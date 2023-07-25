Live from Berlin: first interview with 2024 Biennale of Sydney Curators

Today (25 July), the Artistic Directors of the 24th Biennale of Sydney – Inti Guerrero and Cosmin Costinaș – have revealed their first sweep of 39 artists for the 2024 exhibition, giving a taste of their theme, Ten Thousand Suns.

The Berlin-based pair have collaborated since 2013, co-curating exhibitions across Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Manila, Bangkok and San Francisco, and were also joint curators of the 2018 Dakar Biennale, La Biennale de l’Art Africain Contemporain, on top of their individual accomplishments.

Kate Mills, Chairman Biennale of Sydney, says of their theme: ‘Cosmin and Inti’s outstanding proposal resonated deeply with the Biennale’s ethos of community that is centred on creating urgency around the issues that matter the most to our communities.’

The curators arrived in Sydney this week to gear up to deliver the next edition of the Biennale exhibition, which will open 9 March 2024. But it is not their first visit to Australia. Indeed, the first exhibition they created together included the work of First Nations artist Megan Cope. ‘We’ve shown Australian artists in Hong Kong and in many other places, and have also worked with curators and writers from the Australian context,’ Costinaș tells ArtsHub.

Of the 39 artists announced today, 13 are Australia-based, and among them six are First Nations artists. Several are also drawn from the neighbouring Asia Pacific region.

Read: Community-focused duo to lead 2024 Sydney Biennale

So what does that theme Ten Thousand Suns refer to, and how will it offer fresh considerations for Australian audiences? ArtsHub caught up with the pair earlier this week in Berlin, to learn the answers.

What does joy look like in our layered times?

In their forthcoming exhibition Inti Guerrero and Cosmin Costinaș embrace the notion of joy – a word not often used today, but one that taps into a sense of renewed humanity and a hunger for connectivity that is very on point.

‘This is certainly very much of the current moment – oppression has informed our world in the last decade or so,’ said Costinaș. ‘I think we also forget how important it is to acknowledge that one of the things that comes with oppression is that it robs people of the capacity to experience joy, individually, but also as a collective.

‘There is something in the way in which political and economic power in our world continues to create the spectre that is making us bereft of choice. Joy is crucial and central to what makes us humans. It’s an intimate feeling. It’s also a broad collective feeling, one that has incredible power to bring people together and organise. It is, indeed, this inability to express joy, that then also precludes us from experiencing hope,’ he continued.

Costinaș said that they are ‘starting from a wish that audiences have an experience of that multiplicity,’ and that all of the venues will be approached with ‘the openness of understanding simultaneous multiplicity, and multiple ways of being in the world’.

‘The venues will be quite different,’ he added. ‘I think acknowledging the radically different type of institutions of spaces and the function that the different venues have, the histories that they have, the different architecture and spatial experiences that they offer – I think that should be mirrored in the curatorial set-up.’

What’s behind the theme Ten Thousand Suns?

While Ten Thousand Suns sounds like a haiku or movie title, in the hands of Guerrero and Costinaș the phrase is a very layered proposition. Costinaș explained: ‘The title means many things, and we are consciously playing with it and acknowledging the often conflictive, and certainly multiple, understandings of the sun symbol in this conversation.’

While there are many galactic references, the pair said the theme allows for the many cultural understandings of the sun, with ‘each language coming with its own specific understandings of the world under the sun, and beyond the sun,’ added Costinaș.

In a more literal sense, he said it is also, ’unavoidably a statement about increasing heat’.

‘Rather than looking at the situation as related to the climate emergency, and our future, we’re not waiting for any model of salvation. We’re dispelling apocalyptic thinking. We believe that apocalyptic thinking is a continuation of the colonial mindset that led to the actual crisis,’ he sayid, adding that they are interested in the atomic era in relationship to how the current climate emergency fails in being ‘unrepresentable’.

Costinaș explained: ‘We humans have a particular relationship with images, and learn from images. The atomic era was when it became obvious that humans have the potential to destroy the world, and that happened through an image that instantly represented that catastrophe – something that has Australia and the Pacific at its centre.

