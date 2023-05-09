Australia’s first-ever festival of Gilbert and Sullivan’s works opens in Adelaide

The brainchild of Stuart Maunder, Artistic Director of State Opera of South Australia (SOSA), G&S Fest presents the versatility of British humourists, composer Arthur Sullivan and lyricist William S Gilbert, when it opens in Adelaide this week.

Once the staple of school productions and amateur musical theatre companies, but for over a century most closely associated with the UK’s famed D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, these satirical operettas have gone out of fashion in recent years, mostly overtaken by Broadway musicals.

It could appear, therefore, to be a brave move to stage a 10-day festival of the works. According to Maunder, however, G&S still have a strong musical following, especially in Adelaide, arguably the most English of our cities, with its rich tradition of music and festivals.

Maunder tells ArtsHub: ‘I have been wanting to create a G&S festival for many years and, as far as I know, this is the first festival of its kind ever in Australia. I have a tremendous sense of pride in the fact that nobody else is doing this. We had planned it a few years ago, but COVID prevented that. In my last year as Artistic Director at SOSA, it was now or never, as I believed this festival just cries out to be staged in Adelaide.’

Maunder fell in love with G&S in high school through the lyrics and language of Gilbert, while performing in a production of Ruddigore. ‘At age 18, I went to England, planning to become the next major Gilbert and Sullivan star. Instead, I got a job ushering at Sadler’s Wells (which was for a long time associated with the D’Oyly Carte) and watched many productions of all their famous works.’

It was the start of a life-long love affair that has culminated in this G&S Fest.

Maunder’s repertoire of G&S productions over many years as a director is impressive and extensive, including many of the major works for Opera Australia and the state opera companies. Additionally, he toured Pirates of Penzance for D’Oyly Carte Opera across England, staged The Mikado in Los Angeles and, most recently, The Gondoliers and Utopia, Limited for Scottish Opera. The only two works he has not directed as yet are Ruddigore and Princess Ida. But there is still time.

Festival program

The 10-day program consists of three major staged G&S works. The perennially popular Pirates of Penzance, conducted by Anthony Hunt, alternates with H.M.S. Pinafore, conducted by James Pratt, at Her Majesty’s Theatre. They will be accompanied by the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO). Meanwhile, Trial by Jury, directed by Meredith Shaw, will be staged at the Supreme and District Court Room and, despite extra performances having been added, is already sold out.

Jessica Dean and Nicholas Jones as Mable and Ralph in ‘Pirates of Penzance’. Image: Andrew Beveridge.

Additionally, there are a range of ancillary events that include a concert performance of a rarely performed work with some marvellous choruses. Big Sing: The Sorcerer has a principal cast and orchestra, but also features a 180-strong community chorus, a highly appreciated addition.

Sacred Sullivan offers an opportunity to explore Sullivan’s spiritual and sacred music, for which he was renowned, and will be presented as a concert in St Peter’s Cathedral. Conducted by SOSA’s Head of Music, Anthony Hunt, who is also the Choir Director at the Cathedral, it will showcase his famous hymn tune, ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’.

Showing his many talents as a performer, as well as a director, Maunder will present his cabaret show of period G&S songs and anecdotes, Mad Songs of Englishmen, including work by George Grossmith and Noël Coward. There is also an afternoon recital of Sullivan’s vocal music, Sullivan in Love, some films, a quiz night, a long table lunch and many pre-performance talks, making this an indulgent offering of all things G&S with a distinctly nostalgic flavour of late-nineteenth century Victorian England.

Sullivan’s music

Conductor James Pratt started life as a performer, having studied singing at the Elder Conservatorium in Adelaide. As a singer he worked in a wide range of musical theatre, opera and G&S operetta, and was in the chorus of Maunder’s productions of The Mikado and Pirates of Penzance at Opera Australia some 15 years ago. They have remained friends ever since. While Maunder moved from singing to directing, Pratt gravitated towards conducting, becoming an aficionado of G&S’s music.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘My first conducting job was a production of Iolanthe in 2001, which had a strong influence on me. I obviously got the conducting and the G&S bug at the same time. Since then, I have conducted a lot of G&S and have a huge passion for theatre conducting, which is my preferred art form,’ he adds.

He has long wanted to conduct H.M.S. Pinafore and when Maunder offered him this opportunity with the ASO he jumped at the chance. Additionally, he is conducting The Sorcerer and is Music Director and accompanist on Trial by Jury.

