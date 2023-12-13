Most popular reviews in 2023

After crunching the numbers, we present the most popular ArtsHub reviews this year, across the three art forms covered: Visual Arts, Live Performance and Books. These were the reviews that garnered the most interest and curiosity from readers – and not all of them had the optimum five-star ratings either.

Visual Art

As part of Vivid Sydney, Dark Spectrum illuminated unused railway tunnels and offered viewers an immersive, multimedia experience hidden beneath Sydney’s streets.

Our Visual Arts Editor, Gina Fairley, said, ‘Dark Spectrum takes the visitor on a journey across eight themed spaces, each representing a different human emotion and associated colour… Across Dark Spectrum, visitors get to experience the whole gamut of light technologies, from the latest lasers to LEDs to robotics.’

Kandinsky’s ‘Landscape with Rain’. Image: Supplied.

There was no surprise this blockbuster exhibition made it into the top spots. After all, as Fairley noted, the European Modernist ‘Kandinsky is almost as colloquially recognised as Picasso, Monet and Warhol’. Travelling from New York’s Guggenheim Museum’s collection, this Kandinsky display was dominated by 47 oil paintings, and its sparsely hung works made it easier on the eye to appreciate his work.

Live Performance

Ruva Ngwenya as Tina Turner. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Both of the top live performance reviews were musicals. Maybe after the fatigue of COVID-led lockdowns we just wanted to have a fun, shoe-tapping time. But who would have expected that a show based on the life of Tina Turner, would be ‘simply the best’? Our reviewer Dennis Clements was effusive in his praises, ‘It is immensely satisfying both musically and emotionally and you leave feeling you have been doubly blessed to have seen both a wonderful piece of theatre and a hard pumping rock concert at the same time. Superb cast, incredible band and a whole lotta fun.’

Abigail Adriano (Kim) and Nigel Huckle (Chris) in ‘Miss Saigon’ Photo: Supplied.

This musical has always been controversial and, while its latest iteration was no doubt as entertaining as its previous incarnations, Miss Saigon still comes with a plethora of cultural baggage that our Amplify Collective reviewer Leo Chau was quick to comment on: ‘Changes are definitely needed to improve Miss Saigon’s problematic storyline, especially in an Australian context, where there is a lack of understanding of Vietnam. Nevertheless, Miss Saigon is still enjoyable to watch due to the cast’s extraordinary vocal, dancing and acting abilities.’

Books

As a sequel of sorts to Pip William’s bestseller, The Dictionary of Lost Words, this story of twin young women, Peggy and Maude, who work in the bindery of Oxford University Press in the town of Jericho, continues Williams’ interest in charting the transformative effect of words and the struggle for protofeminism.

As I said, ‘For those interested in both the genesis and provenance of the physical entity of the book as well as the socioeconomics of WWI, and its treatment of women, The Bookbinder of Jericho bristles with ideas and provocations and is populated by characters that are full-bodied: with blood and ink running through their veins.’

Regardless of whether or not you like his books, Trent Dalton is a veritable household name, so it was no wonder that his latest offering attracted a lot of press and readerly attention. As I noted in my review, Lola in the Mirror shares the same DNA as the author’s previous novels: ‘This novel is quintessential Dalton in that his detractors will find much to cast a withering eye over, while fans will celebrate his signature style of meshing real life and fanciful, imaginative flights.’