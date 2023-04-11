Comedy with a twist

While every comedy festival features a wealth of acts doing stand-up and sketch shows, some comedians choose to present their work in more unusual formats. These shows allow comedians to follow their particular interests and cater to their specific skill sets. They can also offer a unique selling point that may convince a punter to take a chance on them. But new formats also mean new challenges.

Here, four acts from across the Melbourne and Sydney comedy festivals discuss doing shows in more novel formats.

The multimedia show

When Connor Conk Dariol talked to ArtsHub, he was putting the finishing touches to his festival outfit, an oversized boxy suit à la David Byrne in Stop Making Sense. The costume will be just one of a whirlwind of musical references in his Long Play, a PowerPoint presentation with over 500 audio and visual cues.

For Dariol, the unusual format stemmed from following his passion for music of all stripes; the show covers everyone from Kool and the Gang to Beethoven, and Hamilton to Matmos. ‘I barely had to do any research; it was all in my brain,’ he says. ‘I didn’t even set out to make a show like this; I just thought there were a wealth of ideas around the crazy things people have done making music and albums and the gimmicks to promote them.’

One challenge Dariol encountered was testing the material. For a more straightforward stand-up hour, he could have trialled bits at comedy nights leading up to the festival runs, but these nights are often not equipped for an audiovisual set-up. ‘I have to trust what I think is funny, and run it myself,’ he explains. ‘I feel like I have a pretty good idea of what’s going to work, but you never truly know.’

Even without much opportunity to road-test Long Play, Dariol enjoyed his recent Adelaide Fringe run, spending hours fine-tuning the work each day and growing in confidence as he went. ‘At the start, I was just standing at the mic and pointing to the screen but, by the end, I was off-mic, running around, doing whatever. It was really fun seeing what resonated with different audiences.’

Connor Conk Dariol. Image: Supplied.

The walking tour

Tamara Absalom’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival show Tour Guide Tam melds together two of her passions: ‘I love comedy, and I love tour-guiding… I thought surely I could combine the two art forms, as they’re both very performance-based.’

Absalom has worked as a tour guide internationally and across Melbourne, leading groups through bar crawls, market wanders and around the historical and cultural sites of suburbs like Footscray and Collingwood. She enjoys injecting levity into her monologues, using much of the same skillset she employs as a stand-up comedian: ‘I found the tours take a similar route and most of the time you say the same thing and people laugh at the same points, which is similar to comedy.’

While a tour can lend itself to a comic narrative, there are challenges. Absalom says getting the sound right in an outdoor environment is trickier. And, as with Dariol, she found that testing a show that’s not traditional stand-up was harder, though she completed dress rehearsals of the route (which traverses the Melbourne CBD, including Meyers Place and Little Bourke Street) with friends and her producer before the festival to iron out any kinks. She also mapped out areas along the route where she could usher the group out of foot traffic or inclement weather.

Doing a show in the wild means such variables can impact a performance on any night. ‘I’ve been watching the weather app very closely,’ she laughs.

Tamara Absalom. Image: Supplied.

The wine tasting

Last year, Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh teamed up for the PowerPoint comedy show Presentation is Everything, which has now spawned a line-up night featuring local and international acts doing comedy presentations of their own.

Now, they’re presenting another novel comedy show, In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience, which takes place in a sustainable wine bar. Every night sees the dapper pair team up with a wine expert to take the audience through five different wines.

Preston and Cavanagh started out doing straight stand-up together and still regularly perform in that scene, though Preston says the thematic format of In Pour Taste meshes well with their creative process: ‘We love writing to briefs … all our shows have a very specific angle. “Comedy and” is kind of our model. If you can write about anything, it’s very hard to pick something, whereas if you already know what you’re writing about going in, it can be so much more satisfying. We relish that challenge.’

Cavanagh says the show offers a point of difference in a massive event like the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. ‘A lot of people see a bunch of shows, even in one evening – you get to week two, and you’ve seen 10 shows that are one person and a microphone. [In Pour Taste] is a nice way to mix it up.’

Equally, Cavanagh says working across a variety of formats keeps them fresh as performers: ‘You see people torture themselves doing the same show 60 nights over a few festivals – that can be a bit deflating … but, for us, we may do the PowerPoint show a couple of nights with different comedians, then some wine tasting shows. It’s quite a fun week.’

The entrepreneurial duo has ambitions to tour their wine and comedy concept. ‘We see this as a really exciting opportunity,’ says Preston. ‘We have big plans to take this show to all corners of Australia, do some cellar doors. We’d love to take it to Marlborough and Otago with the wine culture there.’

And how did they prepare for a different kind of comedy show? ‘We have not stopped drinking wine; I’ve requested slightly smaller pours this festival season,’ quips Preston. ‘I’ve requested bigger…’ adds Cavanagh.

L-R: Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh. Image: Supplied.

The trivia game show

Anyone tuned into Australian alternative music will know dream pop band The Creases, which features Aimon Clark on guitar. He’s now also the host and writer of Not On Your Rider!, a live game show that features two competing teams of musicians and comedians who try their hand at music trivia challenges. The format allows the audience to play along and has become a hot ticket in Brisbane and comedy events like this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival.

Clark has worked as a host for trivia nights and grew up on music-based comedy game shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Spicks and Specks. He started developing his own music trivia format to showcase a new wave of Australian music.

Using his contacts from the music industry, he’s booked everyone from Kate Miller-Heidke to Robert Irwin to Steven Bradbury as guests on the show. He would love to have iconic musicians Paul Kelly and Kylie Minogue feature one day.

One reason Clark believes the concept works is because he’s learned how to perfectly pitch trivia questions so they’re neither too easy nor too hard. ‘It’s an absolute art form, and I could waffle on about this for hours,’ he laughs. ‘It’s tricky because there are so many different age groups and people from different walks of life … but I want everyone to get about 70%. The aim is that every time an answer is revealed, everyone says: “Ah, I should have got that”,’ he says. He still spends hours analysing audience answer sheets from each show to finely calibrate the difficulty level of questions.

Clark says a mountain of work goes into making Not On Your Rider! shows fun and flowing; each iteration takes weeks of research, starting with listening to a cache of interviews with each guest.

Then there’s the challenge of finding common ground between guests from different industries, eras and musical genres: ‘I feel like I’m the serial killer from Se7en sometimes, drawing threads between different things to create a cohesive narrative through the entire night.’

‘It’s one of the biggest undertakings I’ve ever done,’ Clark says. ‘It really does draw on every single skillset I have, from graphic design to audio and everything. But I love it so much.’