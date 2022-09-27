How to get known as a contemporary composer

When you think of classical composers most of us probably think first of the grand old masters of the classical canon. Then a few contemporary composers might come to mind, especially if we’ve heard some new works on classic radio or in the concert hall. So what does it take to launch your career as a classical composer?

ArtsHub asked a few of our leading composers and musical mentors for their advice on getting known and getting ahead.

Mark de Raad, President of Recitals Australia and an active member of many music organisations, succinctly observes that ‘composing is an amazing field really…it drives, of course, most of what we experience in terms of music. Without composers, there would be no music to experience and enjoy.’

Recitals Australia is the driving force behind the new Reclassified Festival being held in Adelaide in November. ‘It’s about reflecting and celebrating the living, breathing, classical music makers in our city. It demonstrates that they are relevant, skilled, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable about their craft, and eager to share their creations with the wider community and the world,’ he says.

So how do our young and emerging composers make a name for themselves and get known to classical audiences?

The career path for many composers begins with dedicated tertiary studies in composition. A number of our universities, and the various conservatoriums, offer bachelor’s, master’s, and post-graduate qualifications in composition. Whilst these feature all styles of composition, including interactive, digital, and electroacoustic music, many students focus on classical composition.

These courses cover the range of skills and knowledge needed to make it as a professional composer such as rehearsal skills and concert management, along with composition.

Australian composers Peter Sculthorpe and Matthew Hindson are amongst the notable alumni of the Melbourne Conservatorium, part of the University of Melbourne. Students there can complete a PhD in Fine Arts and Music as a Creative Work with a Dissertation. For composition students this means a work of 90 – 120 minutes with an accompanying dissertation of around 25,000 words, giving them a substantial body of finished work when they graduate as a Doctor of Music.

The impact of study

As with many career paths, the professional relationships formed while studying can have ongoing benefits in seeing and being seen. The culture of composition, performance, and critique also gives graduates the skills they need to enter the many competitions and awards for emerging composers.

Dr Anne Cawrse. Photo Emma Luker

Dr Anne Cawrse is an award-winning Australian composer of acoustic solo, chamber, orchestral, and vocal music. Based in Adelaide, she teaches at the Elder Conservatorium where she completed her PhD in Composition under the supervision of Graeme Koehne and Charles Bodman Rae. Dr Cawrse been involved with the ASME Young Composers Program and the Australian Youth Orchestra’s Composition Program. She is a composer, musical mentor, founder of the She Speaks festival that celebrates female composers, and will be one of the musical mentors in the ReClassified Festival.

Dr Cawrse says it’s essential to put yourself out there in the music world, to know what’s going on and to become known.

‘When starting out, apply for everything you can. There is always something to be learnt through emerging composer programs, and one of the best things you can do early on is write a variety of works, get good quality recordings of your music, and get your music in front of as many performers and conductors as possible,’ said Cawrse.

Building those professional networks in the music world is very often a key to new opportunities.

Get to know performers, and have them play your music. Offer to write for your musician friends. Wherever possible, seek to have your music played by real musicians. Dr Anne Cawrse

‘The rehearsal process alone will teach you so much about sound combinations and how to clearly communicate your ideas to players,’ Cawrse continued.

She stresses that there is no substitute for technical knowledge when it comes to composing. ‘Get good at music theory!’ she says passionately. ‘It is your key to understanding how music works.’ She also emphasises the importance of listening and learning.

‘Go to concerts, listen to all kinds of music, and engage with different artistic forms. Open your ears and eyes to different ways of doing things. Inspiration can be found anywhere,’ she says.

Her own musical compositions are inspired by stories, by art, and by the fragility of the human condition. ‘Staying open and curious to all types of art, helps you realise just how many different approaches there are to creating art. This can help with identifying your own unique, individual approach’.

Nothing is beneath you

Alice Chance, a graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium, is another successful young Australian composer, conductor, arranger, and lyricist, who is currented based and working in France. At just 28, her works have already been performed in concert halls and cathedrals, along with ‘auditoriums, paddocks, and showers’ around the world.

‘My advice is to not consider any composing gig to be beneath you,’ she says, adding that there is always something to learn and you never know what opportunities that might lead to.

‘I took a while to strike the right balance between expressing an original voice and fulfilling the compositional brief of a given project. I think that’s okay though, when you’re starting out. Just keep writing and your own voice will emerge.’

Chance also cautions against taking well-meaning advice too literally. ‘I was also once told to “never go with your first idea” and it turned into a bit of a writer’s block for me. I’d rephrase that advice to “honour your first idea and give it a chance to grow into something great”’.

Finding your own voice

Anne Boyd AM is Professor Emeritus of Music at the Sydney Conservatorium where she was the first woman, and indeed first Australian, to hold the post of Professor of Music. She is one of our most distinguished and respected composers and music educators. Amongst her many achievements and awards is an AM in the Order of Australia in 1996 and a Distinguished Services to Australian Music Award at the APRA-AMC Classical Music Awards in 2005.

Professor Boyd also stresses the importance of finding your own voice. ‘This involves deep listening and finding sounds which seem intrinsic to your sense of being. It’s a long journey. We are all different in this regard but because music is such a shared cultural resource your first instinct may be to imitate what you have heard, the styles and works of composers you most admire.

She continued: ‘As you gain mastery you will find ways to extend the ideas and musical gestures you encounter with the aim to arrive at an original voice, your own voice.’

But Professor Boyd’s advice goes even deeper into your own psyche. ‘Examine your values. Why do you want to write music at all when there is so much of quality already available?’

She recommends interrogating your aims, ambitions, and personal motivations. ‘Are you aiming to extend the boundaries of our existing musical languages? Or is composing a form of self-expression vital to your sense of well-being?’

Only once you fully understand yourself can you really set a course to fulfilling those needs and desires, and finding the appropriate ‘paths to recognition’.

Get out to “get it”

Mark de Raad also stresses the importance of getting out and being involved in the music world. ‘It is important to involve yourself in the community: volunteer for organisations and at events; sit on a voluntary not-for-profit board to learn how the industry works; put yourself forward for simple things such as page turning; learn to work with artists and ask questions, meet people, show you are interested. That sense of being part of the community is so important.’

Mark de Raad, 2021.

And being part of the community often leads to new opportunities as you network with peers and mentors and learn about upcoming festivals, competitions, and awards. ‘Put your work out there,’ says de Raad. ‘Participate in events, put yourself forward for opportunities such as ReClassified. Turn up for various ‘open doors’ that present themselves – workshops, discussions with your tutors and lecturers, master classes, online discussions. Even sharing your own compositions digitally, via socials and other sharing platforms is good. You can just put your work out for feedback and comment in composition forums and on Reddit.’

Importantly, de Raad and others emphasise the value of being gentle with yourself in the early stages of your composing career. You can’t expect everything to be a masterpiece immediately! He says.

‘It is not about endlessly polishing a piece in your solo work-cave, but having the courage to give it a go and give it some air, even if at first the work is, perhaps, not brilliant – but then, hardly anybody was brilliant in their embryonic stage,’ says de Raad. ‘Learn from that experience. Do not assume you are the bee’s-knees, and be prepared to improve next time.’

As Professor Boyd says, ‘creating music is really hard work, but you should never, ever, give up. The breakthrough you are seeking may be just around the next corner.’