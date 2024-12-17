Last-minute Christmas gift ideas: thoughtful presents that support local arts

If you’ve left your Christmas shopping until the last moment, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to provide friends and family with local, sustainable and thoughtful gifts. ArtsHub has collected some of our favourite suggestions for filling anyone’s stocking.

Gift ideas for the bookworm

Consider purchasing one of 2024’s best-reviewed books from your local bookstore. Or, if you’re looking for something more unique, try a book subscription service. Avid Reader and Readings both offer subscription boxes split by genre and time. Start with as little as three months to have curated books delivered to their door.

Unique and memorable performing arts gift ideas

ArtsHub has kept up-to-date on all the major performing arts organisations’ announcements for 2025. Tickets are now available for most organisations, including theatre, opera, visual arts and more. Splurge on season tickets, or pick out a favourite show. Booking ahead is often heavily discounted.

Gift ideas that support local artists

Finding a local visual artist can often be as simple as Googling one in your area or dropping by a local gallery or market. For photography, searching on Instagram will net you a broad swathe of results. You can purchase a print or book for a portrait session. When in doubt, you can also look for handmade crafts on Etsy, but make sure you’re looking for local artists and double-check shipping times.

Gift ideas that support local journalism

Consider a membership to a news or online platform such as ArtsHub. Not only does this support local arts journalism, but it also keeps the lucky recipient up-to-date with the latest arts and culture news and industry events.