How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

Recently, ArtsHub spoke with Craig Donarski, the inaugural Manager Arts, Culture and Creative Industries overseeing the development and programming of the new arts venue, White Bay Power Station (White Bay), located on the fringe of Sydney’s CBD.

‘I don’t underestimate the scale of the task,’ he said simply. So what is involved in that task, and what can we expect to see from the venue when it opens its doors in March this year?

Read: Q&A: Craig Donarski on transforming powerhouse venues

Understanding capacity and priorities

Over the last four months, Donarski has met with over 50 potential stakeholders and sector colleagues – from festivals to pop culture, classical music, dance parties, craft and design, cultural communities, contemporary dance, screen and visual arts – to ‘work out what the next phases are, the priorities in terms of the ongoing redevelopment of the site, and how that needs to happen’.

He describes White Bay’s unveiling as ‘this kind of gradually unfolding and blossoming thing, and that’s going to require a lot of experimentation on the way’.

When White Bay opens with the 2024 Biennale of Sydney as its inaugural hirer, it will only have room for a couple of thousand people. ‘When I say that the capacity is 2000 people, that’s just limited by the number of bathroom facilities that have just been finished. Its actual carrying capacity for the combined spaces will be closer to 4500.’

Donarski says the priorities for developing the facilities are driven by the back-of-house and technical infrastructure needed to make the site work, as well as ‘how we feed and water people’.

‘Currently, there are no dressing rooms, there’s no green room, all of those facilities that other venues have,’ he says.

Will the whole site be programmed?

Donarski explains that the venue will ‘become unlocked in phases’. The first phase will be launching the Turbine Hall and Boiler House as the main venues for the 2024 Biennale of Sydney. ‘This is what it’s going to be like for probably the next year,’ he adds.

Donarski describes the space as ‘epic in scale’, saying the Turbine Hall alone is 144 metres long. ‘At the other end of the scale is the old Rec Hall, which is this utterly charming 1920s dance hall. It is its own separate little building, with an entrance onto the road, and will function as a stand-alone, intimate venue. It will have a capacity of 150 to 160 people. It is beyond cute, and has benches down the sides and a little stage at one end,’ he says.

‘The Rec Hall is great for community hire, and for intimate performances of various kinds. Contemporary dance can really work in a venue like that with a small audience, or an intimate musical performance or spoken word performance. I think it’s going to be incredibly popular and be incredibly used.’

He adds that it is this mix of offerings that will ensure a lively use of the site. ‘Even within the big spaces there are interstitial spaces, I suppose you’d call them – sub-spaces that could be used for everything from performances to weird installations or multi-art activations. So artists and creatives don’t have to take on those epic spaces there.’

White Bay Power Station will be a new cultural venue. Photo: ArtsHub.

Taking the time to learn how to work with the space

Donarski says he is grateful the Biennale will be ‘the first cab off the rank’.

‘We’ll really be able to see what works, including live musical performance. They’ve got three gigs each Wednesday night for a couple of months in association with Phoenix Central Park, and the beautiful part of that is they’re programming a really wide range of genres and styles of music, from Latin to ambient through to electronica and punk. We’ll be able to see what sonically works, because the acoustics of the place, as yet, are an unknown quantity.’

However, Donarski says the large volume industrial nature of the site does pose challenges. ‘They’re all surmountable challenges, and it comes down to things like, where do you put stuff? And how much do you amplify it? And how [do you] work with the acoustics of the space rather than fight it?’

He adds, ‘People are going there for the venue experience, and their expectations are different than, say, sitting in an opera theatre.’

We have to learn how to work with the spaces

When the Biennale exhibition comes down in July, Donarski will program temporary activations across a wide range of styles and genres, to continue that testing process. ‘I’m really interested to see how we can make those sub or interstitial spaces work. There has to be a lot of chucking stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks.’

Read: Live from Berlin: first interview with 2024 Biennale of Sydney curators

How will this all be financed?

‘The Government (through Placemaking NSW) will be looking at trying to get the mix right, including a combination of for-hire events that can bring in money, and the events or activations that are cost neutral, because they’re either ticketed or externally funded. While they won’t actually cost us money to put on, we won’t make any money from them either, and that’s fine. And the third group will be the things that require some degree of subsidy,’ explains Donarski.

‘If you imagine that is like a third, a third and a third, then it can work,’ he tells ArtsHub.

