Fighting back, the survival of the National Circus Festival

Cancelled due to Covid in 2020, then again in 2021 just as the final program was going to print, the National Circus Festival (NCF) subsequently had its festival site flooded not once, but twice, in February 2022.

These have been immensely challenging years for the NCF, and both its revival and survival has owed much to the resilience and perseverance of the local community, as well to loyal circus artists and companies and to the solid support of the wider arts community.

Creative Director of Spaghetti Circus, and National Circus Festival Director, Alice Cadwell, told Arts Hub: ‘The cancellations had a massive effect on us, but it also meant that our 2022 program is all the richer for it.

‘The benefit of the Covid cancellations was the ability to apply for RISE funding in 2021, which we were able to roll over to this year. We now have more artists supported and a larger program which is really exciting.‘

She continued: ‘We maintained our connection with all of those artists from the 2020 and 2021 programs, so that 2022 is a beautiful combination of artists fielded from both festivals. It’s been a long time brewing this particular cup of tea!’

Living up to its name

The NCF grew out of a long line of national festivals started by Tony Brookes over 40 years ago, who hosted 30 festivals in Tasmania and around Australia. In 2001 Spaghetti Circus, the resident children’s circus in Mullumbimby, hosted the NCF and repeated that arrangement biennially through till 2011.

Known at the time as the Mullum Circus Festival, Brookes passed on the mantle of the NCF to Spaghetti Circus to manage in 2013. Cadwell said: ‘It’s been great to go back to the original title of NCF, so that our local community can understand the calibre of talent coming to this festival.

She continued: ‘There are many other great circus festivals around Australia; our difference is being regionally based in the Northern Rivers while continuing to present Tony’s legacy of the original national festival. Plus, it’s all about the calibre of artists, the quality of shows and the program, which is the biggest of any circus festival.’

Malia Walsh, Creative Director of Melbourne-based Circus Trick Tease, who are performing their new show Werk it at the 2022 festival, added: ‘The beautiful thing about the NCF is it’s not just a festival that you come and enjoy; it’s a place where circus performers come together to elevate the art.

It’s a coming together of the greatest minds in circus currently in Australia and it’s fantastic for the arts and the sector. The NCF attracts a wide range of performers from so many circus-related backgrounds, ages and skills. There is nothing else like it in Australia and no other artform offers what the NCF does. Malia Walsh, Circus Trick Tease

A coming together

Another point of differentiation for the NCF is its structure and format. It offers two distinct programs. The first is a National Training program which takes place over four days. Cadwell said: ‘Most of the artists enrol in the training program as well as teaching some of the classes. The program offers a suite of workshops, book readings, talks and a sharing of ideas that is designed to strengthen the sector’.

Such a program is unique to NCF, and Cadwell added that, ‘The National Training program is a chance for circus artists everywhere to come together, connect and meet. It’s a joy and celebration for everyone.’

Additionally, Walsh stated: ‘We all share tricks and information, encourage and teach each other to better our skills and our knowledge of the artform. Circus performers are attracted to the industry because we are a bunch of misfits and the circus community becomes our family.’

Adding: ‘We have also really missed getting together, so the festival becomes like some strange Christmas lunch with odd relatives arriving who are full of giggles and arguments, passionate love and a caring for each other. It is unique and I don’t know anyone in the circus world who is not going to this year’s NCF.’

This year the festival is also offering its first National Youth Circus Symposium over two days; a gathering of artists, leaders and directors from youth circuses across Australia. Cadwell is proud of its inclusion which is also designed to encourage younger performers to take leadership roles in the sector.

Festival highlights

The public festival is being held over a three-day long weekend that follows on from the National Training program. A few months of dry weather has seen the Mullumbimby Showgrounds spring back to life with green grass, blossoming trees and a wonderful vista across the northern NSW cane fields, while the excitement of reviving this festival after so long is palpable.

There are 220 artists presenting some 100 shows on a site with two Big Tops, five stages, an outdoor cinema and cabaret being performed in The Famous Spiegeltent, specially on loan for this years’ festival to give an additional indoor venue.

There are all manner of traditional and non-traditional human circus shows from aerial performances to trapezes, acrobatics to clowns, comedy, physical theatre, street art and interactive play spaces.

Walsh described her own new Circus Trick and Tease show, Werk It, as: ‘a hip-thrusting high-energy show with skilled acrobatics and a comedy narrative designed to make you giggle, think and gasp.’

What the future holds

For Cadwell, this year’s festival has been a massive undertaking and she cautiously stated that: ‘NCF will re-evaluate its success after this festival, though we do plan to keep going with a biennial NCF, by connecting with our local community and continuing to promote the work of our circus artists’.

With circus being such a fast-growing industry that is attracting many young people, it would appear that the revitalised National Circus Festival is in a strong position going forward.

The National Circus Festival has four-day training program from 26 -29 September followed by a three-day Festival at the Mullumbimby showgrounds from 30 September to 2 October.