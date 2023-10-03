How a year-round festival programming plan aims to offer arts workers greater job security

Expanding Perth Festival’s cultural footprint from one signature event to a series of events spread out across the year, including this week’s EverNow, will enable the Festival to offer greater job security and longer-term contracts for many of its staff, according to Perth Festival Executive Director Nathan Bennett.

‘Internally, we were very mindful that, for a long time, the rhythm of a festival is such that we expand and contract our workforce a lot over the course of a 12-month cycle. And so, if we’re able to find a way to smooth out the calendar, deliver more activity year-round, it means that we can employ more people on longer-term contracts or on an ongoing basis,’ Bennett tells ArtsHub.

The cyclical nature of arts festival work sees many people employed on short-term contracts in one city after another – essentially art nomads who move from Perth to Adelaide to Melbourne and even onto Edinburgh in search of their next engagement.

Creating more events spread across Western Australia’s cultural calendar ‘gives more job security to people, and means that we also find economies of scale in terms of everything that we might need to purchase, from technical equipment to media space,’ Bennett explains.

Shortages of trained staff have become especially critical following the worst years of the pandemic when many skilled arts workers and technical crew left the sector in search of more secure work.

‘I think the issue is more pronounced in Western Australia because there are other job opportunities where people with technical skills, for example, can pursue that security that you’re talking about. So there’s certainly a labour issue in WA that I think is worse than elsewhere in the country. If we’re able to offer ongoing employment to people that means there’s more chance of keeping people in the sector,’ says Bennett.

The creation of the Perth Festival Special Projects division – responsible for EverNow (running from 4-9 October) as well as High Voltage in May this year – was driven by the Festival’s Board with the ambition of seeing the Festival becoming a year-round cultural organisation. It also dovetails nicely with a number of State Government objectives, Bennett adds.

‘Using EverNow as an example, the State Government in Western Australia is very keen to leverage homegrown events to not just drive visitation, but to position WA as a culturally vibrant place for people to visit, and also to live and work … and we know that cultural tourists stay longer and spend more, so they’re wonderful thing to be able to secure.’

Benefits of cultural tourism documented

The positive impact of cultural events as a tourist drawcard was recently documented in the Regional Arts Australia (RAA) and Culture Counts report, the ‘RAA Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program 2021-2022 Research Project‘, which indicated that arts and cultural activity in regional and remote Australia creates significant economic impact and community connection.

For the report, Culture Counts evaluated 321 events and activities supported by the Australian Government’s Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program during 2021 and 2022, with key findings showing that:

70% of visitors indicated that the supported event influenced their decision to travel to the local area, with 29% indicating this was their first visit to the area

the direct economic impact generated by attendees surveyed was over $304.8 million, 60 times the total investment in the Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program, and

91% of survey respondents said they would come to an event like this again.

The Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program was an Australian Government initiative delivered through the Regional Arts Fund to help strengthen local visitor economies. The Program sought to increase tourism visitation in regional, rural and remote communities across Australia by providing financial support for the promotion of arts and cultural activities.

Not that Bennett and his team are immediately expecting an influx of interstate visitors for EverNow, which features three free, outdoor, after-dark events (including an all-new production of popular projection event Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak at King’s Park) designed to reflect the unique environment of Boorloo/Perth during Kambarang – the wildflower season of birth, new life and renewal in the Noongar calendar.

‘Fortunately, our State Government understands that even though these events are funded through Tourism WA, in the first instance they have to be embraced by the local community in order for them to be attractive to visitors. So our expectations early on for EverNow in terms of visitation are modest, with the hope or a view that, over time, as we’ve seen elsewhere, the visitor numbers will grow,’ he says.

Tourist friendly doesn’t equal bad art

Bennett dismisses the suggestion that Perth Festival Special Projects may end up programming works that lack artistic merit simply because they’re a popular drawcard.

‘Certainly not. Our philosophy is that we’re an artist-led organisation. And even though we’re talking about government initiatives and strategies to drive visitation, if the quality of the work isn’t there, then it’s not going to be a success,’ he says.

EverNow – which also includes the Perth premiere of Compagnie Carabosse’s acclaimed Fire Gardens (a festival hit in Melbourne and other cities) and a new work, Song Circle, a celebration of Noongar performance with song and Language at its heart – has been developed in close consultation with the Festival’s Noongar Advisory Circle, Bennett continues.

‘[EverNow] is deeply embedded in culture and we’ve worked closely with our Noongar Advisory Circle, and the artists that are engaged to work on the project, to ensure that it’s deeply rooted in this place.’

First Peoples’ songs and Language are at the heart of ‘Song Circle’ for EverNow. Photo: Court McAllister.

He is looking forward to seeing EverNow – and other events presented by Perth Festival Special Projects – deepen and grow in the coming years, and once again has the cultural tourism market very much in mind.

‘We have funding confirmed for this year and next year, and our intention is for [EverNow] to run annually. We’re starting in Perth, but there is the possibility of us looking at how satellite programming may exist across different parts of the state.

‘One of the immediate things we’re looking to solve from a visitation perspective, if you like, is that we know through research that people – particularly international visitors coming to Western Australia – want to have an authentic Aboriginal experience. But in order to get that, for the large part they need to travel outside of Perth, so this is an opportunity for people to have a genuinely authentic, beautiful contemporary Aboriginal experience right here in the city,’ Bennett concludes.

The inaugural EverNow runs from 4-9 October 2023.