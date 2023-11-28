Does Australian circus have a superpower?

‘Circus is an art form in which there is no end to the possibilities … and I think one of the key reasons for this is that circus – as we think of it in this community, as it’s programmed in mainstage festivals – still is very much perceived by audiences as new and exciting,’ said Antonella Casella, a founding member of Brisbane’s Rock’n’Roll Circus and ex-street performer, who now lectures in Circus History at Melbourne’s National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA).

‘And so that means we as makers still have an enormous amount of room to explore and innovate,’ she explained.

The sense of innovation that’s present in contemporary circus also means that ‘the audience still come [to see a show] with far fewer preconceived notions of what a contemporary circus should be,’ Casella told the audience at last month’s NICA-hosted Australian Circus Summit.

Consequently, the sense of possibility that the circus arts literally embody means that, ‘Circus is a metaphorical embodiment of the possibility of transformation and liberation,’ she continued.

‘Circus is always “other” in relation to the Western canon, and there are a lot of negative stereotypes associated with that. But what I want to talk about is the way that contemporary circus is a space that transforms this otherness into extraordinariness and liberation, and I think that is our superpower,’ Casella said.

The art of collaboration

Speaking on the panel The Role of Circus within the Broader Performing Arts on Friday 20 October, Casella was joined by Kate Malone from Brisbane’s Cluster Arts and Pippin Remi from Regional Arts Victoria in a discussion facilitated by Stacy Clark from Canadian website Circus Talk.

All speakers, together with members of the highly engaged audience at the Summit, contributed to a vigorous discussion about the strengths and possibilities of contemporary circus arts.

Noting that Australian circus punches well above its weight on the international stage, Kate Malone said that so often overseas she is asked, ‘Why Australian circus? What is it about Australian circus [that makes it so successful]? And I think it’s for a number of reasons,’ she said.

One of the art form’s superpowers that Malone identified is the intrinsically collaborative nature of the Australian circus sector.

‘It is so giving and so kind and generous and you see that in the training institutions, but also collaboratively with the companies – there’s, generally talking, no competition. There’s very much support. You see it with the Fringes … you see all the companies out at the other shows supporting everyone. There’s a lot of love and guidance and support that I think our sector offers to the artists, compared to some of the other art forms,’ she said.

That sense of collaborative goodwill also extends to Australian circus artists individually, Malone noted.

‘Yes, the Australians – GOM [Gravity and Other Myths] and Circa and other companies – put on brilliant shows, but it’s the people, it’s the artists, and that’s why they keep [being invited] back [overseas] because they’re kind and they’re generous and it’s the same thing with the community. The internationals want to work with Australians because, yes, we get the job done and we do it [well], but also we’re good to work with,’ she said.

By way of example she pointed to Casus Creations co-Founder Natano Fa’anana, who she observed at an Edinburgh season distributing chocolates to all their venue’s front of house staff and technical staff before their season opened.

‘And that wasn’t to cosy up to them and get free tech time – which he ended up getting – it was to show that it wasn’t just about Casus coming in and performing in this venue and then walking away,’ Malone explained.

‘It was about actually connecting with the whole team and the whole tent that they were going to be working with for the month. So that leaves a good legacy for Casus, but all of the Australian companies do that. People want to work with us because we are fun and we’re kind and all the other things I’ve said.’

Connecting with community

Another potential superpower of contemporary Australian circus is the art form’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life, according to RAV’s Pippin Remi.

‘We engage with circus in a variety of ways [at Regional Arts Victoria], which includes performing arts programming for touring … and what I’ve seen in my role over recent years is that circus and engagement in circus within our projects and programming has just been so successful and so impactful, particularly with smaller regional communities, and particularly in what we call a creative recovery context, or as an educational tool. And, for me, that’s what really sets it apart,’ Remi said.

‘Those models of touring shows, touring workshops for young people, residencies and using circus as a tool to engage with people and help them by using trauma-informed practice – and that can be translated, of course, to other art forms as well – but circus does it so well.’

Acknowledging the comments made by previous speakers, such as the sense of connection and kindness developed by circus artists, Remi added: ‘I think, particularly in a regional context, regional audiences and young people really engage with that and it’s just so powerful. I think that there are other art forms that can also really do this well, but because of circus’ accessibility or the openness of the art form … regional audiences and regional communities also feel like they can engage a bit more with the broader performing arts through circus too. And that’s something that I think is really appealing to those people that feel like they may be interested in performing arts, but not necessarily know what that means.’

Reinforcing the art form’s prioritising of connection and community, Remi also noted: ‘We’ve seen such great impacts and results with the circus programs and I think that really comes down to the artists who are delivering those programs and their sense of community, their sense of working in that social circus model of inclusivity and safe risk-taking.

‘Particularly with young people who have been affected by some kind of trauma. For example, we’ve done a number of projects in the last couple of years with young people in communities affected by bushfires and natural disasters and of course COVID, where circus projects have just gone far and beyond in terms of the positive impacts that they’ve had, compared to other creative projects that we’ve delivered in that same context,’ she said.

The success of such projects has been noted by the Victorian Department of Education, which has ‘partnered with Regional Arts Victoria to develop some of these programs and, [in doing] so, acknowledging that circus is a perfect tool to really access so many different areas of the curriculum, as well as being able to access and engage with so many different types of communities of young people,’ Remi said.

Deepening the discussion

In response to the wide-ranging conversation from the panellists, a number of Circus Summit audience members also contributed to the discussion, with one saying: ‘There are so many different forms of circus… It’s inspirational. And that, in our humanitarian times, is so incredibly important across our performing arts because it gives us hope.

‘As a human race, we need to dream, we need to have hope. And these days … seeing the representation of what people can bring inspirationally with their bodies to the stage reminds us that we are human, that we are capable, that this art form invites us to be a part of that. Using circus as a tool for both therapy and for education is invaluable, because it includes everyone that we can possibly bring to the table,’ the speaker continued.

‘And that shows people that no matter where you’re placed in your life, or in your community or in the world, there’s something that you can do. It brings us to our humanity, how we relate to everybody else around us, and it shows us that there’s always a hand to step forwards. And that then we can do everything together. We can literally do anything,’ she concluded.

This article is based on the panel discussion ‘The Role of Circus within the Broader Performing Arts’ held on Friday 20 October as part of NICA’s Australian Circus Summit 2023.