Exit interview: Steven Miller, Librarian and Archivist, AGNSW

For more than 30 years, Steven Miller has been head of the National Art Archive and the Edmund and Joanna Capon Research Library at the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) – long before it was ever known by that name.

Indeed, when he started working for the Gallery in 1987, in a part-time summer job in the library, it was a ‘rabbit warren’ in the bowels of the South Building (as it is known today) with no natural light. and groaning for space.

Miller tells ArtsHub: ‘The head of that division said to me, “You know, we don’t have a trained archivist, and we’ve got all this wonderful material, and we’d like to give it a greater profile. Would you think about getting that postgraduate diploma, and we could create that position for you?”’

Who says no to that? So Miller – who describes never having thought about archival work as a career – embarked on a journey that would lead to him becoming one the nation’s most respected art archivists.

‘I had an arts degree, so I could have done lots of different things. I kind of knew vaguely what archives were, but I didn’t know that there was a career path within archives. So, it was a great accident,’ he says.

How does one archive an institution’s history?

Today, the library and archive is visible through glazed walls and looks out onto gardens, thanks to a refit as part of the Sydney Modern Project. Its opening in 2022 was timed with the 50th anniversary of the library first being made accessible to the public.

In the new space, over 100,000 books and 1400 periodical titles are available for walk-in browsing, and one in every five items is in a language other than English. Further, the National Art Archive documents around 40,000 Australian artists and includes over a million items, such as catalogues and exhibition reviews. Both the library and archive are free to use.

AGNSW’s website adds: ‘We were the first state gallery in the country to establish an archive and we are one of the few Australian institutions today collecting, preserving and making available for research primary material on Australian visual art.’

The Gallery is also the first in Australia to offer a children’s art library.

Such vision takes a village to realise. Miller has worked under two directors and countless curators, and he says all have valued the role that research plays and weighed in on programming.

‘I think the Gallery really does value it. I mean, Michael [Brand, Director AGNSW] is a very well-known scholar. All galleries talk about the importance of research and space for creative thinking, but that he’s put his money where his mouth and given an entire floor to promote those values, should be recognised.’

Miller continues, ‘Edmund [Capon, AGNSW Director 1978-2011] had the public persona, and was the cheeky entertaining Director, who was confident in the media and loved controversy, but he was also a very scholarly character as well and deeply read in culture. He once said to me that his first job was as an assistant curator at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, and his office was a cupboard. So he spent his whole career there working in the national art library, and it was there that he realised that libraries and archives have to be fostered, and are at the core of gallery life.’

Transparency has become more important

Today’s a very different art environment to when Miller did his degree and started setting up the Gallery’s archive. He admits that ‘the change has been huge. One of the things contributing to that has been that, when growing up, museums were a voice of authority – you came in, the curator told you what was good, and what you should admire. Of course since the ’80s, all those voices are questioned. And, so people want to make their own journey through things.’

Miller says that transparency has become more important. ‘I think archives have really come into their own in that new culture, because they show how artists’ work and how those artworks – that are on the wall – are often a struggle in the life of the artist. Often they’re a compromise between what they want to do and what they think the gallery and the (art) dealers are going to buy. So the museum’s own archive shows you all the shenanigans that go on behind that so-called “voice of authority”.

‘The archives really have the capacity to show it,’ he continues. ‘I remember seeing a great exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (US), which showed all their dirty laundry through its archives. They had the correspondence from the Trustees on their first Jackson Pollock acquisition, which documents that it was only purchased as a teaching tool to show how bad painting could be. The public loves that kind of thing, because it’s exactly what was said – it’s transparent, it’s honest, and it shows a kind of vulnerability, that we’re all muddling through.’

The Edmund and Joanna Capon Research Library at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Photo: © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter.

The role of philanthropy in building an archive

Both the library and the children’s art library carry the name of patrons. According to Miller, ‘I have to honestly say, philanthropy’s more important than government, because government sometimes want something that’s a bit more showy – they want the buildings and the spaces, but it’s through individual passionate philanthropist that we’ve been able to do the collecting and the digitisation – the small projects that need to be done to give context to this material.’

He sees it as ‘an investment in public education and civic values.’

Miller adds that ‘often a trope in the art world is that “corporate philanthropy is taking over everything”. But that’s not the true story. [Rather] it is often driven by really passionate and committed individuals, and that vision is about looking forward for a next generation, rather than actually getting something up this year.’

The book

One of the highlights for Miller was the opportunity to author the publication, The Exhibitionists (2021), which looked back on the history of the Gallery on the occasion of its 150th anniversary. ‘I was very touched, because it’s a big act of trust to allow one voice to narrate an institutional history, and Michael handed that trust to me.’

Miller said he looked at other institutional histories in preparing for the task, adding that they tended to be collections of essays by various different people about the different lives of the institution. ‘I think we, as an arts community, published a lot in Australia, if you compare us to countries of a similar population.’

Other highlights and challenges

The real highlight of developing the archive for Miller, however, has been dealing with artists, many of whom have become very close friends.

‘It’s been a job that’s greatly enriched my personal life,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘I was a very sheltered, devout religious boy, with maybe a narrow take on life, but the Art Gallery, and my dealing with artists and my colleagues blew all that up and greatly expanded my horizons. It’s been much more than just a job; it’s really been a kind of vocation that’s developed me as a human being.’

Miller adds that one of his greatest joys has been connecting with the ‘old widows of artists. I had a lot to do with them, and they were wonderful, generous women. I feel quite moved when I think about them. They’re all dead now. And what a great privilege to have been able to sit down and talk about those important milestones in Australian art history.’

On the flip side, Miller says that over the 30-plus years, the challenges ‘haven’t been insurmountable. They’re just the challenges that the arts has, and generally the kind of challenges within any institution, in terms of space and staff. But I feel that we’ve been greatly supported within the Gallery, and anybody who visits our new library and archive – without being boastful – says, this is the best in Australia, and I think it is.’

He adds that he could have been worked better on his ‘managerial style. But in terms of my career and what I pursued, I wouldn’t have anything different I’ve had such a wonderful, privileged job at the Gallery.’

What’s on the horizon?

Miller told ArtsHub that he will be taking a complete break for a number of months to think about what he might like to do next. ‘For now, I just like the idea of not doing much.’

Reading, one may expect, will be on his list. So what is he reading now as he hangs up his gloves?

‘I just had the whole day in bed yesterday with my dog, which was the supreme luxury. I mean, he got walks. But the artist Peter Kingston, who died last year and was a wonderful patron to the library, said to me, “Have you ever read Denton Welch, an English writer and painter who died at 33?” And so I thought, “OK, Pete told me to read this”. I’ve just finished Denton Welch’s masterpiece, which is incomplete, called A Voice Through a Cloud. What an interesting book, and what an interesting man! I’d certainly recommend it.’

Steven Miller finished at the AGNSW on 15 December 2023.

The Edmund and Joanna Capon Research Library, National Art Archive and the Ashley Dawson-Damer Children’s Art Library are located on lower level 3 of the Gallery’s South Building. All are free to visit.