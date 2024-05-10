Look, look, a cat in a book! (part 2)

Last week, ArtsHub listed 10 books – mostly for adults – where cats were the main protagonists or played a major role in the narrative. This time we’re showcasing books specifically for young adults/children where these furry pals reign supreme.

Ornamental, fastidious and haughty, if these creatures deign to be your companion, you’re lucky indeed. As William S Burroughs once posited, ‘The cat does not offer services. The cat offers itself.’

Old Tom by Leigh Hobbs

This roughed-up orange cat with one eye, and his prim owner Angela Throgmorton have had many an adventure as she tries to socialise the naughty, rambunctious animal – often to no avail.

John Brown, Rose and the Midnight Cat by Jenny Wagner, illustrated by Ron Brooks

An elderly woman, Rose, lives alone with an English sheepdog called John Brown. For a time it was just the two of them until a black cat ‘with eyes that shine like lamps’ disturbs their household. Is he a benign or malevolent force?

Scarface Claw and Slinky Malinky by Lynley Dodd

In Lynley’s Dodd’s series, Scarface Claw is the arch-enemy of Hairy McClary – a Scottish terrier who lives in Donaldson’s Dairy. Scarface is toughest cat in town who loves to terrorise his neighbourhood. Meanwhile, all-black Slinky Malinky constantly gets into mischief by stealing items at night.

The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents by Terry Pratchett

A retelling of The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Pratchett’s version has a smart cat named Maurice who defrauds the townspeople by telling them that their village has been overrun by a plague of rats (with whom he’s in cahoots).

Jennie by Paul Gallico

A young boy has a car accident but, when he recovers, he discovers that somehow he has turned into a cat! Fortunately, he meets Jennie, a streetwise puss who had been abandoned by her family. Jeannie duly teaches him the secrets of the feline world.

Cat Wings by Ursula K Le Guin, illustrated by S D Schindler

A series about four kittens born with wings. From their home in the city slums, they escape to the country, but find out life can be just as challenging there.

The Adventures of Catvinkle by Elliot Perlman, illustrated by Laura Stitzel

Can a cat ever be true friends with a dog? Pampered puss Catvinkle is forced to share her home with a dog, Ula. Though a kids’ book, Perlman deals with the same topics he’s canvassed in his books for adults: bullying, racism and social justice.

Arabella by Carmel Bird, illustrated by Jace Rogers

A picture book in verse about how a timid, traumatised cat, Arabella, is coaxed back to a happy life by the friendship (therapy?) of another cat, George. It teaches kindness and patience.

Meg and Mog series by Helen Nicoll, illustrated by Jan Pieńkowski

Meg is a witch whose spells always seems to go wrong and Mog is her familiar, a long-suffering, stripey black and white cat.

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sōsuke Natsukawa

Rintaro Natsuki inherits his grandfather’s second-hand bookshop and encounters a talking cat named Tiger. Together, they set out to rescue books from various forms of mistreatment and neglect.