Making art heard for vision impaired audiences

The catchcry that the arts are ‘accessible for all’ is one that falls easily off the tongues of many in the sector. However, it seems there is more we could be doing, especially for blind and vision impaired people, to allow greater access to art in museums and gallery spaces.

Sarah Empey is an accessible design consultant with low vision who has been involved in creating safe, barrier-free, built environments for blind and low vision people for over a decade.

It wasn’t until 2019, when Queensland University of Technology (QUT) academic Dr Janice Rieger invited Empey to join a group of artists and researchers working with her on a new exhibition, that Empey’s attention turned to the art world.

Vis-ability: a turning point exhibition

‘Janice [Rieger] invited us to do a co-design workshop for the exhibition [Vis-ability],’ Empey explained.

‘Part of that was to work on creating a three-dimensional tactile representation of a visual image – to create something that you could feel with your hands,’ she said.

‘It was fascinating, because in the workshop we were separated into three groups to think about how we would create such a 3D model of a particular painting [Present Portal, 2017, by Catherine Parker].

‘There were sighted people and people with low vision involved, and we had all these different materials to experiment with, and when we finished, we found that all three models came out quite similarly.’

The Vis-ability exhibition at QUT Art Museum in 2019 proved somewhat of a watershed moment in accessible exhibition design.

The show sought to broaden audiences’ understandings of the lived experiences of people who are blind or have low vision, drawing on works from the QUT Collection to re-frame the experience of visual art for all.

Arts worker Sarah Barron was part of the QUT’s exhibition team at the time, and said the experience was a turning point in her career.

‘Working with Janice [Rieger] and Sarah [Empey] on that exhibition was my first opportunity to consider accessibility in the gallery more deeply,’ Barron told ArtsHub. ‘And that project has set me on a path that I can’t turn back from now.’

Many ways to bring visual realms to life

Barron is now the Gallery Leader at Redcliffe Art Gallery in Queensland, and continues to work in the accessibility arts space for a range of clients alongside her co-designer Sarah Empey.

‘Primarily we work together on audio descriptions of art,’ she explained.

Our co-design process is a real point of difference. Sarah Barron, Accessibility arts consultant and Gallery Leader, Redcliffe Art Gallery.

Barron described the pair’s working methods as being built around structured dialogue between them that effectively breaks down artworks, and allows questions to be bounced back and forth to ensure the final script can benefit blind, low vision and sighted audiences alike.

Barron says the process is guided by being as descriptive as possible, and finding ways to conceptualise certain visual elements for those without immediate reference points for them.

She said when it comes to elements like colour, it might be about using association with certain things to express its appearance.

‘You might associate and understand that green is fresh and think of trees, for example,’ she said, adding that Empey has taught her how to measure some of her visual descriptions to better suit vision impaired audiences.

‘She often says that while it’s really important not to leave anything out, describing colour in a lot of detail – for example saying that it’s a mid-blue or a darker blue – is sometimes not so relevant, or as interesting, and there are other elements that need to be the focus.’

Sarah Empey and Sarah Barron in a ZOOM meeting in January 2022, co-designing audio descriptors for the artwork: City Hall during construction, 1927 by Vida Lahey, part of the City of Brisbane Collection, Museum of Brisbane.

Empey sees her role in the process as being as much about her lived experience as it is about her years of working in accessible design.

‘I have to be very balanced in my answers [to Barron] and my advice to museums, to make sure what I’m advising will work for the majority [of vision impaired people],’ she explained.

‘For instance, when it comes to lighting in galleries and museums, spotlights and bright lights don’t work for most people with low vision, and so LED lights are commonly used. But for my vision, with diabetic retinopathy, LED lights actually hurt my eyes, but of course it’s LED lights I would recommend.’

Empey noted that while she feels positive about the future of accessible exhibition design – ‘inclusive design is very topical at the moment’ – she also sees room for change in some areas.

‘Some museums, they do all this work, they write all these scripts, and then they bring that to a table of blind and low vision people [for approval],’ Empey explained.

‘But that’s not really co-design. That’s feedback after the fact.’

Empey also observed that while there is genuine good will behind these gestures, such round-table events are often not ideal forums to allow blind and low vision people genuine engagement in these elements of exhibition design.

‘People can be shy to speak-up at those round-table events,’ she said. ‘They might say “Oh, yes that’s great!”. But you have to ask, “Ok, but based on what?”, because they haven’t been given much context to frame that feedback.’

Pathways forward towards greater access

Despite having some constructive comments on aspects of the current state of play of accessible design in the arts, both Empey and Barron have seen that more and more institutions are working to align their visions with collaborative processes.

‘It’s great to see some people are trying these [co-design processes] now – they are really open to it,’ Empey said.

Barron added that recent feedback from some of their audio-described art tour participants is also an encouraging sign.

‘Someone who was born blind, and had always been told that art was something that was not relevant to her, she started coming on our descriptive tours, and said that before that, art was just a word to her, but now it really means something,’ she said.

Even the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has recently made moves to propose a new definition of the museum to reflect a more inclusive outlook.

‘They use the words “inclusion” and “accessible” as part of the new definition they are proposing,’ Barron said. ‘So, that shows there is a real shift happening in the way we provide services to people and what that really means.’

Barron also pointed out that these new directions have potentially extensive reach.

‘It’s about everything from the exhibition’s physical elements like way-finding, to the customer service experience, and the training for staff,’ she said.

It could also be about offering a multi-sensorial approach to the engagement with the artworks themselves. Sarah Barron.

‘And then there’s workshop programs – thinking about hands-on ways for people to engage,’ she added.

Empey said that ultimately, a large part of her and Barron’s work was about creating arts experiences that break down any sense of segregation that might exist between audiences with different needs.

‘We’re trying to create new standards to go beyond the idea of book-in-advance special tours for blind and low vision people,’ she said.

‘It’s more about me as a blind or low vision person being able to walk in for a tour when there’s a tour going on, and be able to understand the work too.

‘And when we’ve done it that way, I don’t even think the sighted people on the tour have noticed we were doing it. I think they saw the information presented by our audible descriptions as great ways for them to learn even more about the work,’ Empey concluded.