

South-African born, now resident of Ipswich, Jane duRand’s practice extends from large installations to large and small figurines, predominantly of flowers, leaves and birds. Her contribution to the exhibition is four commissioned pieces based on Australian native birds.

She tells ArtsHub: ‘When I first arrived in Australia, I felt disorientated and to get to know this place and feel like I had a connection here, I joined some bushwalking groups. What struck me when walking, and what really fascinated me, were the colourful local birds.

‘I have always enjoyed experiencing nature and natural habitat and am concerned about endangered animals and birds. The bush turkey is one bird I gravitated towards.’

Jane duRand and ceramic endangered birds. Photo: Macami.

Her commission for the exhibition is a large work representing the bush turkey with three smaller glass cases of tiny endangered birds – the glossy black cockatoo, the black-throated finch and the noisy scrub bird. ‘I found that exploring natural fauna and flora helped me connect to Australia and made me feel like I belonged in that space,’ says duRand.

Rand’s bush turkey is not a beautiful bird, but the colours are exotic, and Engledow points out: ‘The different colour glazes on the wings and feathers, in green and grey, and the carefully moulded leaves and foliage, alongside the impressive red and yellow heads of the bird make this work stand out. Jane contrasts the turkey’s ability to adapt with the exquisite small birds in glass domes – a fragile species struggling to survive.’

Additional works

Local ceramic artist, Kylie Johnson, the founder of Brisbane’s boutique ceramic studio, paper boat press, has generously loaned a huge range of hand-selected ceramic objects that she has collected over many years, fusing the idea of functional versus non-functional pieces, as she famously uses them all. It is a fascinating and eclectic mix of beautiful works from around the world.

Additionally, a film commissioned for the exhibition shows the intimate process involved by the artists in making their works. While Artist-in-Residence, Jody Rallah, is contributing a piece straight onto the gallery wall, using handmade coolamons to create a clay-based mural in orange and brown ochres.

Silva says the aim is for BAD to become an annual event, cemented in the life of the city: ‘We realise that resourcing additional partnerships and funding would be crucial for that to happen,’ she says, but adds, ‘Brisbane is changing and evolving so quickly and we want BAD to evolve and grow with the community and be part of that creative conversation.’

Alongside BAD’s development hopefully there will continue to be exhibitions that are as thought-provoking and lovingly curated, showing off the work of artists from a variety of genres, as Clay: Collected Ceramics.

BAD 2023 takes place between 12 and 28 May in various locations around Brisbane.

Clay: Collected Ceramics is showing from 13 May to 22 October 2023 at the Museum of Brisbane, and entry is free.