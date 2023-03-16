Art should not be by postcode: report calls for a fair share

The State of the Arts in Western Sydney report was launched today (16 March 2023) with a call-out for the region to be ‘given a fair share of arts and cultural funding’.

It shows the data is staggeringly askew. Western Sydney represents 10% of Australians today (and is home to 50% of Sydney’s residents) – and is on a sharp growth trajectory expecting to reach a population of 3.4 million people by 2041 – and yet the region only received 3.4% of Federal funds between 2015 and 2023, while Eastern Sydney received 23% comparatively. The same story is echoed across state funding data, presented by the report.

In a nutshell, the report persistently demonstrates that while the population has grown exponentially, funding and access to the arts haven’t, meaning a compromise on opportunities for full delivery. It also speaks to a skills shortage within the sector, and other considerations (such as poor transport links) that effectively penalise audience engagement and sector advancement.

It is not surprising, then, that the reports calls for ‘equitable per capita cultural funding’ across the three tiers of government.

‘People in Western Sydney pay taxes and very little of their tax dollar comes back to them when it comes to the arts,’ says David Borger, Executive Director of Business Western Sydney. ‘This report shows that very little has changed in 10 years. Western Sydney residents are second class citizens when it comes to cultural opportunities. This must change.’

What’s in the report: key findings

At a Federal level, Western Sydney business received 3.4% of funds – that is only 1.7% of the $200 million of RISE funding allocated to economic recovery for the arts following the pandemic – in contrast to organisations in Eastern Sydney receiving $49.7 million (24.8%).

At a state level, $31.6 million (12%) of overall funding for arts and cultural activities, allocated by Create NSW, was provided to the Western Sydney region, while Eastern Sydney received $227.9 million (2021-2022).

Western Sydney received 36.6% of the state’s cultural infrastructure funding allocated to Sydney in the state budget (2015-2023). Most of this funding (33.1%) was allocated to the upcoming Powerhouse Parramatta. In contrast, 63.4% of state cultural infrastructure funding was allocated to the rest of Sydney.

Western Sydney also received a smaller portion of Destination NSW funding for international sports, cultural, creative and arts events. Between 2015 and 2022, 354 events were supported in Eastern Sydney, compared with 137 in the West.

Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro, ‘Place of the Eels’, Parramatta Square, 2022. Image: State of Arts Western Sydney Report.

The deeper dive into Western Sydney report

‘These figures are brutal, yet there are opportunities,’ says the Western Sydney Arts Alliance (WSAA) in a formal statement. ‘The Western Sydney arts ecology is vibrant and dynamic. We are home to a young, highly educated and rapidly growing population, and over 51,000 Indigenous Australians.’ The Alliance, which represents 33 arts and cultural organisations across the region, came out in support of today’s tabled findings.

‘It is a common misconception that Western Sydney residents have no interest in the arts,’ says Lead Researcher Dr Rhonda Itaoui, from the Centre for Western Sydney.

The findings also reveal that Western Sydney households spend a higher percentage of their income on recreation and culture than the rest of Sydney, signalling that residents have an appetite for these activities and are willing to spend the money.

In 2018, approximately 78.4% of Western Sydney’s population attended at least one venue or event each year, compared with 86.5% in Eastern Sydney. In the same year, approximately 28% of Western Sydney’s population participated in cultural activities compared with 37% of Eastern Sydney’s population.

However, Itaoui went on to say that the report demonstrates, ‘The limited transport connectivity between the people of Western Sydney and cultural institutions, that we know are concentrated in Eastern Sydney, creates disparities in attendance and participation rates, among other factors such as skills shortages and education offerings in the sector’.

The WSAA’s statement adds, ‘The combined cost of tolls, fuel and parking can reach up to $105 a day for those travelling between Oran Park and the Sydney Theatre Company in Barangaroo. Alternatively, they could utilise public transport at a reduced cost of $16.80 on a weekday, requiring four hours of travel time.’

Alicia Talbot, Manager Arts and Cultural Development, Blacktown Arts, says, ‘Access to culture is based on your postcode, and the school you attend’.

She continues, that families in the West, ‘pay again and again for the privilege of participating in creativity. There is a never-ending pressure on local governments and small to medium organisations to meet demand, and an expectation that cultural workers and artists subsidise the broader economy through below average wages and free labour.’

Talbot describes the wider region as having ‘a palpable creative energy and deep cultural knowledge’.

‘Its communities of artists and audiences are passionate and dedicated, part of a creative economy that is intergenerational, multifaith and fluent across many languages. Blacktown is home to almost 400,000 people and yet received less than 1% of arts and culture funding’.

The report spotlights what, many in in Sydney’s creative communities in the West already know – the region remains vastly under-resourced when compared with other parts of Sydney.

‘Equitable funding will expand access for all to arts that reflect their diverse experiences, and our role as incubator and launchpad for Western Sydney artists, who create some of the most interesting, exciting and important work in Australia today,’ says Craig Donarski, Director Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.

Casula is home to people from over 150 countries speaking over 140 different languages. ‘People here deserve to have access to high-quality experiences and facilities that awaken their interest in the arts and develop their talents and audiences,’ he adds.

The disparity is again found in skills shortfalls. The report finds that 2.4% of qualifications obtained by Western Sydney residents are in the creative arts field. In comparison, 7.3% of qualifications held in Eastern Sydney are in the creative arts field.

‘The skills gap in arts and culture is further intensified by limited tertiary education offerings for creative and performing arts in the region. Currently, three institutions in Western Sydney offer tertiary education in creative arts at a maximum of a bachelor level. Comparatively, Eastern Sydney has approximately 17 different institutions offering formal tertiary education and qualifications in the creative and performing arts up to the postgraduate level,’ outlines the report.

Recommendations for moving forward

Recommendations to address the disparity between Eastern and Western Sydney’s art sectors include advocating for better transport connectivity, to address skills shortages and tertiary education offerings, and to rebalance funding to the West.

The report puts in place 12 ‘Priorities for the Future of the Arts and Culture in Western Sydney’.

commit to minimum per capita funding for arts and culture

boost Create NSW operation and program funding

fund critical research into Indigenous arts and culture

establish better education and training pathways for arts careers

allow sector input into cross-government decision-making

support peak body Western Sydney Arts Alliance (WSAA)

drive prolonged impactful research

provide funding and support to Create NSW to establish a Leadership and Development Program specifically for underrepresented artists

establish an AI and Digital Capability Program

undertake a feasibility study for developing cultural precincts and creative industry clusters around key upcoming WestInvest arts and culture projects across the Central River and Western Parkland Cities, such as the Western Sydney Airport and Aerotropolis

investigate the role the region’s universities can play, and

revitalise the NSW Health and Arts Framework (2016) to share resources, coordinate community engagement and develop partnerships.

Ahead of the Australian Government’s new national cultural policy, Revive – which commits to the delivery of the Powerhouse Parramatta and the significant investment of over $562 million into arts and cultural infrastructure through the WestInvest program – the report provides a roadmap for optimisation of these investments.

‘No matter who is successful after the state election, they need to engage with the arts and culture sector in Western Sydney. They are at the coalface,’ concludes Borger.

This study follows on from the 2015 Deloitte report, Building Western Sydney’s Cultural Arts Economy, which also identified funding and infrastructure inequities, making a series of recommendations, most which have not been implemented.

The report has been produced by Western Sydney University (WSU) partnership between Western Sydney University (WSU), in partnership with Western Sydney Creative and Business Western Sydney.