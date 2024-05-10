News

 > Features

Look, look, a cat in a book! (part 2)

Still don't have enough cat books in your life? Here are 10 more books, especially for the young.
10 May 2024
Thuy On
cat in a book. Tabby cat sits in a studio on a pile of papers or manuscripts. It is facing the left and looking off into the distance. The studio is filled with books and detritus and there is a woman in the background doing some sort of admin.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Micky White, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Last week, ArtsHub listed 10 books – mostly for adults – where cats were the main protagonists or played a major role in the narrative. This time we’re showcasing books specifically for young adults/children where these furry pals reign supreme.

Ornamental, fastidious and haughty, if these creatures deign to be your companion, you’re lucky indeed. As William S Burroughs once posited, ‘The cat does not offer services. The cat offers itself.’

Old Tom by Leigh Hobbs
This roughed-up orange cat with one eye, and his prim owner Angela Throgmorton have had many an adventure as she tries to socialise the naughty, rambunctious animal – often to no avail.

John Brown, Rose and the Midnight Cat by Jenny Wagner, illustrated by Ron Brooks
An elderly woman, Rose, lives alone with an English sheepdog called John Brown. For a time it was just the two of them until a black cat ‘with eyes that shine like lamps’ disturbs their household. Is he a benign or malevolent force?

Scarface Claw and Slinky Malinky by Lynley Dodd
In Lynley’s Dodd’s series, Scarface Claw is the arch-enemy of Hairy McClary – a Scottish terrier who lives in Donaldson’s Dairy. Scarface is toughest cat in town who loves to terrorise his neighbourhood. Meanwhile, all-black Slinky Malinky constantly gets into mischief by stealing items at night.

The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents by Terry Pratchett
A retelling of The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Pratchett’s version has a smart cat named Maurice who defrauds the townspeople by telling them that their village has been overrun by a plague of rats (with whom he’s in cahoots).

Jennie by Paul Gallico
A young boy has a car accident but, when he recovers, he discovers that somehow he has turned into a cat! Fortunately, he meets Jennie, a streetwise puss who had been abandoned by her family. Jeannie duly teaches him the secrets of the feline world.

Cat Wings by Ursula K Le Guin, illustrated by S D Schindler
A series about four kittens born with wings. From their home in the city slums, they escape to the country, but find out life can be just as challenging there.

The Adventures of Catvinkle by Elliot Perlman, illustrated by Laura Stitzel
Can a cat ever be true friends with a dog? Pampered puss Catvinkle is forced to share her home with a dog, Ula. Though a kids’ book, Perlman deals with the same topics he’s canvassed in his books for adults: bullying, racism and social justice.

Arabella by Carmel Bird, illustrated by Jace Rogers
A picture book in verse about how a timid, traumatised cat, Arabella, is coaxed back to a happy life by the friendship (therapy?) of another cat, George. It teaches kindness and patience.

Read: Look, look, a cat in a book! (part one)


Meg and Mog series by Helen Nicoll, illustrated by Jan Pieńkowski
Meg is a witch whose spells always seems to go wrong and Mog is her familiar, a long-suffering, stripey black and white cat.

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sōsuke Natsukawa
Rintaro Natsuki inherits his grandfather’s second-hand bookshop and encounters a talking cat named Tiger. Together, they set out to rescue books from various forms of mistreatment and neglect.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Melbourne Art Book Fair returns for its 10th anniversary. Photo: Sean Fennessy. Photo of different art books with a range of bespoke covers.
Features

Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

As Melbourne Art Book Fair gears for its 10th anniversary, ArtsHub asks how art and design books have survived the…

Celina Lei
Thunderhead. On the left is a book cover of clouds in a dark blue sky, with large pearls dotted across the cover, and the title running down the sides. On the right is a black and white headshot of a young white woman with long straight hair and a fringe.
Reviews

Book review: Thunderhead, Miranda Darling

Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway, this novella explores coercive control. 

Catherine C Turner
Vittoria Di Stefano, 'Pears on a Willow (detail)', 2024. Linden New Art JUNCTURE Art Prize winner. Photo: Supplied. A small bronze object respending a plant seed lying on a flat piece of wool.
News

Opportunities and awards

Textile Awards call for entries, funding for live music in NSW, plus winners of new JUNCTURE Art Prize and 2024…

Celina Lei
Writers are flocking to Substack, which promises to monetise their content. Substack. Image is a red background covered in black dots. In front of it stands an older white man wearing an eye patch over his right eye, a grey suit and tie. His left hand is resting on his jacket button and he is waving with his right.
Features

Is Substack changing the lives of Australian writers?

Australian writers are flocking to the popular platform, which promises to centre the experience of the writer and reader.

David Burton
Loving My Lying, Dying, Cheating Husband. Image on left is a black and white author headshot of a 40-something white woman with a blonde fringed bob and glasses, and an open necked shirt, smiling at the camera. On the right is a book cover depicting a large blue expanse of the sea and a bird's eye view of a small boat with a white triangular wake coming from it.
Reviews

Book review: Loving My Lying, Dying, Cheating Husband, Kerstin Pilz

'Till death do us part' is put to the test in this heartbreaking memoir.

Lisette Drew
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login