His approach to conducting Sullivan’s music is based on research and he says: ‘I have been thinking about how the music would have sounded in Sullivan’s day, and what were the instruments it was played on? We are more concerned today with historically informed performance and, of course, the orchestra would have been smaller. With the ASO I have the luxury of the best players musically, but need to ensure a balance with the elegant music playing of the period.’

Quality voices

Pratt and Maunder share the view that first-rate performers with quality voices in G&S roles are obligatory. They reject any thought that G&S is a soft option to opera. Maunder says: ‘Gilbert, because of his complex lyrics, always said he wanted actors who could sing, rather than singers who could act. But Sullivan wrote for serious singers, so casting operatic voices is a given.’

Fiona McArdle, Alexandra Scott, Nicholas Cannon and Mark Oates in ‘Trial by Jury’, Adelaide Fringe 2023. Image: Jenny Kwok.

Pratt says: ‘Stuart has always hand-picked his artists and here he has gathered some of the finest operatic and musical theatre performers in the country.’

He adds: “I have been impressed at how quickly the opera artists have embraced the genre and are enjoying it. It’s easy to underestimate G&S and it is actually quite demanding to sing.’

Opera and musical theatre star soprano, Antoinette Halloran, who is singing both Buttercup in H.M.S. Pinafore and Ruth in Pirates of Penzance, agrees.

She tells ArtsHub: ‘I adore G&S – the antique quirkiness of it. It gives you energy as a performer. You get carried away in the rollicking silliness of it all. I feel lucky my career has taken me from ingenue to Ruth and Buttercup!’

Halloran has just come from singing the summit of operatic roles, Brünnhilde, in Melbourne Opera’s The Ring Cycle in Bendigo. How does she make the adjustment vocally? ‘I think of it as wearing two different hats,’ she says. ‘The vocal shapes we make in our mouths are very different. Although the comic timing and the choreography of G&S make these roles almost as challenging as Brünnhilde!’ she jokes. ’Seriously, coming here and immersing myself in the frivolity of this work was exactly the antidote I needed!’

Locally-based and well-respected opera baritone, Douglas McNicol, performs Major General Stanley in Pirates of Penzance. He is equally as enthusiastic about the works of G&S, having previously sung Pooh-Bah in Maunder’s production of The Mikado at SOSA.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘I know many Adelaideans who have bought tickets to this, but would not normally attend live theatre, never mind opera. It’s such a great way to get into it! G&S is a substantial link in the evolution of European comic theatre. It is part of a developmental succession from at least as early as Shakespeare, through The Goon Show and beyond Blackadder.’ He continues: ‘As long as there is an audience, G&S is warranted for more than its own sake by assisting theatre companies to mount other less popular works.’

Selling G&S to a new public

With his naturally infectious enthusiasm, Maunder set out to sell his festival, inspiring his marketing team, attracting great support from G&S supporters far and wide, and gaining media coverage. The judicious choice of repertoire and exciting ancillary events, combined with an excellent cast that includes Ben Mingay, Jeremy Kleeman, Nicholas Jones, Jessica Dean and Desiree Frahn, to name a few, is a huge attraction for both opera and musical theatre audiences alike. Ticket sales are brisk with many events close to selling out.

It is worth mentioning that SOSA announced the G&S Fest before the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles III’s Coronation. It is perhaps serendipitous that the latter took place a week before the festival opens but, with a renewed interest in British patriotism and the monarchy in some quarters, SOSA has done its best to capitalise on this through its social media. It has clearly been a great bonus for the festival.

Pratt says: I think that the buzz that Stuart has created with his team at the opera company is the closest thing to the fervour and excitement that would have existed in the late-nineteenth century from the British public.’

He adds: ‘The fact that the festival culminates with a community sing-along is a genius aspect too. I think there is a sense of excitement and I really can’t wait to get an audience.’

Final words…

Maunder believes that G&S‘s operettas have had a profound influence on popular culture. ‘They are a precursor not only to the musical, but to the works of Cole Porter, Alan Jay Lerner and Oscar Hammerstein II, to name a few,’ he says. With their biting wit and political satire, he also sees their influence on the absurd humour of Monty Python and, more obviously, The Muppet Show’s ‘Carrots of Penzance’.

‘The reason that G&S has not been loved by the younger generation is because it’s been left behind,’ says Maunder. ‘And something like this festival gives us an opportunity to pass these works on to the next generation … it behoves us to present these as substantial works in the repertoire. I personally believe in G&S and I don’t want to just relegate it to the footnotes of musical history.’

State Opera of South Australia’s G&S Fest runs from 11-21 May at various venues across Adelaide.