How do we stop losing artists from the sector? 

At the height of Persian culture it was the artists and scholars who were the most respected and well paid in the community as they created the vision for the world. The so-called manual labourers, such as doctors, engineers and lawyers followed this vision and built that world.

This is a favourite anecdote of Zainab Syed, Senior Producer at Belvoir St Theatre Sydney, who expresses her concern that as we lose artists from the sector, we are ‘losing the visionaries’.

According to Syed what we are grappling with is ‘much more a fundamental philosophical question’, as well as ‘a loss’.

This Persian concept of the artist as valued, respected and visionary, goes to the heart of the concern of who we are losing and why. It questions what positive measures we are engaging in to prevent further loss, greater respect, a welcoming-in and intrinsic valuing of the artist, and how we can stop this exodus from the sector.

According to Emma Porteus, Executive Producer Situate & Co-Creative Director Assembly 197 in Launceston, we are losing ‘really established artists’ and arts workers including ‘producers, technicians, all of those people that help arts events [and] festivals happen’.

They are going elsewhere as it’s simply, ‘too hard, too emotionally draining, it’s too rough on mental health and too precarious’. Porteus says, ‘they’re taking their very transferable skills and moving into other industries’. This move perhaps offers greater stability, fair pay, better work conditions and, possibly less of a leap of faith and more of a future guarantee.

Knock-on impact to sector diversity

There is also concern that due to the precarity of the arts sector — a gig economy built primarily on freelance workers — we are perhaps also losing future generations of artists, arts workers, and their stories.

Arguably we are also losing our most culturally diverse artists as, according to Diversity Arts Australia’s Shifting the Balance report states, ‘Only 9% of the 1,980 leaders of our major cultural institutions are CALD Australians’.

In other words, those who are culturally and linguistically diverse or are from marginalised or underrepresented communities are more likely to be in positions of precarious work across the arts sector.

Dr Georgie McLean, Executive Director Development and Strategic Partnerships at the Australia Council for the Arts, states that the ‘most shocking’ learnings from the Australia Council’s recent roundtable discussions with stakeholders in creative education, was the ‘lack of appetite amongst many young people to come into the creative industries, because they’ve seen just how incredibly challenging it is, over the last few years particularly’.

Understanding generational sector loss

McLean believes that there is a ‘need for big thinking, reimagining and revaluing creative work because we are in a situation where people are looking at the sector and saying, “I can’t see a career for myself there”’.

This future generational loss could also be due in part to, as Porteus argues, ‘a systemic devaluing of arts education in the university sector’, which is translating into students not believing, ‘that being an artist is a viable thing to shoot for anymore’.

This lack of future engagement may have a deep impact on the arts ecology.

The arts sector is acutely aware of the ongoing damage due to COVID-19, the Australia Council for the Arts Impacts of COVID-19 on the Cultural and Creative Industries research outlines the ‘impacts of disruptions on arts and creativity’ across the sector stating: ‘Many artists have also considered giving up their artistic practice’.

It is important to note that the research, Porteus, Syed and McLean each state that COVID-19 exacerbated a range of issues — including funding, education and training, job security, career pathways, racism, sexism, classism, gender inequity — that already existed within and across the sector.

In 2020 Simon Hinton, Artistic Director/CEO Merrigong Theatre Wollongong, in Why we must put people before companies referred to artists as our ‘greatest asset’ and argued for moral leadership, creative imagination and a shift in the current power paradigm toward an empowerment of artists.

Hinton asked: ‘Are we willing to do the difficult work of examining our own behaviours?’ and questioned the legitimacy of institutions who do not value artists. Hinton argued: ‘Part of the challenge in imagining a different future for our industry will be to imagine not just the principles we want to embody and pursue, but the ethical structures for our industry that will protect and nurture artists’.

Syed argues along similar lines stating we need ‘to be able to have confronting hard conversations’ or critical debate about the present flaws and the reshaping of the power structures of the sector alongside a ‘top down’ government driven societal valuing of the arts, which ‘translate[s] into operational, actionable things’ such as funding and support mechanisms.

The reason that they [artists and arts workers] haven’t come back is a loss of faith in the institutions and the formalised sector itself, which has then meant a loss of faith in the art. Zainab Syed, Senior Producer at Belvoir St Theatre Sydney

Syed continues: ‘And if artists and arts workers stop believing in the larger purpose of why we create, and what we create, and what purpose it serves, then we’ve got a problem’.

Eroding sector confidence

This potential lack of confidence within the sector signifies a necessity for wholistic thinking — incorporating job security, policy, education and training; hand-in-hand with issues of value, representation, diversity, inclusion and belonging — requiring a multiscalar approach.

In the past weeks, as part of this approach, leaders across the arts sector participated in roundtable discussions regarding the Jobs and Skills Summit and made submissions to the National Cultural Policy.

Many argued for (among various agenda items) a shift in thinking around the intrinsic value of the arts, the cross-sector collective benefits provided by the arts (including community engagement, wellbeing and social cohesion), and what Porteus explains as, ‘artists valued as essential workers’ unlocking artist access to universal basic income (UBI) and other government incentivised business skills development opportunities.

McLean expresses optimism in the present ministerial commitment to the embedding and valuing of the arts across a ‘whole of government policy’, and ‘a sense that cultural policy needs to matter to every part of government, and that they all have an investment in it’.

McLean adds that it is, ‘actually game changing because when it starts being taken seriously in all of these portfolios and sectors, and people see its value in education, health […and] areas of major public policy and investment, you start to get a shift in how [the arts are] positioned’.

Together with policy, McLean references the Creative Equity Toolkit call for us to work together as a sector to develop ‘a set of baseline standards’ across all areas of access, ability and diversity.

She argues, the implementation of ‘non-negotiable standards for safe working conditions free from sexual harassment, harm and bullying is vital to make the sector sustainable and address some of those systemic power imbalances that have created a disincentive to be involved in the sector’.

What is really importantly is creating safe work cultures that are going to be attractive to young people and to women. Dr Georgie McLean, Australia Council for the Arts

McLean, Syed and Porteus each argued that in order to stop losing artists from the sector, a range of sustainable actions must be taken to recognise the art, and the artist and arts workers contributions to society. They include:

engaging with government in top down action through policy

jobs and skills

implementing codes of practice

scaffolding sustainable career pathways

building and maintaining strategic partnerships across education and industry

ensuring safe work practices

guaranteeing flexible organisational structures.

Perhaps , however, it must start with us as a sector — valuing who we are and what we do.

We need to recognise the resilience we already possess, challenge our own behaviours, engage in difficult conversations and critical debates. We need to face our systemic power issues, acknowledge our accountability, break down barriers, demand more and better of each other.

We also need to claim our place at the table — respecting, supporting and trusting the artist visionaries to guide us, or as Syed explains, ‘to create the visions for the future that we want to inhabit’.