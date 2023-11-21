‘Free the art!’: artist in dialogue with state collection highlights gaps in digital access

As Melbourne artist Ana Tiquia reflects on her recent SPACED artist residency undertaken in the tiny regional town of Esperance, WA, she recalls how frequently processes of free exchange and sharing occurred during her time there, and how these practices ultimately came to shape her residency’s final outcome.

‘My project became an exploration of the giving and sharing practices that are often so important in sustaining smaller regional and rural communities,’ Tiquia says, referencing the simple cooperative acts that can prove vital to the fabric of small town rural life, but that often don’t show up in larger urban centres.

Yet Tiquia’s artistic investigation into exchange practices in the context of rural life has proven to be more than a window into the ecology of this one small regional community. It has also opened the door to a wider conversation that involves some big questions around the sharing of knowledge, power and art.

This is because Tiquia’s residency has not only involved her creating a new work to reflect on her residency experience, but it has also included an invitation to choose a work from the WA State Art Collection to be exhibited in conversation with her own work for the project’s exhibition phase at the Art Gallery of WA (AGWA).

This group exhibition is titled Rural Utopias and will showcase new works by all 10 of the 2023 SPACED residency artists, as well as their own chosen works from AGWA’s Collection for display.

As AGWA’s Director Colin Walker has noted, the opportunity for these artists to select a work from the gallery’s Collection for inclusion in this show, offers AGWA ‘fresh ways to present the State Art Collection’ in ways that ‘maintain its relevance with the WA community’.

Evidently, these sentiments strike at the heart of Tiquia’s residency project and are pertinent to some larger conversations her project has facilitated around ideas of arts access in Australia – especially when it comes to how many of the works in our major galleries’ permanent collections are available to people in small regional communities in ways that bridge the nation’s vast geographical divides.

Are our galleries giving and sharing their art as much as they could?

While Tiquia’s SPACED residency has been shaped by ideas of accessibility and sharing practices from the start, when it came to her accessing a piece of art from AGWA’s Collection to share with the Esperance community, she quickly hit roadblocks.

‘Alongside the conversations I was having with AGWA about a work I could engage with from its Collection, I was also talking with arts workers, artists and arts educators in the Esperance community about their level of online access to high-quality digital images of AGWA’s artworks,’ Tiquia explains.

Esperance community members taking part in one of Ana Tiquia’s 2023 SPACED residency workshops. Photo: Katie Witt, courtesy Ana Tiquia and SPACED.

‘When you are living in the regions, especially if you are an artist and/or an art teacher, you rely heavily on [digital images] of the art to work with.’

But as it turns out, many arts lovers in Esperance have for a long time felt bereft of digital access to some of their favourite works from AGWA’s permanent Collection, because when they go online to view images of those works, they are currently not part of AGWA’s digital gallery.

Spurred by these community conversations, Tiquia went in search of the rules and policies that currently govern the reproduction and dissemination of digital images of artworks in major Australian galleries – especially those works that are now in the public domain from a copyright point of view. (A public domain work is one where it has been at least 70 years since the death of its creator, so it is no longer subject to the copyright laws that make it illegal to reproduce the work, or images of it, without permission from its creator/the artist.)

‘I came across a report by UWA Arts Law Professor Jani Mccutcheon on similar art world issues, and I was surprised to discover how strict many Australian galleries’ policies are around the dissemination of digital images of their permanent Collection artworks, when there seems no reason they have to be [so strict],’ she says.

‘If you compare the situation in Australia to what’s happening internationally, many of the world’s major museums and galleries, like The Tate in the UK, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and The Met (in New York) – they have vast numbers of their Collection’s public domain artworks available as high-quality images to view and download online. In some cases, those digital images can be downloaded and modified under Creative Commons Zero licences,’ Tiquia continues.

‘Obviously, those museums are among the world’s largest, so they have the resources to do that. But it doesn’t mean that Australian galleries can’t follow suit and put more high-quality images of works in their collections online to increase public accessibility – especially for those in geographically remote locations in Australia who can’t access those works in person.’

While many of our state galleries work hard to rotate their permanent collection works on display in their gallery spaces, and the National Gallery has just launched a landmark program to see more of its masterpieces sent to regional and smaller galleries on loan, when it comes to the number of works that many of our state galleries make available to the public online, this level of digital access seems to be lagging behind international standards.

A collective creative response to ‘freeing the art’

In response to what Tiquia currently sees as a limited level of access to artworks in many of our major art institutions’ online collections, her new work for the upcoming Rural Utopias exhibition could be described as a unique collective action statement that places members of the Esperance community in artistic decision-making roles, and positions them as the ones who are unlocking the art for wider public viewing.

‘Basically, AGWA has made 1600 of its two-dimensional public domain permanent Collection artworks available to us as high-resolution digital images,’ Tiquia explains of the work.

‘We have used peer-to-peer file sharing software based on BitTorrent protocol to create a synchronised digital folder of these images that will be held by 13 community curators in Esperance, which they will collectively store and co-host for the duration of the exhibition,’ she adds.

The resulting artwork will be an in-gallery installation that will display the contents of this shared folder, including AGWA’s entire collection of two-dimensional artworks in the public domain, alongside video interviews with the members of the Esperance community describing the knowledge sharing processes that shape their lives in regional WA.

An image from one of Ana Tiquia’s file sharing afternoons in Esperance, where digital images of works from AGWA’s Collection were distributed among the community. Photo: Katie Witt, courtesy Ana Tiquia and SPACED.

The work is titled Seeder Futures in a nod to the decentralised, peer-to-peer file sharing networks that took off in the early 2000s where people would act (often illegally) as the “seeder” hosts of digital files, which they would then make available for others to copy and freely use.

‘Our work functions as a collection of the digital images of public domain works in AGWA’s collection in a way that is collectively held and distributed across the Esperance community,’ Tiquia explains.

‘But to view the work, you must also host it, and with the peer-to-peer file sharing protocols we are using, the more people who are “seeding” or hosting this collection of files, the more readily it is able to be downloaded by others, and so the more accessible it becomes.’

For UWA Associate Professor of Law Jani Mccutcheon, this project is a rare example of an Australian gallery giving access to high-resolution files of public domain artworks. As she says, ‘Too often, Australian cultural institutions controversially claim copyright in photographs of public domain art, or restrict access through contractual terms, [which is] an unfortunate practice that shrinks the public domain and denies the public access to publicly funded art.’

Tiquia concurs, saying, ‘It feels like many Australian galleries are taking a risk averse approach to the sharing of digital images of their public domain works. And, for me, it’s a case of saying, “Let’s free the art”, in a way that opens important conversations around how access to these works is seen as a universal good.

‘We really need to be moving towards a place where more people can access our galleries’ Collections online, and ensure that level of open access,’ she continues.

‘After all, these artworks are in public collections, so they belong to all of us.’

Rural Utopias at AGWA opens 25 November 2023 and runs until 18 February 2024.