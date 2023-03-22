Dancing into the gallery: Lucy Guerin Inc turns 21

Choreographer Lucy Guerin has decided on a unique way to celebrate the 21st anniversary of her contemporary dance company, Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI).

‘I had this idea that I wanted to take 21 works [from across 21 years] and just select excerpts and fragments of material from them and then reassemble them into a new work,’ Guerin explains.

‘So it’s not so much about a retrospective, in terms of recreating already existing works, but sort of pillaging them, really, or recycling them – however you like to think of it. Almost like a sort of a director’s cut or a remix, somehow,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Once Guerin had the concept for the work, called NEWRETRO, in place, she knew it had to be staged somewhere other than a theatre.

‘I thought it really needed to have a more durational time-frame – it’s going to run for close to three hours – and it doesn’t have a dramatic arc to it. It’s much more a continuum of very different dynamics and contrasting material, a drawing out of threads that I’ve recognised and enjoyed in my material.’

NEWRETRO will be staged across all four galleries of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) from Saturday 25 March – Sunday 2 April as part of Melbourne’s new dance biennale, FRAME.

Lucy Guerin Inc’s ‘NEWRETRO’ at ACCA. Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

‘I wanted a very clean frame for NEWRETRO and the gallery feels like a very different frame,’ Guerin continues.

‘It feels like it invites people to look at dancing differently, not so much as a show or an entertainment, but really as a practice and an art. It’s somewhere to appreciate the physical, visceral, technical aspects of dancing. Because you’re so very close to the dancers in the gallery and you’ll hear them breathing, you’ll see them sweating – it’s just a very different experience.

‘I guess it’s closer to what I experience in the studio. I mean, I love the theatre and I embrace the magical world that it creates. But I guess in the gallery it’s somehow more exposed and closer to what we actually do day in, day out in the studio.

‘I don’t have a history of presenting my work in galleries, so it’s a real shift for me, and I think it will really show up different aspects of the work than people have seen over the last 21 years at the theatre,’ she explains.

An experiment in juxtaposition

Determining precisely which extracts from her many past productions would work in NEWRETRO, and where to place them in the production, presented a fascinating creative challenge for Guerin.

‘It’s very interesting going back to your earlier works and seeing them 21 years later, because I think what interests me now is very different to what interested me then. So it’s a really nice reminder that the times change but we change also; our interests shift and grow and morph.’

Each dance sequence selected for NEWRETRO was chosen ‘on the basis that it still interests me now,’ Guerin continues, a process leading to an interesting experiment in juxtaposition and tone.

‘It’s about putting very contrasting material together, because there’s so much of it and my works have been quite different over the years … so having this incredible palette is really, really exciting.’

The concept of remixing and reinterpreting the past that informs the choreography of NEWRETRO also extends to other aspects of the production, including Jethro Woodward’s sound design.

‘Jethro’s sound design is a similar process to the choreography, actually. I gave him the 21 scores from those works – some of which are his own scores, because I’ve worked with him before – and he’s gone through them all and he’s creating a new score based on all 21 of those scores. It’s really amazing what he’s done.’

Costumes from Guerin’s previous works are also being reimagined.

‘It’s a fairly stripped back presentation, but the costumes are being remade in a pleated tulle and other sheer fabrics in the shapes of some of the original costumes, but they’re going to be all black, which unifies them. It’s like a ghosting of the costumes past, but also a new costume at the same time … and there probably will be a couple of the original costumes too, just to break up the uniformity,’ Guerin says.

Celebrating dance history

Appropriately for a production celebrating 21 years of LGI, NEWRETRO is being performed by 21 dancers – some reprising their original roles, others joining the company for the first time.

Collectively, they represent the past, present and future of Australian dance artists side-by-side.

‘I think it’s been quite a moving experience for all of us to be working together in a room. Looking at the different generations of dancers – I think the youngest is 21 and she’s just graduated, and then we’ve got older dancers like Michelle Heaven and Lee Serle – it seems that dancers now are quite interested in their lineage and where they’ve come from,’ Guerin says.

‘So to go back and see a work that Rebecca Hilton, Ros Warby and I danced, and to understand where my choreography began and where it’s come to now and to recognise, I suppose, their place in it – has been really, really special.’

21 dancers will perform in Lucy Guerin Inc’s ‘NEWRETRO’. Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

While many of the works now only exist on video, in archival form, Guerin says she was surprised by how quickly some of the older dancers – especially those who had originally performed in some of the pieces in question – picked up the choreography again.

‘I was absolutely blown away,’ Guerin says. ‘To some of the dancers I’d say, “Oh, could you learn this section of four minutes or five minutes?” or whatever it was, and they would just start doing it! I’d be like, “How can you do that? How can that still be in your body without even looking at the video?”

‘That was a work from 2005, so that’s 17 years ago – but there’s still that muscle memory there that, once you get going, it just seems to flow out for a lot of the dancers,’ she says.

The risk of self-reflection

For many artists, looking back on their early works can be a fraught process. Writers are known to wince at clumsily expressed ideas when reading back over their juvenilia, and there are countless artists throughout history, from Michelangelo to Francis Bacon, who destroyed what they had come to see as inferior work rather than letting it remain on view.

For Guerin, rewatching archived productions such as Melt (2002), Structure and Sadness (2006) and The Dark Chorus (2016) has enabled her to see the works in a new light.

‘Particularly my work Structure and Sadness, which I always felt a little bit uncomfortable about – I think because it was such a thematic and narrative work; it had dancers representing characters and all the things that I never felt that comfortable with in dance. It felt to “dance-theatrey” or too balletic or something. But looking back on that, I thought, it’s actually quite a beautiful work!

‘So that was a nice discovery because I haven’t looked at that work for a really long time. And, similarly, works that in my mind were really strong, where I thought the choreography was really intricate and amazing, I look back on and I [think], “Oh, I could do way better than that now!”‘

Lucy Guerin Inc’s NEWRETRO is being performed at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne from Saturday 25 March – Sunday 2 April 2023.