Making a big splash with Singin’ in the Rain

Hayley Johnson is brim full of enthusiasm as she talks animatedly about her latest venture, the newly formed theatre production company, Prospero Arts.

Born and raised in Brisbane, Johnson studied musical theatre at the West Australian Performing Arts Academy (WAPAA). Her career as a performer led her to working as both a singer and dancer in Sydney and Melbourne, followed by stints working overseas in Japan and New York.

While she greatly enjoyed those opportunities – and loved performing – she reached a watershed moment in her career in the USA when she began to consider what she wanted to do longer-term.

She told ArtsHub: ‘Being part of a close family network, I always wanted to come back to Brisbane and be able to share what I had learnt with my family and more broadly in the community. I had toyed with the idea of producing and thought that would also allow me to have more control over my working life.’

Noting that most of the major work in musical theatre was generated out of Sydney and Melbourne, she continued: ‘There is a lot of talent in Brisbane and a lot of appreciation for theatre that people in Sydney and Melbourne didn’t seem to know about.’

I had a passion to change the culture a little bit and try to bring a bit more of Sydney and Melbourne up to Brisbane.

Johnson then set about making that dream work with ambitious, but not unrealistic, plans.

Collaboration and partnership

As Managing Director of Prospero Arts, Johnson emphasised the long gestation period that has led to her inaugural production in November. In collaboration with the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) she is presenting her first season of four concert performances of Singin’ in the Rain in QPAC’s Concert Hall.

It’s a modest start but one that she hopes will lead to bigger and better things and is already talking about extending the season and possible regional tours.

This new production company came out of family discussions and business initiatives. Father Mick Power’s successful BMD Constructions had long been involved in supporting sporting activities, while Hayley and her brothers had strong artistic leanings. PowerArts was subsequently set up as a trust by the three siblings, supported by her parents and run by brother Dare, in order to assist and invest in the arts in Brisbane.

Hankering for her own producing company, she met with Chief Executive of QPAC, John Kotzas, back in 2007 who introduced her to major theatre producers. Johnson stated that over a period of years: ‘I listened and learned from the likes of John Frost, Michael Cassel and the Global Creatures company. I started to feel that I had the experience, the knowledge and the necessary contacts to be a producer in my own right.’

She looked at a range of models considering those, such as the former Melbourne-based The Production Company and the Hayes Theatre in Sydney; companies that undertook modest but high-quality, limited-run theatrical productions while engaging first-rate artists.

During the Covid lockdown Johnson refined her ideas, carefully crafting a business plan for her own new company. Prospero Arts was born.

John Kotzas was enthusiastic about Johnson’s ability and aims and stated: ‘I think it is a fantastic evolution that we have someone in Queensland who wants to develop a company that is ambitious enough to say I want to start it here but I want to have a national impact.’

He continued: ‘We did our homework and Prospero Arts was an attractive proposition and there is certainly room for another company in Brisbane. We are giving them as much emotional support, advice and partnership as we can including infrastructure and marketing.’

The after effects of Covid

While Covid had a terrible effect on the performing arts everywhere, with many artists out of work for extended periods, Johnson acknowledged that Queensland, and Brisbane in particular, had an opportunity to recover quicker than most other Australian capital cities with fewer lock-down periods and an ability for the most part to continue working.

Her vision to try and bring a larger focus to the arts in Brisbane therefore capitalised on this. It seemed that many people realised that the place to be over those few years was Brisbane if you wanted to enjoy some live theatre.

Kotzas told Arts Hub: ‘What became clear during Covid for us was that, as an organisation, we have been overly dependent on our relationship with Sydney and Melbourne. Even though we have been nurturing the local arts scene, we need to nurture it even more, and to be fully self-sustaining, which is ultimately our goal, we need to have entrepreneurs, artists and producers coming from our community and Hayley is one of those people.’

Kotzas also added: ‘We are always looking at models for producing new work both locally, nationally and internationally and this becomes more imperative with our soon-to-open 1,500 seat theatre, the New Performing Arts Venue (NPAV). Audiences are increasing, and hungry for, productions and good shows. Once the new theatre is on line, we will need more content and it’s a strategic move for us as well as an exciting one that Hayley is taking on the world.’

Johnson chose Singin’ in the Rain as her first production because she said: ‘It is absolutely my favourite musical of all time.’ But her choice was also pragmatic, dictated by the business plan itself. ‘I wanted to do something light, joyous and fun post-Covid, with a fantastic score, great dancing and a terrific script. This was a great piece; the rights were available so we locked it in’ she enthused.

Prospero Arts

The title Prospero Arts stems initially from Johnson’s family nickname of ‘hurricane’ where she explored the idea of, ‘a powerful storm or hurricane gathering particles in its path and creating something big and strong that changes the landscape and creates renewal or a new life’ – but was quick to reject any similarities to elements of devastation.

Shakespeare’s The Tempest was then discussed and the importance of the role of the magician Prospero, at which point a suggestion was made to call the company Prospero Arts.

In this context, the last words from Kotzas are auspicious: ‘Hayley wants to shake things up, to create change. In many ways this emulates the character of Prospero himself – a magician who both controls the action and creates a new world order.’

Singin’ in the Rain, QPAC’s Concert Hall stage from 11 to 13 November 2022.