‘This is one of the problems of how we relate to taking action, the fact that the source of the problem, and catastrophes, manifests in so many different places and in different ways. So it’s very difficult to represent it in a single image.’

However, he added, ‘An end of world scenario is paralysing in terms of actions to be taken and doesn’t acknowledge the complex histories that many communities have actually lived through, which involve surviving many apocalypses – many perpetrated by the same people. So, against that, we are actually proposing a spirit of coming together, of overcoming, through ways of affirming life. And the sun, then, in this definition, becomes something else. It becomes a source of life, it becomes a symbol of joy.’

Coming together in joy as communities to revolt against oppression, finds other entry points in their 2024 exhibition, from the history of carnivals to the Mardi Gras.

‘We’re also very much looking at queer histories and how, in the last half century, queer communities around the world have also overcome an enforced apocalypse under the HIV AIDS pandemic, and around the ruins of this, to rebuild life through a coming together, often in the face of injustice,’ Costinaș told ArtsHub.

‘We will also be looking at histories of carnivals as examples of cultural and political formats that centre collective celebration, collective joy and collective resistance.’ The curators also pay a nod to the ‘many First Nations artists and collaborators from Indigenous worlds who have also overcome the many apocalypses that the colonial experience has imposed on them. So the sun, in this case, certainly becomes a symbol of resilience.’

Barbara Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Biennale of Sydney, said in a formal statement: ‘As the Biennale of Sydney celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is fitting that this edition is a celebration about overcoming adversity to thrive as a community.

Guerrero said that the artists will be presented in constellations within each venue ‘starting with how this collective joy and celebration appears as a form of resilience, and will relate as a motif as you go through the exhibition’.

The Biennale of Sydney announces the Artistic Directors of the 24th Biennale of Sydney (2024) at McMahons Point, North Sydney. L-R: Cosmin Costinaș (co-Artistic Director), Serwah Attafuah, William Yang, Kirtika Kain and Inti Guerrero (co-Artistic Director). Photo: Joshua Morris.

What’s new for their edition?

This year, the Biennale of Sydney will partner with Phoenix Central Park to present a program of contemporary music alongside the exhibition. It will respond to the works on display and complement Costinaș and Guerrero’s theme.

In a formal statement, Beau Neilson, Executive Producer and Creative Director, Phoenix Central Park said: ‘We have long held the view that contemporary music is an art form worthy of elevated presentations in fine art spaces. It’s a great privilege to be creating a music program that will respond to the breadth of work curated by Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero. Together, they have assembled a rich and dazzling array of visual art that captures the sociopolitical zeitgeist with a spirit of optimism, and we look forward to honouring this vision with an exciting line-up that will span the duration of the Biennale.’

Audiences can expect Phoenix’s curatorial footprint to be translated to exciting new locations, with a line-up of bold music experiences for the 2024 exhibition.

‘A lot of the new commissions by different artists from different generations will be presented, and many of the Australian artists also come from diasporic contexts,’ Guerrero said. ‘The artists that we’re bringing in are also coming from different forms of making, such as architecture or even Indigenous fashion, as a way to present other possibilities of understanding contemporary art and cultures.’

The first 39 artists announced

Adebunmi Gbadebo (US)

Alberto Pitta (Brazil)

Andrew Thomas Huang (US)

Anne Samat (Malaysia)

Bonita Ely (Australia)

Christopher Myers (US)

Citra Sasmita (Indonesia)

Darrell Sibosado (Bard/Noongar, Australia)

Doreen Chapman (Manyjilyjarra, Australia)

Eisa Jocson (Philippines)

Elyas Alavi (Hazara, Afghanistan/Australia)

Francisco Toledo (Mexico)

Freddy Mamani (The Plurinational State of Bolivia)

Hayv Kahraman (Iraq/Sweden/US)

Idas Losin (Truku/Atayal, Taiwan)

I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih (Murni, Indonesia)

Li Jiun-Yang (Taiwan)

John Pule (Niue, Aotearoa/New Zealand)

