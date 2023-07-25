Highlighting the crucial role the oceans play in our belonging

The University of Queensland (UQ) Art Museum’s latest exhibition, Mare Amoris (Sea of Love) is the third in a larger series, defined as a thematic research arc, called Blue Assembly. The previous contributions in 2022, entitled Oceanic Thinking, were two separate exhibitions, one after the other across the year, representing different artists but with the same theme.

Directly reflecting on the watery spaces of our world, artists were asked to explore the perspectives of past and present while speculating on what a future lived in partnership with the oceans may look like. Mare Amoris takes a more personal and individual standpoint, examining our individual cultural links to the oceans by allowing artists to give voice, language and form to their unique sense of storytelling, memories and knowledge.

This series of exhibitions and associated events is an important and very timely research project both for the University and for the Museum. Given that UQ does not have a visual arts school, the Museum’s mandate as being a part of the Humanities Faculty, does not preclude it from working with other disciplines to create its exhibitions. Thus, it has been able to widen its parameters and welcome strategic partnerships with other departments.

For Senior Curator and Acting Director, Peta Rake, this freedom offered the Museum an opportunity to think outside the box. She tells ArtsHub: ‘I was thinking firstly what it may mean to transition to a carbon neutral museum. And, at the same time, also thinking very much about the oceans and how we might look at how they were moving through this period and how we might best represent them.’

Blue Assembly

It was during COVID in 2021 that Blue Assembly was born. A multi-year research project with a lifespan of five or more years, Blue Assembly includes a collaboration with the UQ’s Centre for Marine Science, one of the largest and most diverse groups of marine experts in Australia. The project aims to explore human relationships with the ocean by gathering the “blue” approaches to research.

These include thinking about climate in terms of its blue spaces, such as the ocean and coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, tidal marshlands, estuaries and seagrass meadows. It aims to upend assumptions about the ocean, its role in human life and its future, informing policy around climate and the future of global communities.

Blue Assembly has been the jumping off point for the UQ Art Museum to bring the arts and science together. ‘The project has now taken on a bit of a life of its own,’ Rake says. ‘But at the start, because we are in the Humanities Faculty, a big thing for me was thinking about how the humanities can contribute actively to climate conversations. It seemed to me that the humanities are vital for these conversations, because we are storytellers and we work with artists and writers and performers. So how could we have longer-term conversations with our public and also our campus community about urgent topics such as climate and examine how that impacts community? How could we also access new audiences and rethink the conversation?’

Unbound Collective, ‘Permeate’. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

She was assisted by developing a relationship with ARC Laureate Fellow, Professor Catherine Lovelock in the Faculty of Science’s School of the Environment. Lovelock’s expertise is in ecological restoration. Rake says: ‘Catherine has been amazing, teaching us about blue carbon and doing some talks here. I realised that I had a collaborator from the sciences and that we spoke the same language, and she has made us think deeply about the impacts of the climate movement beyond land.’

Widening its oceanic impact

Rake is proud that the Museum has recently been able to acquire a much-coveted accreditation of carbon neutrality through its Oceanic Thinking exhibitions. Additionally, the thinking around oceans has snowballed into a range of other events, mostly to complement the exhibitions, such as conversations, talks, residencies, books and an online journal. The latter, The Clam’s Kiss, is a multilingual journal that shares essays, reflections, interviews and poems dedicated to transoceanic relations.

UQ has some research stations off the south Queensland coast and, having formed a research relationship with the Centre for Marine Science, has also held residency programs on Heron Island, and is developing similar projects with James Cook University (JCU) in Townsville and Australian National University (ANU) as part of Blue Assembly.

Rake tells ArtsHub: ‘Recently, we had a series of critical dialogues called Ultra Marine Conversations. Bringing in researchers to talk about seabed mining, blue carbon and the law of the sea was instructional. It gave us a kind of broad spectrum of how we might understand the ocean without just simplifying the issues.’

She adds: ‘What we do is to dramatise and platform research. What we do know is artists and how they work with their communities, but finding ways to connect with other disciplines is a huge challenge.’

Mare Amoris

The exhibition, Mare Amoris, has been endorsed by the United Nations’ Ocean Decade program, a global education and research initiative. Alongside its mission on ocean science solutions, Ocean Decade has supported UQ’s exhibition through its links to Blue Assembly.

The exhibition itself involves a total of 23 artists, including two collectives, Mineral Collective and Unbound Collective. All the artworks confront the complexities surrounding oceans, linked to personal stories and relevant current issues. Many are interactive and include film, video and audio. They are an eclectic mix, but all share the same oceanic theme.

Santiago Mostyn, ‘Dream One’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Rake says: ‘For us, the exhibition examines how we think about the human and community connections to oceans. It’s about how the care of the oceans is important while creating a love of the sea. Hence the title.’

She continues: ‘All of the artists are deeply connected to their communities. And they’re all telling stories that haven’t been told and it’s important that their work is being framed in ways that are appropriate to their narratives.’

The following is a selection of exhibits with works as diverse as the exhibition’s impressive opening image by prominent Indigenous land and sea rights leader, Djambawa Marawili. Yathikpa is a celebrated bark painting depicting sacred saltwater territory from the region where the first Native Title rights were recognised over sea country.

Pretty Beach is Abdul-Rahman Abdullah’s homage to the life and memory of his grandfather. Eleven estuary stingrays swim beneath a curtain of some 2000 shimmering raining crystals, capturing both the fear of death alongside a celebration of life. A stunning installation, it is enhanced by a water sonic audio.

Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, originally from Hong Kong, bases her work on revitalising Indigenous language and dialects through a contemporary lens, with the use of audio, text and silk paintings, including a song to the ocean.

Queensland-based Sonja Carmichael and her daughters, Elisa Jane and Freja, have created huge dark blue cyanotypes, Wagari: Dabiyil, Biram, draping the ceilings of the Gallery to celebrate their saltwater country.

READ: Where science and the natural world converge through the arts

Maori artist Shannon Te Ao’s work looks at the intimacies of landscape with a short film of a former Olympic swimmer and her relationship with the ocean, accompanied by a Māori song. Meanwhile, Brisbane-based artist Christopher Bassi’s work offers a series of three splendid monuments to the great ocean.

Permeate, the work of four female Indigenous artists, is a video from Unbound Collective, paying homage to the slow erosion of land by water and the poisoning of mangrove forests. It is accompanied by a moving soundtrack. New Mineral Collective – Norway’s Tanya Busse and Emilija Škarnultė – explores mining enterprises and the decay of built environments in the fascinating video, Pleasure Prospects.

The breadth and depth of the exhibition makes a strong case for managing the health and sustainability of our oceans in the future and should prove a worthy successor to Oceanic Thinking for the UQ Art Museum.

Mare Amoris (Sea of Love) is showing at the UQ Art Museum, University of Queensland from 25 July to 20 January 2024.