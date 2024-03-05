Artists showing women’s bodies as (still) a battleground

It’s possibly one of the best-known pieces of art world folklore that the famous US artist Barbara Kruger never set out to be an artist-icon. Rather, she spent years doing graphic design work for women’s magazines before experimenting with the fashion world vernacular to create her own promotional poster for a Women’s Rights March in 1989. She then adapted that to make a large-scale print-based installation artwork.

That work, named Untitled (Your body is a battleground), 1989, shows a young, perfectly proportioned white woman’s face in classic 1950s style, but her image has been split down the middle to separate its “true” appearance from an inverted version that has been made to look grainy and blurred.



The bold red text running down the centre of work displays the pithy slogan, ‘Your body is a battleground’ and it has helped position the piece as a powerful symbol of the fraught place of women’s bodies in the Western world (especially in the US), at that time.

But that was 1989… It’s now 2024, and the world is (supposedly) a totally different place, where conversations around gender politics have shifted… Or have they?

Kruger’s ‘battleground’ ideas still on the radar

An interesting way to interrogate the question of how much things may have changed since Kruger made that early work, is to look at the kind of art that she is making now – some 30 years later.



Kruger’s solo exhibition, Thinking of You . I Mean Me . I Mean You on now at Serpentine Galleries in London, reveals that she is continuing to create her bold, cut-up style pieces, which are still drawing attention to where she sees that acts of social oppression and destructive power imbalances exist.



In a recent Mousse magazine interview with Bettina Korek, the show’s curator, Kruger said, ‘It would be great if my [early] work became archaic, if the issues that they try to present, the commentary I’m trying to suggest, is no longer pertinent. But, unfortunately, that’s not the case at this point.’ This suggests she believes her “battleground” works are as relevant today as they were three decades ago.

In some ways, these feelings are shared by another female artist who, like Kruger, was living and working in the US in the late 1980s.



Perth-based artist Tania Ferrier has long been engaged with feminist ideas, and her Angry Underwear series, made in the late 1980s, was her way of “biting back” against the predatory male behaviour she witnessed working as a bartender in a New York strip club at the time.



For Ferrier, conversations around gender politics have indeed changed since the late 1980s, but that doesn’t mean the idea of women’s bodies as battlegrounds is a redundant one.

In her most recent project and exhibition, titled Body of Opportunity (2024), the artist returned to themes she explored in her Angry Underwear series. This was prompted by meeting Gabriela Rivas Ureta, a female sex worker who approached her after one of her artist talks to share her own experiences, and invite Ferrier to find out more about her work.



‘After spending time with Gabriela and three other female burlesque performers, one of whom is also a sex worker, I realised that, unlike 30 years ago, these women are much more in control of their bodies, and they have more agency and ownership over them in what they do,’ Ferrier tells ArtsHub.



‘So, my latest work was my chance to show people how much more empowered these women feel in their own bodies, and dispel the notion that they are supposedly troubled women with limited choices – because they are not.’

Ferrier’s latest series comprises live performance works, photography, sculpture and paintings, and includes a number of portraits where the artist poses with her four female performer-collaborators in various states of undress. While their nude bodies are clearly being looked upon by the viewer, those bodies are emblazoned with their own sets of eyes, which purposefully return that gaze.



These empowering images of women’s bodies raise the question of how Ferrier sees Kruger’s “battleground” catchcry as still being relevant in today’s world.

‘I think it’s still relevant on many levels,’ the artist explains. ‘Especially when you think globally where, in many countries, women are still chattels.

‘But my latest work reflects my feeling that, particularly in the Australian context, we are in a process of change,’ she continues.

‘My experience of working with Gabriela makes me realise that this [sex work] industry, that was once controlled by men for men’s gain, is increasingly being controlled by women for women’s gain.’

Another artist inserting women’s bodies into the political frame

Bangkok-based artist Kawita Vatanajyankur has become well-known internationally and performed her work Mental Machine: Labour in the Self-Economy in 2022 at the Art Gallery of Western Australia’s (AGWA) inaugural Simon Lee Foundation Institute of Contemporary Asian (SLF ICAA) show. For her the politics of women’s bodies has been a large part of her practice over the past decade.



Vatanajyankur grew up in Thailand in the 1990s before moving to Melbourne for her high school and university years (she studied Fine Arts at RMIT). She tells ArtsHub that some of her recent photographic and performance work – where she inserts her own body into the frame to replace domestic equipment commonly associated with “women’s work” – is a kind of personal therapy she continues to this day.

L-R: photographic stills from Kawita Vatanajyankur’s video works ‘The Toilet’ (2020) and ‘Lade Papaya’ (2023). Images: Courtesy Kawita Vatanajyankur.

‘It is so difficult for women to be strong in Thailand,’ she says. ‘We want to be strong, but it’s very hard to do that without being judged as being intimidating, argumentative and unlikeable.

‘As a Thai girl, I was taught to be obedient, never ask questions, be quiet and be a good girl,’ she continues. ‘And so when I came back to Thailand after my time spent in Australia, it felt difficult for me to feel reaccepted into Thai society.’

Vatanajyankur’s recent works, such as her series Tools (2013) and Performing Textiles (2018), place her body in positions of extreme endurance both as a way to pay homage to the lineage of strong female performance artists before her (such as Janine Antoni, Yayoi Kusama and Shigeko Kubota), and to show how women’s bodies are being “mechanised” in the domestic sphere and for the sake of materialistic consumption.

Vatanajyankur says that, even though these works draw heavily on her own experiences, she regularly sees their wider resonance when they are exhibited internationally.

‘What I find so interesting is that wherever I have exhibited the work, whether that is in America, Europe, Asia or Australia, women from all these countries can relate to it,’ she says.

‘Even though it started with my Thai background, it is relatable for us all as women, because I think we all want to be strong, but we also want to be liked, and we all want to have a voice, but we don’t want to put people off.



‘So we are still putting ourselves into these certain moulds, to fit a certain image,’ she says, adding that while she observes some of these historical structures persisting, she can also see signs of positive change.

‘In Thailand, I do see the younger generations coming through who, with the support of their peers and support from my generation, don’t feel like they have to be liked or have approval from their seniors in the way I did,’ she says.

‘But that doesn’t mean all the old ideas and expectations [around gender] have disappeared. In fact, what we are now seeing in Thailand is a very large gap between the older generations and the young, because these two generations now have completely opposite ideas, which is making it a lot more difficult for them to understand each other.

‘Even for me, at the moment I am working with younger people on a project and they are asking me to connect with them via [apps like] Discord, and that is a whole new world for me!’ she laughs.



‘But I am seeing how these young people are not compromising as much, and that they are building their own communities online, and I really appreciate that. I think they are doing really well,’ she concludes.