Kaylene Whiskey (Yankunytjatjara, Australia)

Kirtika Kain (India, Australia)

Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien (France)

Ming Wong (Singapore, Germany)

Nádia Taquary (Brazil)

Nikau Hindin, Ebonie Fifita-Laufilitoga-Maka, Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl, Hinatea Colombani, Kesaia Biuvanua (Te Rarawa; Ngāpuhi, Aotearoa/New Zealand; Fungamapitoa, Tonga, Aotearoa/New Zealand; Kihalaupoe, Maui, Hawai‘i; ‘Arioi, Tahiti; Moce, Lau, Fiji)

Orquideas Barrileteras (Guatemala)

Özgür Kar (Turkey, Netherlands)

Pacific Sisters (Aotearoa/New Zealand)

Pauletta Kerinauia Miyartuwi (Pandanus, Tiwi Islands, Australia)

Sachiko Kazama (Japan)

Satch Hoyt (UK, Jamaica)

Segar Passi (Meriam Mir/Dauareb, Torres Strait Islands, Australia)

Serwah Attafuah (Ashanti, Australia)

Tracey Moffatt (Australia)

Trevor Yeung (China, Hong Kong)

Udeido Collective (West Papua)

VNS Matrix (Australia)

William Strutt (UK)

William Yang (Australia)

Yangamini (Tiwi, Gulumirrgin, Warlpiri, Kunwinjku, Yolŋu, Wardaman, Karajarri, Gurindji, Burarra, Australia)

Who are Guerrero and Costinaș?

Guerrero explained: ‘We’ve been curating exhibitions for 10 years now. We have our individual practices as curators, but we’ve curated shows together and published, then organised symposia together since 2013, and it’s always presenting the possibility of that multiplicity of entry points and references. And that’s the richness of collaboration, the ways in which one can think of a project and find the place where each can bring their points of reference.

‘And, in terms of pragmatics, each of us has a strong point, so I think that helps the overall plot. We find each fills the gaps that are created,’ Guerrero added.

‘We would like to encourage the visitors to give time, and an open mind and an open heart, to engage with the work of so many extraordinary artists, and to understand that artistic practice is something that, for many artists, brings up very deep, very intimate things that reveal so much of them. So, it’s a very special and intimate relationship encountering art – I think it’s important to understand that,’ Guerrero concluded.

Cosmin Costinaș is currently the curator of the Romanian Pavilion for the 59th Venice Biennale (2022). For 11 years, he was the Executive Director and Curator of Para Site, Hong Kong’s leading contemporary art centre – one of the oldest and most active independent art institutions in Asia (2011-2022). He was recently Artistic Director of Kathmandu Triennale 2022, and is a Curatorial Adviser at the Aichi Triennale (2022). He was Guest Curator at the Dhaka Art Summit ’18 (2018), co-Curator of the 10th Shanghai Biennale (2014), Curator of BAK, Utrecht (2008-2011), co-Curator of the 1st Ural Industrial Biennial, Ekaterinburg (2010) and Editor of documenta 12 magazines, documenta 12, Kassel (2005 – 2007).

Inti Guerrero is currently a tutor of the Curatorial Studies program at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts – KASK, Ghent. He was the Artistic Director of BAP – Bellas Artes Projects, Manila (2018-2022), Curator of the 38th EVA International, Ireland’s Biennial, Limerick (2018), Artistic Director of TEOR/éTica, San Jose (2011-2014) and the Estrellita B Brodsky Adjunct Curator at Tate, London (2016-2020).

In 2016, Guerrero was the inaugural Curator in Residence of the International Visiting Curators Program by Artspace and UNSW Art & Design. He has additionally curated shows for Yokohama Triennale 2020, Tate Modern London and Museum of Art of Rio-MAR in Rio de Janeiro, and is a prolific writer.

Ten Thousand Suns: the 24th Biennale of Sydney will be presented across multiple venues from 9 March to 10 June 2024. Vernissage (Professional Preview) will be held 6-8 March 2024.

Admission is free.

