Is your arts org crypto-ready?

Increasingly, the art world is seeing auction houses, galleries and institutions opening up to cryptocurrency. The benefits are clear cut: accepting crypto taps into more (digital) wallets, whether that’s for philanthropy or commercial ends, with quicker transaction times and lower costs.

Yet even with this upward trend, the arts are some of the slowest sectors when it comes to adopting new technology. Many accept that the future of wide-spread cryptocurrency is close, but progress is dwindling when it comes to actual implementation.

So what do those who are already fore-fronting the shift towards crypto say?

Last year, ArtsHub reported on the Northern Centre for Contemporary Art (NCCA) – the first known Australian arts institution to accept crypto philanthropy – when they received three carbon-neutral bitcoins equating to $140K. It was the largest single private donation in the organisation’s history.

The donor, and Founder of crypto brokerage firm Caleb & Brown, Dr Prash Puspanathan now sits on the board of NCCA as their crypto advisor.

He told ArtsHub: ‘The reality is that accepting crypto donations doesn’t require much additional staffing or internal resources than any regular donation. Often the principal limiting factor is having a trusted, engaged external service that is able to manage the receipt, custody, conversion into fiat currency and disbursement of funds into the organisation’s bank accounts.

‘Traditional crypto exchanges aren’t able to provide this service and depend on the user being educated enough to manage this themselves and this knowledge gap can be the limiting factor for many organisations,’ he explained.

Now might be time to consider involving a professional as cryptocurrency presents huge possibilities for philanthropy, with some envisioning it to change the whole philanthropic landscape for non-profits.

Just last month UNSW Sydney received the largest known cryptocurrency donation to an Australian higher education institution: $4M in USD Coin from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Also to welcome payments in crypto is the Australian fine arts auction house Smith & Singer, marking the occasion with the curated sale Brett Whiteley: Masterpieces, which allows buyers to cash in their crypto for a physical artwork.

They have partnered with Digital Currency Exchange CANVAS to help facilitate the cryptocurrency payment, which will be immediately converted to AUD$ once received by Smith & Singer.

CEO Gary Singer reiterated that having a facilitator at their back is absolutely crucial for those who want to tap into cryptocurrency: ‘They need to build a relationship with a facilitator… It’s something you’d want to be very careful with who you’re dealing with. We hear horror stories about dealers in cryptocurrency [so] you have to deal with someone reputable and are licensed by AUSTRAC.’

Recognising that cryptocurrencies remain volatile, Singer’s word of advice is to ‘convert on the day you receive the cryptocurrency because there can be fluctuations and you don’t want to be exposed’.

Jump to:

Cryptocurrency pros and cons

Should you accept crypto? Here are the key considerations

In order to assess whether an arts organisation is crypto-ready, RMIT Senior Lecturer and research resident at ACMI-X, Shaun Wilson told ArtsHub: ‘What orgs and institutions need to do is consider crypto in two stages. The first is the money coming in and the second is the money going out.’

In most cases it is only the former that has begun prevailing in the arts, whereas the latter – money going out – requires more consideration on the overall digital infrastructure.

Wilson continued: ‘[To send out cryptocurrency] requires two common factors, one is that the receivers of the cryptocurrency have a digital wallet and exchange set up, and two is that [the organisation] themselves need to pay out crypto with the appropriate infrastructure.’

In addition, arts organisations will need a different set of criteria compared to independent artists in terms of which cryptocurrencies to accept. Wilson said: ‘Don’t use bitcoin or altcoins, they’re too volatile for an orgs needs – artists yes, orgs no. Use “stablecoins”, that is, crypto that’re pegged to liquid assets such as currency or gold etc. Until the federal government releases a mainstream AUD coin, the options for a stable cryptosystem are either USD or gold-backed – for now.’

Dr Puspanathan also advised that it’s better for arts organisations to take a safe and sustainable approach.

‘Not every organisation will have that luxury of a crypto-native on their board and it may be prudent to avoid the temptation to play in the unknowns of the market, and instead to cash out the donation swiftly so as to lock in the value of the donation,’ said Puspanathan. ‘These are arts organisations after all, not investment funds.‘

He continued: ‘Larger organisations that have their own managed endowment funds may choose to utilise their fund managers to manage these assets on their behalf, but even then I would advise caution as not all fund managers and financial advisors are well versed in the crypto ecosystem and markets.‘

In Wilson’s view, much hinges on whether Australia establishes a federal coin that is pegged to AUD$ as ‘Australian orgs and funders are regulated by State and Federal Government and ATO laws using a federal currency [and these governing bodies] haven’t launched a national stablecoin yet. Once it does, then there will be no excuses to not use crypto’.

Examples of crypto backed by USD or gold include Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD and Tron’s USDD. But ensuring that the values are matched, aka pegged, to fiat money is a whole other issue.

Also worth mentioning is that earlier in March, ANZ announced the first stablecoin pegged to the Australian dollar – A$DC – but is mostly used in ultra-high value transactions and for investment assets.

Dr Puspanathan continued: ‘Another potential concern often raised is that of receiving cryptocurrency that have been the proceeds of crime, money laundering or other nefarious activity. In reality, this is an inherent risk of any donation and the identity of the donor is paramount in clarifying this.

‘However, because the spectre of Cryptocurrency’s unregulated past still looms large over the sector, it is worth clarifying that any reputable third-party cryptocurrency exchange or brokerage that is utilised to manage the donation is now regulated by law to run stringent Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer(KYC) checks on every client and so functionally, this risk is overstated and should be no more prevalent than in the conventional banking system,’ he added.

If the prevalence of cryptocurrency is inevitable but arts orgs are not yet ready to ride the wave, where shall they start?

Wilson offered: ‘My recommendations are for orgs and institutions to start trialing out crypto back-end systems now to enable crypto as a main method of payment and then launch once AUD coin has been released and the coin infrastructure becomes “stable”.

Wilson’s bottom line for arts organisations is: ‘Absolutely do not start transactions in crypto until AUD coin is in circulation.’

This is also where the importance of having a facilitator or arts crypto consultant (a role that Wilson is looking to establish) comes in.

Dr Puspanathan explained of his role at NCCA: ‘[Cryptocurrency] does become a bit of a roll of the dice as we know that volatility in crypto markets can lead to significant fluctuations in the eventual currency value of the donated amount.

‘In the case of the NCCA, my role on the Board has included providing, in my personal capacity, the board and director with the information and context on market conditions so we can make the best decisions as to when to liquidate the donation into currency to exact the maximum capital value from it,’ he said.

In addition, his donation to NCCA holds a minimum guaranteed value of $140K if the exchange does create losses.

So if nothing else, it’s time to start building relationships with those who understand crypto economies and have the expertise to make sure arts orgs can reap the benefits.

Cryptocurrency pros and cons

For a quick run-down, here are the pros and cons of adopting cryptocurrency for an arts organisation with input from Shaun Wilson and Dr Puspanathan:

Pros

Instantaneous money transactions

Better control over accountability through smart contracts

Less bank transfer fees

Engaging with a digital money system that will soon replace cash

Potential to reach a bigger market and a new pool of funders/philanthropists

Early crypto investors (often young and uninitiated in the philanthropic system) are keen to expand their horizons beyond cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency donations can provide better anonymity for those who prefer it

Break down geographical boundaries without complexity and lag time of international bank transfers

Some people may be rich in crypto but not so much in AUD. Gary Singer, CEO of Smith & Singer

Cons