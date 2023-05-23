Can live theatre in cinemas reel in new arts audiences?

As Perth-based theatre company Theatre 180’s Executive Director Rebecca Davis reflects on the past three years of presenting ‘cine-stage’ live theatre shows in cinemas across Perth and regional WA, she beams with a mix of satisfaction and surprise at their achievements so far.

‘We’re an independent theatre company that has always been about telling great stories that we can tour regionally as much as possible,’ Davis tells ArtsHub.

‘Our in-cinema shows are allowing us to continue telling those stories – but in a new way and with new reach,’ she adds.

Davis reveals that, although she didn’t realise it at the time, a conversation with one of the company’s composers in 2018 was the pivotal moment when this unique concept was born.

‘That conversation was with composer Ron Siemiginowski who we were working with on our musical theatre production of Mimma,’ Davis explains.

‘It turns out that Ron owns five cinemas across regional WA, and he was asking me how he might make these spaces come alive for people in a new way.’

Read: What does it mean to be a ‘destination venue’ in our times?

The pair initially brainstormed ideas involving live music and small concerts. But it wasn’t long before Davis boldly suggested the idea of augmenting the cinema experience by combining it with a full-length live theatre work.



‘Ron said, “OK, let’s try it!” and agreed to back it financially,’ recalls Davis, ‘which led to us presenting this new style of work in a number of metropolitan, outer-metropolitan and regional WA cinemas.’

Since then, the partnership has seen many more unique cine-theatre productions presented in hundreds of cinemas and town halls throughout Perth and regional WA.

It’s a novel concept that is striking a chord with diverse audiences, and their attendance patterns indicate it’s a format that may have strong long-term growth potential.

So that’s what theatre is!

One of the most remarkable things about Theatre 180’s first forays into cine-stage theatre is the kind of audiences lining up to see the shows.

‘We just keep selling out,’ says Davis. ‘In fact, when we started playing in some of the larger cinemas, which are part of a national database that records weekly cinema attendance, their charts were showing such a spike in numbers that people in the industry started scratching their heads saying, “What’s going on with these statistics in these cinemas in WA? Why is there such a spike?” Those numbers were because of our shows!’ Davis laughs.

Read: ‘Let’s pretend this is a film’ – when screen techniques tread the boards

Evidently, this new blend of live theatre and film may be just what the cinema industry needs to help fight back against at-home streaming and floor-to-ceiling TVs.

But, as Davis quickly points out, the cine-stage formula is as much a win for the theatre sector as it may be for cinemas – particularly in terms of building new performing arts audiences.

‘Cinemas are more familiar spaces for some people [than theatres],’ Davis says. ‘And we’re finding our shows are attracting people – even older people who are well into their sixties, for example ­– who have never seen a theatre show before.

‘Importantly, these first-time attendees are going on to engage with our theatre company in other ways,’ she continues. ‘In some cases, they are travelling great distances to attend some of our mainstage theatre productions and are bringing family and friends.

‘So, they are certainly keeping in touch, and it’s absolutely thrilling for us that we have been their gateway to live theatre,’ Davis says.

Historical stories with heart striking a chord

Theatre 180 has presented three different productions as cine-theatre experiences so far, and each of these plays has drawn strongly on historical Australian stories.

The company’s first show was A. B. Facey’s A Fortunate Life – adapted for the stage by Jenny Davis OAM and Theatre 180’s Artistic Director Stuart Halusz. The company has presented over 100 performances of this show in WA since premiering it in 2020, and is now preparing to tour it to cinemas in Queensland.

This production was followed by a successful staging of an original script (also written by Jenny Davis). Sydney II: Lost and Found is a historical play based on the real life tragedy of the Australian WWII naval vessel that was sunk by German forces in 1941, killing all 645 men on board.

In a similar vein, the company’s latest work The Lighthouse Girl Saga is based on WA author Dianne Wolfer’s Lighthouse Girl about a young girl’s correspondence with Australian soldiers on the frontline during WWI, in places like Gallipoli and France.

‘I think choosing to tell these epic Australian stories has helped attract some of our new audiences,’ Davis says. ‘Many people feel directly connected to the stories and the history, and it’s not uncommon for someone to approach us after a show and say, “I have a personal connection to this story”.’

A scene from Theatre 180’s production of ‘A.B. Facey’s A Fortunate Life’. Performers l- r: Benj D’Addario, Michael Abercromby and Rebecca Davis. Image: Courtesy Theatre 180.

What’s involved in staging live theatre in cinemas?

While the company’s cine-stage venture has been somewhat of surprise success story, this new format is not something Theatre 180 can pursue on a whim.

There is a huge amount of planning and added costs underpinning each production, including special lighting and staging methods that are required to work within the limitations of darkened cinema spaces.

As the company’s Artistic Director Stuart Halusz explains, the production costs are more than double those of a regular theatre season and include digital media content creation and special lighting equipment that can easily be bumped in and out of the cinema spaces.

The company has also recently purchased a large cinema-scale projector screen so it can present in venues like town halls and recreation centres.

‘On one level, the shows are like suitcase theatre shows because the set and stage can pack up neatly into one trailer,’ Halusz says.

‘But there are other things that involve more work,’ he continues. ‘Like the lighting, which has been one of our biggest discoveries. And realising that the number of actors on stage at one time is limited to just three, which allows for a really exciting dynamic on stage, with the cast playing multiple characters,’ he says.

Theatre 180’s Artistic Director Stuart Halusz (pictured left) in rehearsal for ‘The Lighthouse Girl Saga’ with performers Nick Maclaine, Sienna Cate and Isaac Diamond. Image: Courtesy Theatre 180.

So, given these limitations, does the company feel that its new style of theatre has serious long-term potential?

‘Oh definitely,’ Davis says. ‘These shows are built for much greater longevity than our other shows. So far this year we’ve toured to 14 regional towns [in WA], and these include places that have not opened their town halls for arts events in years.

‘In one town, a lady who had worked in the shire for 22 years said that our show was the first time she had seen them open the town hall for an arts event in all that time.

‘So, yes, there is definitely a place for this work and it’s something we will continue to put our resources towards – especially for regional touring,’ Davis concludes.

Theatre 180’s productions A.B. Facey’s A Fortunate Life and The Lighthouse Girl Saga are currently showing in various WA cinemas.