A hidden bonus has been that The Cutaway at Barangaroo will close as a venue for about a year for major capital works. This will be from the middle of this year onwards, just when the Biennale closes. ‘So we’ll be able to pick up some of the things that were going to go in there, and bring in some income,’ says Donarski.

‘It’s also an ideal place for very quick things, where people can use the space in a low-impact way, such as for film, TV shoots and so on. Those kinds of things are brilliant in that they bring in a lot of money really quickly, and they’re self-contained. They bring in all their own stuff, and then they leave. Screen New South Wales is really keen on supporting us by talking to the industry.’

When asked whether the venue has a buffer zone of government support while it gains its footing, Donarski replies: ‘Not officially, but everyone wants to make it work, and the New South Wales Government is keen on making it work because there’s been a lot of money on the fixing up of White Bay up to this point.’

Sitting under Placemaking NSW, White Bay is part of a whole department with a lot of knowledge, skills and expertise that he can draw on to shore up operations. He says: ‘I think that there will be enough sources of income to be able to get us towards that balance, that mix.’

Craig Donarski, Manager Arts, Culture and Creative Industries, White Bay Power Station. Image: Supplied.

Does Sydney actually need another high-cost, post-industrial arts venue?

Sydney has Carriageworks, the Piers at Walsh Bay (also recently refurbished) and Cockatoo Island, all post-industrial sites being used for arts and cultural activities.

‘You might say, “Oh it’s another one of these”, but it’s not. It’s an utterly unique space, or series of spaces,’ Donarski says. He makes the point that many of these other venues have been gutted, whereas White Bay has retained a lot of its history.

‘We’re going to be going to the Government Cabinet and begging for additional capital to add functionality to more of the spaces because, at this stage, there’s only a certain number of the spaces that have been done,’ he adds, referring to the long-range vision for growing the site. ‘The thing with White Bay is that it is a long-term project. The big change for the site will come in 2030 when the Metro station opens here, and there’s going to be this beautiful big park next to it.’

The elephant in the room: the problem of parking

While Donarski says that White Bay has been developed for a capacity of 2000 when it opens in March, the parking on the site is zero. ‘Yeah, it’s an issue,’ he admits. ‘Public parking is not a big feature of the place.’

Despite the obvious challenge of no visitor parking, Donarski says the site is really well-serviced by bus routes and has a turning circle. ‘It’s also a nice short walk from the existing light rail, across that new fancy bridge that goes over the City West Link. I do it myself every day – it’s really easy. But it’s really when the Metro opens in 2030 that the place will bloom, with trains coming to the door every four minutes.’

Donarksi reels off Metro data that reveals over 600,000 people live less than 15 minutes away from White Bay, and nearly two million people are within a 30-minute travel time, making the point that the site is encouraging new attitudes that are less car-driven and more environmentally sustainable when influencing people’s entertainment choices.

‘It is going to be part of the whole push to get people to take public transport to spaces like this,’ he tells ArtsHub. The White Bay/Metro masterplan expands upon the new Rozelle Parklands, which have opened already to create pedestrian ways, cycleways and links to the CBD and redeveloped Sydney Fish Markets.

‘It will gradually get better. But the “Great Leap Forward” will be in 2030 when that Metro station opens, which will also open up a corridor directly to Western Sydney,’ he adds.

The lack of parking, however, regardless of how good the Metro links will be, will always create a barrier for surrounding regional audiences travelling to the site from, for example, the Blue Mountains, the Illawarra, the Hunter Region and the Southern Highlands.

‘I can’t pretend otherwise, but I’m used to playing the long game. I hope to be able to see it really achieving that final hurdle of true functionality that is a combination of public transport and active transport linkage, which will mean, literally, a few million people will be within 30 minutes of the place. So what currently may feel detached, will become genuinely part of a bigger vision. It’ll be awesome.’

He adds that this is also his time clock to have the space fully activated and settled in.

Are you building a team around you at this stage?

‘Eventually, yes, there will be some more site-specific people associated with the place, but that’ll be a little way off. At the moment, I look like a one-man band,’ says Donarski. ‘I am currently drawing on the collective expertise of the Placemaking NSW team – they’re a big team, and they tick all of the boxes.’

Donarski concludes, with deep honesty: ‘I’m kind of scared, but also quietly confident, that there are enough people that really want to do stuff at the venue. I am really excited, but it is a long game that we are hatching.’

White Bay Power Station will be unveiled as a venue for the 2024 Biennale of Sydney, from 9 March to 10 June.