First Nations artists on adapting traditions for a contemporary world

The oldest living culture on Earth has more than a word of wisdom or two to offer concerning adaptation.

Producer, cultural leader and Bundjalung woman Rhoda Roberts AO opened the panel Contemporary Traditions at Cairns Indigenous Art Fair’s (CIAF) 2022 symposium by saying: ’There is shift in Australians who are now seeing how we are connected to [Country and tradition] … We are masters of Country, and most importantly in the 21st century, we are masters of our own destiny.’

The panel invited five Queensland based First Nations artists to talk about the connection between their work and how they carry forward traditions in a contemporary context.

What does it mean to work on Country?

Aunty Shirley Macnamara said working on Country means being aware of its changes and drawing inspiration from its natural offerings.

’Spinifex is a material that I searched many years for to make art from. I think we probably all have a feeling inside of us at some stage of our lives that we need to use our hands to make something,’ she said.

‘It’s a very resilient material, but it’s also about caring for Country … It’s part of the landscape, the bush, and I also use materials that different animals have left behind such as feathers. My grandsons are growing up and teenagers now, I take them with me to collect things from Country.‘

Macnamara added: ’You’ll learn the importance of Country and learn to read your Country and be a part of it. It’s inside of us and not something that we just disregard.’

This practice of utilising materials from Country and taking inspiration from it resonated with her fellow speakers.

Aunty Sonja Carmichael, who works from Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) 30km from Brisbane, said: ’My practice draws inspiration from the many stories connected to Quandamooka, weaving and combining that with ghost nets using traditional fibres.’

Carmichael mentioned the 2016 exhibition Gathering Strands as an ’important rebirth of our weaving [practices]’, which brought together Elders and drew inspiration from the resilience of ungaire, a reed native to Minjerribah and still growing on Country today despite occupation.

She explained: ’To me that’s really symbolic, how it has come full circle from the almost annihilation of our weaving practices with the impact of colonisation … It’s beautiful to continue and share it intergenerationally now with family and community, but also broader and beyond.’

Dylan Sarra’s practice begins with being ‘a student of Country,’ he said. ’Country, for me, is something that’s just familiar, it’s home, always was and always will be … it’s an activity of being present in these places.’

For the past few years Sarra has been working around the Burnett River rock carvings that were previously displaced and unrecognised, imprinting them to form a series of work connecting ancestral history. The works, Petroglyphs, are part of NorthSite’s exhibition REPATRIATE, speaking to the uphill battle to gather and piece back these significant stories.

Sarra continued: ’At first I was disheartened because the rocks were worn and torn from not being treated very well, but when I used muslin cloths on top the rock it was no longer about what I could see with my eyes – it all became tactile. Using my hands to feel what was on there was in itself remarkable, because all of a sudden I could feel the marks of the old people.

‘I started to build a collection of different designs and motifs that are incredibly authentic to me, my identity and my family. And now this is something that I’m able to put together and share this back to build the identity of our community.’

Building intergenerational practices

Sonja Carmichael shares a collaborative practice and passion with her daughter Eliza (Leecee) Carmichael, speaking to that very idea of passing down cultural knowledge but also highlighting the shifts that called for adaptation.

Eliza Carmichael said: ’I’m really inspired by weaving with the materials and techniques. I feel like it’s something that my hands have known how to do and I think they’ve been guided through the process of regeneration.’

When one of the Aunties spoke of a weaving technique passed down from her grandma, ’I have recently wove something doing that exact same technique without even knowing about it,’ Eliza noted.

Together the duo’s practice has been moving into large-scale cyanotypes, currently on view at Tanks Arts Centre.

Sonja Carmichael offered: ’The image-making process uses the very elements of Country, the water, the sand and the sun.’

For Eliza, it’s the documentation of perspectives and memories that speaks through the cyanotypes. ’The materials that we placed on the work tell their own stories,’ she said.

Also speaking on the topic of family and intergenerational knowledge, Luther Cora reflected on the role Culture played for his family and community.

’I’m born on the Gold Coast, a lot of people don’t know that there are blakfellas there,’ he said. ‘Our family held onto Culture even when others didn’t, our great great grandfather was still practicing Culture and medicine ceremony hidden away from whitefellas and from other mob as well because of colonisation.’

Cora learned through being surrounded by dance, Culture and storytelling. ’I’ve always had an interest in culture since a young age. I loved doing dance and getting painted up, drawing body paints and coming up with different designs.’

Now his children dance alongside with him, and it continues to be a way to educate people and practice culture.

Cora continued: ‘Culture is just part of a normal day and I didn’t really see it as ”artwork” … We didn’t know sculpture was art or dance was art, it was just part of what we’ve always done and it was important for us to do it.’

Luther Cora, Flora and Fauna, Giara: White Cockatoo (My Daughter), 2021, digital photograph. Image courtesy of the artist.

When Cora started getting into photography, he also engaged young people to participate. ’I found that [photography] released something inside of my that I couldn’t do through painting. My daughters have always been my models since they were young, especially one of them – the camera’s always loved her.

‘One of the photos of them was a finalist of the National Photographic Portrait Prize this year – top 50 from two and half thousand. I was more proud to see my daughter on the walls than the photo,’ he added.

The next natural step for Cora is to expand to other mobs and record their stories through photography for the next generation.

‘There are photos in the galleries from a long time ago but we need photos from now too because we’re still here, our culture is continuous so we need to archive all of them now.’

Sarra’s work further speaks to this need to uncover and pass on lost stories to provide better foundations of understanding for future generations.

Sarra added: ’[My work and research] is only a small drop in a very big bucket and even then there’s still a lifetime’s work ahead of me, but I’m very comfortable in the fact that this work will outlive me.

‘If I can talk to this work, and I can set foundation for somebody else to pick this up and run with it, then my job is done,’ he concluded.

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) 2022 Symposium drew on the theme ‘Masters of Country’ and was held on 6 July.

The writer travelled to Cairns as a guest of CIAF.