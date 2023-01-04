Conversation with artist Karla Dickens on trauma and making

How do you bookend and frame time? Faced with pulling together a survey of 30 years of making, Lismore-based, Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens says the most straightforward path is by ‘embracing the shadows’.

‘I know many shadows. It is through my knowledge of these shadows that I have gained freedom, finding the courage to walk with – and through – them,’ Dickens says.

Titling her survey exhibition at Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C), Embracing Shadows, Dickens tells ArtsHub that the volume of work comes from her working class ethics.

‘We’re workers, so it’s about what goes on in my head. I’ve been working for 30 years. I don’t do it for you know, “the talk” [about it]; I do it because I have to work,’ says Dickens.

The enormous show is materially and mentally exhausting, but it is also incredibly rewarding and provocative.

ArtsHub caught up with Dickens as she was hanging the exhibition the week before Christmas, and exhausted from the trying year that was 2022 – its effects bubbling emotionally to the surface.

Dickens says that the trauma of the floods that walloped the regional city of Lismore continues to cut deep, and is an environmental journey that is mapped out in a new body of artworks, exhibited for the first time as part of the survey.

‘Even though it can be dark, I do hope viewers will engage with the pockets of humour and leave seeing me as more than just a middle-aged emo,’ she says.

Walking through Dickens’ exhibition, it is clearly grouped into thematic clusters. In addition to the environmental and activist works are early feminist pieces exploring the identity and trauma of First Nations women – her carnival assemblages from the celebrated A Dickensian Country Show series, which exposes the ‘sideshow alley’ exploitation of Indigenous performers at country fairs. In a further side gallery is her series Return to Sender, which looks at racism and, in another, her responses to the monarchy.

If I see something that triggers my memory, I engage at a deeper level than just at the surface… I love objects. Karla Dickens, artist

Exhibition Curator at C-A-C, Emily Rolfe, tells ArtsHub: ‘It’s [as if] you can stare at one work and get so much from it, and then you realise you’ve got to do that a hundred times in a single room.’

Rolfe says that about 70% of the exhibition has been drawn from Dickens’ personal archive.

In terms of getting right the balance between familiar triggers for viewers – that immediately draw their interest – to a murky agitation that pulls them deeper and raises questions, Dickens says, ‘I naturally have those tensions.

‘I’ve always used found objects and fabrics to lure the viewer in and, once your memories open, people are a bit more open. And then, when they’re looking at and engaging with [the] objects, it’s [as if] “Oh my God”, and those curtains or something move away. That’s what memory does to me,’ she says. ‘If I see something that triggers my memory, I engage at a deeper level than just at the surface… I love objects.’

Dickens’ beginnings

Dickens started as a painter, studying at the National Art School in Sydney, where she already displayed the depth and range of talent that has been apparent across her career.

‘When I started at the National Art School, I was nonverbal. It’s like I don’t have control on the buttons [or triggers to that], and it’s like the installation was pulling it together – and having the artwork [to speak] because of other disabilities. It was like my only kind of solid visual diary. I couldn’t imagine doing it the other way.

‘I couldn’t afford paint,’ she recalls. ‘So that’s when I started using found objects. [With] my painting, I just felt like it was getting too tight, and I was a lot looser with the sculpture. And then this body of work went from sculpture to a far heavier collage-based assembly.’

Another trigger point for the shift in the materiality of her work came through a grant.

‘I got lots of funding, which was incredible. I hadn’t had money [before],’ she says. It gave her the means to purchase the source material for her much celebrated works in A Dickensian Circus and A Dickensian Sideshow (2018-2022), which explore the marginalisation, racism and cruelty shown toward First Nations people in circus shows and tent-boxing troupes from the 1920s to the 1950s.

‘Heartbreaking Records’ 2022, from the ‘Disastrous’ series; mixed media. Image: Supplied courtesy the artist.

Journeys of trauma through portraits to landscape

Dickens has always scavenged from the tip for her material.

‘Through COVID, I was terrified I’d never find enough shit ever again. The tip was closed. So a lot more space has come into [the new assemblage artworks], which I have really enjoyed making, because they are a lot more like my paintings,’ she explains.

‘I also bought on eBay. And I started my collection of postcards, and that [series, Return to Sender] was developed during COVID.’

