Is a writing career a viable option in Australia?

Welcomed by the arts and cultural sectors, the submissions to the Federal Government’s National Cultural Policy (NCP) have been published and are currently being reviewed. The highly anticipated report into the industry is expected to be launched by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke before Christmas, with those considering or already pursuing a writing career paying particular attention.

Timely and necessary, the NCP outcomes may offer a potential lifeline for the underfunded and under-resourced literary industry. Recent reports indicate that literature and writers have suffered inequitably in recent years from a distinct funding disparity.

The recently released 2022 ‘National Survey of Australian Book Authors’, conducted by Paul Crosby, David Throsby and Jan Zwar from Macquarie University, found that, despite being essential to both Australia’s cultural life and the economy, Australian authors could expect an average annual income of only $18,200.

In its summary of the NCP submissions, the Australian Society of Authors (ASA) notes that many authors quoted statistics from the Australia Council stating that funding for writing declined by 41% over the past decade with only 2.4% of the total 2022-2021 Australia Council investment spent on literature – the lowest of all major art forms.

Authors and a living wage

The ASA states that 14% of the publicly available submissions to the NCP were either from writers or advocated by the literary sector, a high percentage that denotes some urgency and even desperation from our primary literary producers. A major theme running throughout the submissions is the extreme difficulty in trying to make a living as a writer or illustrator in Australia, with a reliance on partners or family for support and an ongoing need to find alternative income streams.

This is despite the fact that more than 80% of authors have university degrees, with almost 50% having a postgraduate degree. A high level of education clearly does not equate to equally high income levels.

In his submission to the NCP, renowned author Richard Flanagan says: ‘No other developed country of which I am aware provides so little in the way of support or recognition or has a state that treats its authors as poorly as Australia.’

Kate Grenville. Photo: Kathleen Smith, Wiki Commons.

Recognised author Kate Grenville AO also highlights that Australia has a high return on investment from the literary industry and says: ‘Government support for writing is amplified many times in terms of job creation. Behind every published writer stands an army of others employed as a result of what they produce: publishers, editors, typesetters, printers, distributors, delivery truckies, warehouse landlords, journalists, festival staff, podcast creators, teachers, and the actors and technicians who make audio books, and booksellers large and small.’

Authors point out that writing underpins many art forms in areas that include drama, theatre, musicals film, television and poetry, while also identifying a crisis of development in levels of written work, due to a lack of sustainable funding.

Author Gail Jones says: ‘It is clear that writers are disproportionately disadvantaged. Although essential to the economic benefits of a healthy arts sector, writers are less supported by our institutions and infrastructure.’

Grass roots industry perspective

The most resounding calls from writer support networks are for a new vision or strategy for literature and the need to invest in long-term planning for the sector. Currently literature is the only major artform that does not have an Australia Council national funding framework, which would appear to have influenced the low levels of support that the industry receives.

CEO of Writers Victoria, Lucy Hamilton, tells ArtsHub: ‘We are one of the worst funded arts sectors and have been disproportionately under-supported. Only nine literary organisations have received federal funding over the past four years. The process of applying for grants is time-consuming and dispiriting, as so few applications are funded, and the onerous acquittal process makes it hardly worth the effort involved. Moreover, most of the grants on offer are not what writers actually need, which is the ability to support themselves while they write.’

Writer Noè Harsel, who is also Chair of Writers Victoria, tells ArtsHub: ‘If you want to see more of our stories being written and told, becoming more of an intrinsic part of our culture, then we need to make writing a more viable career option.’

READ: Writing doesn’t deliver a living wage, says new Australia Council report

She points out that the Australia Council defunded Writers Victoria in 2018, adding: ‘More tangible solutions are needed to sustain the industry. Organisations like Writers Victoria are part of this as we are great employers of writers, so empowering us helps the industry to thrive.’

Lori-Jay Ellis, the CEO of Queensland Writers Centre (QWC) agrees with this view, saying: ‘Revoking national funding to QWC was devastating to the ecology of the sector. It impacted not only writers, but all arts workers, editors and many sections of the industry. It has created a hole in the development of literature with a heavy reliance on diminishing funding and no federal commitment to provide a competitive wage structure.’

CEO of Public Libraries Victoria, Angela Savage, also a writer, says: ‘So much of the arts culture at present for literature is punitive and oppressive. One feels that one is being punished for wanting to be a writer.

‘We need to develop a national strategy or framework for Australia’s literary sector, which provides a cohesive policy approach to secure ongoing funding for books and reading.’

How did this situation arise?

Books Create Australia (BCA) has an overall perspective on the current issues for the industry. It is the representative coalition of many key industry organisations, including the Australian Booksellers Association (ABA), Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA), Australian Publishers Associations (APA) and the Australian Society of Authors (ASA).

BCA champions reading, books, library use, bookshops, Australian stories and research, and literary culture in general. And, via the Australia Reads program, it includes the campaign to get more Australians reading more books more often. The component associations represent more than 200 publishers, 800 bookstores, more than 1600 public library service points and more than 3500 authors who have already embarked upon a writing career.

READ: Two-thirds of Australian authors are women – new research finds they earn just $18,200 a year from their writing

Dr Stuart Glover, Manager for Policy and Government Relations at APA, who also wrote the submission on behalf of BCA as its secretary, says that the major reason funding to literature declined so rapidly was due in part to the Australia Council’s removal of art form boards, predicated on state art decisions to do away with art form managers.

Glover says: ‘Rather than have separate boards with their own budgets, the Federal Government created one big bucket of money and this resulted in some unfortunate unintended consequences. Funding cuts to the Australia Council in 2016 meant there was a further squeeze on funds, cannibalising a pot of money that had already been raided. Literature suffered in the fallout.

‘By 2021 there was only one staff member at the Australia Council who had expertise in literature – where there had been five or six staff a decade before.’

Literacy and reading levels

While Glover points out the policy failures with regard to funding for literature, plus the need to have a national strategy for literature and writing, he also believes an urgent issue for the country is to address literacy issues. He tells ArtsHub: ‘Literature provides a corpus of works for readers and APA is concerned across the board about reading levels. There is a sense that reading is becoming a marginalised activity among young people in particular.

‘Statistics tell us that young people read for 20 minutes a day, but spend eight hours a day online. Young men in particular have very low reading levels. We are at risk of creating a class-based divide between resource-rich educated Australians who read and a non-reading group, which can be characterised by low education and low resources.’

He adds: ‘There has been no substantial move to increase reading levels over the past year and both BCA and APA support increased Australian content in schools, as well as supporting educational publishers in Australia who provide locally produced materials.

‘Publishers, authors, libraries and booksellers are all concerned about reading levels and government should be alarmed at these statistics. This is a big-ticket item, but a trifling amount in relation to how important it is,’ he concludes.

Savage agrees with this approach and adds: ‘Instigating minimum levels of Australian content in the educational system would support the local industry and have a great impact on increasing product and pride in Australian literature.’

Glover is encouraged by Burke’s many comments on the need for Australia to tell our own local stories, as this strongly feeds into the industry’s desire to produce more local literature. In particular the APA sees a real need to invest in and support First Nations writers and literature.

‘A nation that values its stories supports its storytellers,’ says Queensland-based author, Nick Earls, in his submission to the NCP. Hopefully his comments, and those of his colleagues and organisations that provided submissions to the NCP, will be taken on board when the report is released.

More information about the Federal Government’s National Cultural Policy is available at Australia Council National Cultural Policy.