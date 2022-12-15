Exit interview: Sue Giles, Artistic Director, Polyglot

After 22 years as the Artistic Director of Melbourne’s Polyglot Theatre, Sue Giles AM is stepping down in order to focus on her work as President of ASSITEJ International (the international association of theatre for young audiences).

‘The advocacy work that I’m doing with ASSITEJ as President is really full on and very busy,’ Giles says.

‘Already in this last year I’ve done fewer days at Polyglot and tried to pave the way for an exit, because I know that the next two years are going to be pretty intense.’

Describing her international advocacy as ‘a really important part of what I’ve been doing for the last nine years,’ Giles explains that the end of 2022 seemed like the right time to walk away from the company she’s been so deeply involved with for so many years.

‘It feels like a really fantastic time to open the door for somebody with new energy to take the company through into the next round, into the next evolution. It’s also because I’ve been here for 22 years, which is a long time!’ she laughs.

The vital importance of theatre for young audiences

A passionate advocate for theatre for young audiences, Giles started at Polyglot in 2000. Over the intervening years her works – notable for their child-centred, collaborative approach and process – have been performed in 15 countries on five continents in five different languages, as well as at Australia’s major festivals and performing arts centres.

In 2018, Giles received the Green Room Lifetime Achievement Award; in 2019 she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the Australia Day 2019 Honours List for her significant service to the performing arts as an artistic director, and to theatre for children.

Part of her love for this field stems from Giles’ awareness that young people are often denied agency in their own lives.

‘The central vision for Polyglot has always been about power – the power of the child and trying to create works where they do feel like they have power or control or choice. Because when you look at them, children don’t have much power, control or choice in this world,’ she explains.

Sue Giles in 2014 at Polyglot’s Drawbridge in Indonesia. Photo: Indra Wicaksono.

Being able to access art on their own terms provides children with ‘an opening into self-expression, into creative confidence, into their trust in their inner lives,’ Giles continues.

‘When they can feel the power within themselves to be part of something, that bolsters an inner strength in children, which [all too often] really gets challenged over and over again. I think that theatre and art is the right of human beings, no matter their age, but this particular audience, this cohort especially has such an interesting view on art and performance.’

Read: The joys and challenges of making art for babies

One of the privileges of making art for young audiences is knowing that, for many participants, it may be their first ever encounter with theatre and live performance.

‘It’s so often the first time people have seen something – for instance, if we play to a group of babies, the effect of that is completely unique,’ says Giles.

‘And so I feel that playing for children’s audiences means that we have to continually question what theatre means to [us] and not be stuck in some sort of model or system or paradigm that “this is the way things are done”. Kids just constantly just challenge form. Especially when we explore participation – that’s like opening the door to all sorts of different [paradigm] shifts.’

Something Giles is especially proud of from her 22 years with Polyglot is the decision to take the company’s work outside of theatres into the public domain. By doing so, it reached a wider audience than ever, and exposed more children from all walks of life to Polyglot’s work and the transformative power of theatre.

‘We went outside traditional spaces for the most part, and took it into the public space, and in that way became quite political and actually quite subversive, in a way.’

Working in a long-term role

Giles recognises that her long tenure as Polyglot’s AD is unusual, noting: ‘I do think that one of the responsibilities of this position is you don’t hold on to it for the sake of it. But it’s an extraordinary position to be in, to be able to really follow a trajectory for so long and really work with the most incredible people.’

What’s her advice for other arts leaders who are similarly working in long-term roles?

‘You’ve got to stay open, keep ambitious thoughts, keep in mind what the company means to the whole community, and you’ve just got to work hard if you’re going to stay there that long, I reckon,’ Giles says.

‘I hope I’ve done that. I certainly feel that in the last five or six years the idea of embedding more artistic voices in the company has always been at the forefront. The role is very much about collaboration and just trying to find the most eclectic and most compelling way forward.’

Funding for youth arts

During her time at Polyglot, Giles has seen the company lose Australia Council organisational funding on two separate occasions: 2008 and 2020. She’s also seen the slow devaluation of the entire theatre for young audiences sector across Australia.

‘The decimation of funding for our whole sector in this country has been gradual and intense,’ she says.

Read: Youth arts summit aims to solve sector’s crisis

Despite successive blows delivered by the Australia Council, Giles remains confident about the company’s future.

‘We are incredibly flexible and resilient. And we have great partners – great philanthropic partners, we’ve got a donors’ circle, we’ve got an incredibly diverse approach to income earning, and also our work earns money,’ she says.

Nonetheless, there are still challenges that she can easily identity. ‘At the moment, we’re looking at a company that is really strong and doing well and we’ve got a massive amount of work, but we’re also looking at staff that are working to their capacity. And if we don’t have all those people, we can’t earn that money and we don’t have that reach. So it’s a real conundrum.

‘There’s no way Polyglot is going backwards, we’re not going to get smaller. But also, we want to keep our people – the people are the most important part of what we have. And this is where core funding is so important and so hard to find,’ Giles continues.

Sue Giles gets hands-on in 2022 at Polyglot’s Pram People development at ArtPlay. Photo: Scott Hone.

‘It really doesn’t take much to enable a company that can put an incredible amount of work out into the world – and do all that extra stuff, which is about community building and making pathways for new voices, about connection and networking and collaboration and touring internationally and soft diplomacy.

‘For all those things, core funding is essential because otherwise we can’t pay our people,’ she says.

Final thoughts

After 22 years at Polyglot, Giles is excited about the company’s future – and delighted for the company’s new Artistic Director, Cat Sewell, who commences as Polyglot’s Artistic Director and Co-CEO in January 2023.

Noting that Sewell will bring new energy to the company, Giles says: ‘Part of what’s exciting is making way for a new voice and new direction – passing the baton with enthusiasm!’

She concludes by returning to her love of theatre for young audiences and its tangible and intangible benefits – a message she hopes Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke and those responsible for drafting the National Cultural Policy are hearing.

‘The effect of art for children and young people is much greater than just their emotional and intangible experience. It’s so often wedded to well-being itself and wedded to confidence or to their sense of possibility or hope. And these are big things for kids.

‘There’s no denying that there are a lot of challenges for children in terms of how they see the future at the moment. And so I reckon it’s really the most important time to get the idea of ideas, emotions, fantasy, possibility and impossibility, out and as far and wide as we possibly can,’ Giles says.

Sue Giles’ final day with Polyglot will be 31 December 2022.