A version of it was unveiled at Carriageworks for Sydney Festival last year, returning for this year’s Festival at C-A-C with a more developed and intimate iteration.

‘I don’t [usually] sit with work for long amounts of time, but that work I had to sit with for a long time. I really felt it was important to have the senders’ [words] on the reverse of those postcards also, so you see the humaneness of it, because I’ve looked at those images, and asked, “Who would buy this? Who took it? Did these people get paid? Probably not. Why did they send them?”

‘So the writing on the back is important. Some of them [are] obviously racist, and then some of them are just [saying] nothing. It’s like there’s no engagement with the image at all. So it’s putting both stories in the work,’ says Dickens.

She makes no apology for how uncomfortable her work may make the viewer. ‘This country was settled on rape and theft of land. I’ve been healing from the generational trauma stemming from the abuse of Aboriginal women for years, and for me this process involves making art. Australia has a brutal history when it comes to the treatment of women, which is often overlooked.’

The postcards of Aboriginal people point to past problems of ethnography, but also to present conditions that are timely as the nation considers an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the tourism trade in fake Aboriginal souvenirs remains unsolved and unlegislated.

It also points to a positive empowering. Last year’s highly prestigious Archibald Prize (Art Gallery of New South Wales) was won by painter Blak Douglas with a portrait of Dickens standing knee-deep and defiant in flood waters – the first in over a hundred years of the Prize with an Aboriginal woman as a sitter painted by an Aboriginal man.

‘That’s another kind of contradiction celebration – like I was getting congratulated for this work about Australia’s worst natural disaster that I lived through,’ says Dickens. ‘Life for me just always seems to have that cartilage.’

C-A-C’s exhibition premieres the new series, Disastrous, created following the record-breaking floods that swept across Bundjalung Country around Lismore, devastating the artist’s hometown. Dickens says the new series asks difficult questions about environmental destruction impacted by colonisation.

‘I was adamant to start something else [after the Dickensian Circus series]. And then the flood happened … we [Blak Douglas and Dickens] both decided it would be really good to change that [role of the portrait] and just to have that look at trauma,’ she says of Douglas’ winning painting.

‘People were just like, “I know that look.” I’ve got that look, and it’s not just grumpy. It’s that trauma, which probably relates to that work in there,’ Dickens says, referring to her new piece made after the Lismore floods.

The artist joined Greenpeace in 2009, and says, ‘It’s been a long journey… There’s a point of relief that people are now getting it – it’s a traumatic tipping point.

‘It really made me question whether I want to make art; it feels very insignificant when you’re living in those situations,’ she adds and refers to what she calls a ‘deep exhaustion’ that comes with trauma.

Collaboration

Alongside these new paintings is, Mother’s Little Helpers, a 2019 film that Dickens made with Bruce Pascoe. ‘It was an incredible project we did with the mob from Kandos – the School of Adaptation – Bruce and I were just crying through this project.’

She adds: ‘I could work on this series for a long time… It’s that reflection, and mirroring, of what was trauma with the landscape, and the denial. That is not with Blak fella. Being Blak, and especially the whole thing about being female and a mother … this time of year. You know it’s Christmas. We’ve got no thoughts, we’re out shopping. You walk into those malls, and environmentally they’re just a massive disaster. But we’re caught in that. For me, that’s why I have got a sense of hopelessness.’

Dickens lived off the grid for seven years after leaving school.

‘I lived on my own and built a house, but to live like that, I can’t do that anymore. It’s like this constant knife edge. And so found objects, you know, using recycled objects, that’s good. But I won’t make another body of work like that … because environmentally [it’s problematic].

‘I just like my art to make people think – to wake them up. Years ago, when I was living up on that mountain, I gave my neighbour a painting, and she said “No, it’s too angry.” I love this woman, so I was gutted. I needed that for myself. But you know, that softening and finding the layers in life is also important,’ she says.

Asked whether making her work is a cathartic act, Dickens tells ArtsHub: ‘I never felt that until I left Sydney after hanging the circus work there. And I was driving up the highway and that’s the first time I felt proud of myself.’

Embracing Shadows is showing at Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) from 3 January to 12 March 2023. It is a free exhibition as part of Sydney Festival programming.