Brisbane’s bookshops: navigating challenges with community and innovation

Talking with a diverse group of Brisbane booksellers, there is a unified tone of realistic optimism. Although sales have slightly declined due to the cost of living crisis, the dream of owning and running a bookshop is more alive than ever. The city hosts several new small stores in its suburbs, while long-term specialist stores and mainstays like Avid Reader are doing well.

‘In the media, there’s a common misperception that book sales are either exploding or crashing,’ Robbie Egan, CEO of BookPeople (formerly the Australian Booksellers Association), tells ArtsHub. ‘In reality, it’s a much more nuanced story. There’s a small decline in sales right now, but the number of our members has grown over the last five years. We’ve also seen our individual memberships go up, typically held by people interested in selling books, or the industry, but aren’t ready to open yet.’

Egan hypothesises that the decline in book sales nationally probably has less to do with the cost of living than some may suppose. COVID-19 saw a significant bump in sales as readers settled into lockdowns. Australia may see the ebb of the tide from those numbers, but phenomena like #BookTok are keeping the industry alive and well.

Avid Reader in Brisbane’s West End has become a mainstay. Image: Supplied.

Brisbane bookstores see success in the suburbs

It is difficult to imagine the heady days of 2018 in Brisbane’s CBD, when the district was awash with a handful of comic book stores, independents like Folio Books and a large, two-floor Dymocks in the central mall. Since then, retail in the CBD has declined, including last year’s closure of the flagship Myer Centre in Queen Street Mall. Most bookstores have closed, save for a few speciality outfits and a smaller, less visible Dymocks.

‘It’s tougher than ever before,’ says Ron Serdiuk, owner of Pulp Fiction in Brisbane’s CBD. Established in 1995, Pulp Fiction specialises in crime, science fiction and fantasy. Serdiuk has been part of the book industry since the mid-70s and has seen almost everything change in that time. He tells ArtsHub he’s seen his customer base slowly dissolve in the face of COVID-19, ebooks and audiobooks.

Elsewhere, Brisbane’s mainstay Avid Reader in West End has diversified its approach to retail books. ‘The shopfront is just the tip of the iceberg,’ says owner Fiona Stager. ‘We’ve seen tremendous growth in our school market, and we have concentrated on our book clubs, subscription services and managing author events. It’s hard, but it’s always been hard. And we’ve always worked hard.’

A small handful of stores have gained traction in the leafy suburbs outside of central Brisbane. Stager recently took over Riverbend Books, a popular Bulimba staple. Newer stores include Quick Brown Fox in Grange, Bright and Early in Ascot and Little Bird in Paddington.

Cholm Johnson left a teaching career to open Bright and Early in early 2022. ‘Many people said we were insane,’ Johnson laughs. But the store has seen significant growth over the last couple of years, including in recent months, despite the cost of living crisis.

Like Stager, Johnson credits a diversity of program options as key to the shop’s success. ‘It’s all about community,’ he says. ‘We do school holiday programs, school readiness sessions and music lessons. The bookshop is a space where people happily get lost, accidentally, when they’re attending these other things.’

Speciality stores and schools have the biggest growth in Brisbane

James Jagic owns Comics Etc. in the Brisbane CBD. The speciality store has been there for almost 40 years. In the last decade, Jagic has committed to huge changes to keep the store afloat, and to take advantage of the enormous boom in pop culture, spearheaded by the success of the Marvel movies. He renovated the store and built a robust online platform that serves as a direct competitor to Amazon, enabling his readers to pre-order comics before they are published.

Now, well over half of Comics Etc.’s sales come from online. ‘We see the shopfront as a showcase,’ Jagic tells ArtsHub. When asked how the business has managed to stay afloat for more than three decades, Jagic highlights the importance of specialised staff and building relationships. ‘We wanted to build a store around readers, not collectors,’ says Jagic. ‘We just think these stories are great, and we want to share that.’

Comics Etc. in Brisbane’s CBD has remained popular for nearly 40 years. Photo: Supplied.

Johnson from Bright and Early agrees. His staff have professional qualifications in education, allowing for a more nuanced approach for a bookshop that specialises in education and young people. While Avid Reader and Riverbend cater to a much broader population, they service separate communities through specific book clubs and events, often helmed by staff members who are passionate fans of a particular genre.

Bright and Early, Avid Reader and Comics Etc. are all seeing growth in the schools and youth market. While there’s been a decline of teacher librarians nationally, a new generation is emerging. This newer generation is more attuned to young adult tastes and is also open to manga and graphic novels, a boon for sellers like Jagic.

Every bookshop has unique challenges. Comics Etc. relies on the vast majority of its catalogue coming from just three publishers. In recent years, the quality of those publishers has declined. That changed recently with the release of a new Spider-man title, which saw massive international interest. ‘It’s amazing,’ says Jagic. ‘We have people contacting us from overseas trying to get copies. It’s tricky being so dependent on just three publishers, but our customers also return to old stories collected in different formats.’

Avid Reader has embraced the rise of #BookTok, holding midnight book launches and promoting romance and fantasy titles. ‘I’ve got nothing bad to say about #BookTok people!’ Stager laughs. ‘They really love physical books, support independent bookstores and love reading.’

Read: Live Literature in Australia report

‘The influence of #BookTok is enormous,’ says BookPeople’s Egan. ‘It’s part of why bookshops won’t die. They’re enormously important for culture and are a place where art and commerce intersect. They aren’t transactional. Browsing is assumed in a bookshop. Our members work very hard to make a great experience for people.’

Brisbane bookshops continue to thrive in a challenging market and a cost of living crisis. Their success in the suburbs and in speciality areas indicates a dedication to hard work and community building.