Curator reveals small town’s most explosive hidden moment

As independent curator and writer Dr Amanda Gardiner makes her routine commute to and from her regional hometown of Bunbury, WA, she is often filled with a mix of curiosity and dread.

This is because one of the first things all residents and visitors to the town may to notice on arrival is its huge permanent woodchip pile, which is placed, almost sculpture-like, near the side of the road.

For most people, this massive woodchip welcome mat – which is a nod to the town’s long-time commitment to logging and wood-chipping – would not be likely to trigger deep philosophical thinking. But for Gardiner, it has sparked a rich research journey based on her instincts that there is a lot more to explore within its mountainous fragments.

As she describes her complicated feelings towards her town’s epic woodchip pile, Gardiner opens the door to some fascinating and little-known political and environmental history, which she sees as having strong resonance with the present day.

‘When I started this project [in 2021], I just kept thinking about how that woodchip pile makes me feel in terms of filling me with this sense of existential despair – reminding me that I am intricately part of the [environmental] problem,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Then I started talking with my stepfather about it and he said: “Well, you know that there was a bombing there.” That absolutely piqued my interest.’

The curator soon began work on what would become a major independent research project to investigate a dramatic act of environmental activism that took place in Bunbury in the 1970s.

Now, that intriguing research journey is part of a new exhibition in which the curator is shedding new light on an historical story that chimes strongly with present day environmental concerns.

The explosion that woke up the town

As Gardiner describes it, the event that woke up the town of Bunbury in the wee hours of 20 July 1976 was a partially failed attempt to blow up part of the town’s major woodchip berthing station.

In the cover of darkness, two people broke in to the woodchip mill and placed three bombs underneath its transport conveyor system in an effort to halt its flow of chips to their harbour departure point.

‘It Woke The Town Up’, installation view. Photo: Christopher Young.

‘Two of the bombs didn’t work,’ Gardiner explains. ‘But the one that did explode shook the whole town. People thought it was an earthquake. It really did wake the whole town up, and debris was thrown hundreds of metres into housing areas nearby.’

This criminal act, which was frequently referred to in the media and State Parliament at the time as an act of ‘terrorism’, was driven by what the perpetrators now readily admit was a misguided brand of environmental activism in their effort to alert local authorities to the ruinous environmental effects of the area’s woodchip industry.

In revisiting the event, and in talking to people who lived through it and its aftermath, Gardiner has been particularly drawn to some of the event’s complex political implications, and how these kinds of acts of environmental protest are inevitably part of larger political systems – both in times gone by, and still today.

‘It was a very political thing at the time,’ Gardiner says. ‘The Premier labelled it an act of terrorism, and there was a big political push against the perpetrators in terms of their sentencing [for their crime].

‘So, that’s been part of my unpicking of this story – to look at how the event was portrayed in the media, through the media archives – but then to talk more to local people about how they experienced the event on the ground.’

Shards of the past brought into new light

Entitled It Woke the Town Up, this exhibition is Gardiner’s first creative outcome within her ongoing project and is currently being presented in partnership with the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery and the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, and is also part of this year’s Bunbury Biennale.

To tell its story, the exhibition uses media archives of the Bunbury woodchip mill bombing in tandem with a range of previously unpublished ephemera that have been lent to the curator by Bunbury residents for the project.

‘It has been absolutely amazing meeting people who were there or who were part of it, or who were members of the police force that were involved, or who were part of other environmental groups at the time,’ Gardiner says.

In addition to these troves of gathered local history, Gardiner has also come across what is perhaps the most stunning artistic aspect of this expansive project.

‘It Woke The Town Up’, ‘The Shard’. Photo: Christopher Young.

She explains: ‘When the bomb went off, a 200-kilogram piece of the mill terminal blew off the mill and landed 400 metres away.

‘The manager of the mill could see how sculptural it was, because it’s like this great big swirl of metal, and so he salvaged it and had it set in concrete as a sculpture, which he placed outside the mill.

‘When I heard about that, I got in touch with the current managers of the mill, and they were so generous in digging it up for me and delivering it to the Bunbury Museum.

‘It literally weighs a tonne, so we can’t put it in the heritage-listed Museum building as it might break the floor. Instead, we’ve put it on a metal plinth outside the Museum,’ she says, adding that the sculptural object is proving a huge audience drawcard.

‘People are already coming to have their photos taken with it, and the Museum Director has unofficially named it The Bunbury Shard,’ Gardiner laughs.

‘It’s certainly the show’s centrepiece,’ she continues. ‘And I am really enjoying the way it’s drawing both older and younger people into the Museum. The older people have a direct memory of the event, but the younger people are [wondering]: “What’s that?” and then they come in and ask the Museum staff for more information.’

While Gardiner admits there is a lot to feel excited about in terms of where this project will take her next, her discovery of The Shard sculpture is providing added fuel for her continuing journey. ‘Having this incredible sculptural element as part of this project only adds to my sense of wanting to keep digging!’ she concludes.

It Woke the Town Up, exhibition at Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, runs until 18 May.

Exhibition panel discussion (a free, ticketed event): After the Anthropocene: Climate Activism in South West | Bunbury Biennale, Saturday 22 April at Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre.

Exhibition closing celebration (a free, ticketed event), Sunday 21 May at Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre.