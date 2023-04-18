In 2010, historic scenes were witnessed in Melbourne, when tens of thousands of people came out in support of The Tote and other live music venues. Fast forward 13 years and once again the community is rallying together to save this important and long-running venue.

Shane Hilton and Leanne Chance – the owners of The Last Chance Rock and Roll Bar in North Melbourne – have stepped in with a public crowdfunding campaign, which has so far raised a mammoth $1.5 million. The hope is that the campaign will reach its goal of $3 million, matching their own personal contribution and in turn preserving this space for future musicians and audiences alike.

‘The Tote has always been that place for me that epitomises the Melbourne music scene – it just has this aurora about it,’ Hilton tells ArtsHub. ‘We never expected the building would be for sale, and not at a price point that more than likely means it will go to someone who won’t keep it as a live music venue.’

This seems accurate. The property has a confirmed listing price of between $6 million and $6.7 million – with the listing online stating that ‘the site is priced for development’.

‘These places should be protected,’ says Hilton. ‘They belong to the community. We are happy to work for the rest of our lives to ensure it remains a community space.

‘There must be a good blueprint for the State Government to step in when these spaces come up for sale to protect them,’ he adds, ‘whether through legislation or buying it themselves and running it as a true community space.’

You don’t need to be a music lover to understand that The Tote is a culturally significant space; you just need to look at the long list of bands that have played here. Reading like a who’s who of contemporary music, everyone from The White Stripes through to Silver Chair and Paul Kelly has graced its stage at some point.

Rally to save the Tote. Photo: Nick Carson, Wiki Images, CC BY-SA.

When asked about the crowdfunding campaign, Hilton tells ArtsHub, ‘The response has been amazing. I can’t express the amount of awe I have for the community. I knew it was great, I always have, but with this one, it’s not even the amount of money we have raised, it’s the response as well. I’ve had tears in my eyes reading people’s messages.’

Hilton goes on to warn, however, that ‘unless State Government steps up and starts working with the live music industry, we won’t just lose The Tote’.

‘Where live music venues often stand is on prime development land; there are basically zero protections in place. It shouldn’t be the walls, but what happens inside them that is protected.

‘The Tote is a symbol of live music in Melbourne, and how healthy it is. If we lose The Tote, we stand to lose a huge part of what live music is to Melbourne,’ continues Hilton.

Saving the day

Paris Martine is one person who knows all too well the familiar narrative of live music venues being sold to developers. Martine is a live music advocate and the long-term band booker at The John Curtin Hotel (JCs) in the inner Melbourne suburb of Carlton. Earlier this year, it was saved from the developer’s wrecking ball when the new owners leased back the business over a 10-year term.

‘Live music pops up where it’s needed, and corner pubs – which are strategically dotted throughout Melbourne and the suburbs – are the perfect location for it. These are already places where the community gathers for a beer, a parma or a trivia night, so the introduction of live music is organic. If you look at the history of The John Curtin Hotel, the reason people started putting on their shows at the pub was through need.

‘If you listen to Tony Lovett of band Stray Blacks, he will tell you artists just started turning up at JCs, lugging their own PAs upstairs and the owners were open to this,’ says Martine.

‘That people need access to music and culture in their local government area cannot be ignored and it can’t be retrofit into areas as an afterthought. It can’t be manufactured. Just look to Docklands,’ she says.

Like Hilton, Martine agrees more needs to be done to preserve crucial venues such as The Tote, but is wary of heritage overlays being seen as a silver bullet – saying it’s not a “one-size-fits-all” solution.

‘One of the big issues is that heritage can be quite a blunt tool. It’s not always fit for purpose. As businesses develop and grow, we have to be careful not to make businesses into museums. Requiring extra approvals to renovate and to become a better venue for your patrons and staff, such as becoming accessible, is more time consuming and costly once heritage is applied,’ explains Martine.

‘We need grants and financial support for both restoration and the extra processes involved.’

In terms of preserving icons like The Tote, one of the arguments that has been put forward is the need for “spaces of community value” and protecting venues because of the activity inside.

Martine points to the UK as an example of how to protect these spaces. Here, protections fall under the Localism Act 2011, with such venues described as “Assets of Community Value”.

Read: Live music venue fights back

‘Because they were losing their pubs, they went ahead and found ways to protect them,’ she explains. ‘Before these spaces can be purchased there is a two-year period when the community is allowed to find a sympathetic buyer. We don’t have that kind of mechanism here.

‘As we continue to grow as a city, we are more likely to lose those spaces,’ warns Martine. ‘How do we maintain and not lose these spaces of community value, all while dealing with issues like the housing crisis?

‘We need to work with government, we need to work with planning, we need to work with heritage, we need to plan, but we also need to make room for what builds organically out of need … and that’s not always in spaces where you can plan for.’

Government support?

So, what is the Victorian State Government doing to support Melbourne’s live music industry? Prior to the November state elections, Victorian Labor committed to a level of support. When approached by ArtsHub, a government spokesperson said, ‘[We are] delivering on our $34 million election pledge to support Victorian live music and iconic live music venues over the next four years.

‘Across the pandemic, we invested more than $82 million to support the music industry and our new initiatives will help cement and drive the sector’s resurgence,’ continued the spokesperson.

Among its confirmed support is $7.5 million set aside for 10,000 gigs – providing up to $1000 to artists to perform at local music venues. With planning still underway, however, ArtsHub was told these grants and subsidies would not come online until the new financial year.

Martine responds saying, ‘[I hope] to see taxpayers’ money support the areas that have the greatest impact for the greatest number of Australian musicians and music workers. Every million spent could see up to four venues receive support for wheelchair lifts, ramps and an accessible toilet or a new roof that lasts for a generation.

Read: One-stop music shop to open in Collingwood

‘Land tax concessions could incentivise landlords who hold space for cultural activities. Right now there is a lot of pressure to sell to developers or pass these ballooning costs on to struggling operators in rent increases or outgoings. Those at the coalface have the figures, the knowledge, the passion – they need to be part of building the solutions.’

Also confirmed by the Victorian Government are new planning overlays that will protect live music venues. ‘This initiative seeks to ensure that venues, if sold, are retained for a specified cultural purpose,’ ArtsHub was told.

And while news of State Government delivering on pre-election promises is welcome, the fact that these promises are still in the works comes as cold comfort to the supporters, punters and musicians who have rallied behind The Tote and the efforts of Hilton and Chance.

With less than three weeks to go on the crowdfunding campaign to save The Tote, what does the future hold for one of Melbourne‘s most loved live music venues? One thing is for sure, just like those historic scenes in 2010, if the community continues to rally together, then just maybe The Tote can not only be saved but also preserved for current and future generations.

To donate.