Best opportunities and grants for Western Australian creatives in 2026

Western Australia is home to a variety of grants and arts funding opportunities, with an emphasis on supporting creatives and building sustainable arts ecosystems.

WA funding bodies prioritise long-term skills development and employment for practitioners across a variety of arts industries. Whether you’re a filmmaker, performer, writer or visual artist, these upcoming opportunities for WA-based creatives are definitely worth investigating.

Screenwest Digital Games Production Fund – closes 2 March

Value: Up to $25,000 for pre-production and post-production; and up to $100,000 for production

Up to $25,000 for pre-production and post-production; and up to $100,000 for production Important dates: Closes 5pm AWST 2 March

Closes 5pm AWST 2 March Eligibility: Applicants must be a WA resident (with ABN) or WA resident company; and the project must satisfy Screenwest’s definition of a digital game and provide materials to establish eligibility (variable pending the project’s stage of development)

This Screenwest fund provides grants to WA companies and key creatives to develop and release high-quality, diverse and engaging digital games. Support can be provided for pre-production, production and post-production phases of game development for PC, consoles, mobile, virtual reality, augmented reality or extended reality. Excluding marketing, all Screenwest funding must be spent in WA. Learn more.

Screenwest West Coast Visions (Documentary) – closes 30 March

Value: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Important dates: Closes 5pm AWST 30 March

Closes 5pm AWST 30 March Eligibility: Projects must be led by a first-time WA feature documentary director who has not had a theatrically released feature film credit (or equivalent above-the-line broadcast credit)

This Screenwest initiative is designed to uncover, inspire and develop talented Western Australian filmmaking teams with a distinctive vision. It provides grant production funding for a director’s debut feature-length documentary film that will be made in WA. The project must be a production-ready feature film intended for theatrical release or released as a feature-length film for Australian television broadcast or streaming platform, and commence production in WA within a one-year time frame. Projects must complete all pre-production and post-production in WA. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state)

Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project Grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Also keep an eye on WA Government Creative Industries Funding and Regional Arts WA opportunities, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

