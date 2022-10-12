Admissions into art, language and mental health

A new anthology, Admissions: Voices within Mental Health, was recently released as part of Mental Health Week 2022 (2-8 October) in a partnership with Red Room Poetry. Edited by David Stavanger, Radhiah Chowdury and Mohammad Awad, it promises to broaden the parameters around mental health discourse by focusing on contributors with lived experience, in all their diversity and complexity. (The editors reiterate that ‘Everything within these pages is someone’s truth’.)



There’s also an emphasis on inclusivity in terms of both contributors and style. To this end, of the 103 entries, there are both well-recognised names (including pieces by Christine Anu, Grace Tame, Evelyn Araluen, Ali Cobby Eckermann, and Anna Spargo-Ryan and Omar Sakr) as well as 30 emerging writers.

Although the main focus is poetry, there are also essays, short fiction and illustrations featured throughout.

The anthology offers a platform to voices that have been otherwise marginalised or stereotyped and aims to destigmatise mental illness.

As the book’s introduction points out, Admissions is guided by ‘the ways in which art and language can expiate suffering. Art as release, art as relief, art as recovery, remission, remediation. Group therapy on an individual and community scale.’

Stavanger, one of the Admissions’ editors who also provides a poem of his own within, tells ArtsHub he’s been wanting to publish this book for a long while.

‘I’ve been running workshops in that space for several years now, drawing on my former life as a psychologist and my own and my family’s direct experience of mental “illness” and the interactions we’ve had with both the private and public health system, as well as my deep love of poetry and underlying interest in the intersection of these threads,’ says Stavanger.

‘I’ve also been producing the MAD Poetry project at Red Room Poetry for the last three years, having been part of that movement which originated in the Illawarra in 2016 based on MAD Pride and the reclaiming of institutional language and destigmatising labels using the most immediate and distilled artform we have.’

As for the title of the book itself, Stavanger said that after much brainstorming the editors settled on a word that plays well with the contents ‘and also what is required from anyone from within this system, as well as the obvious fact that many of us have been literally admitted or coerced to.’

ArtsHub also reached out to a couple of other contributors to Admissions to tell us a little about their work.

Anna Jacobson

‘My poem People Die in Seclusion Rooms references news reports from 2017 about Miriam Merten, who died in a seclusion room in an Australian psychiatric hospital in 2014. This poem also references my own experience of seclusion rooms from 2011 and is one of the most intense poems I have ever written.

Performing this piece leaves me drained. But so much injustice festers in Australia’s mental health care system and I wanted these words to be heard.

‘Performing advocacy through poetry is powerful because our stories are finally told on our own terms – stories that nurses and doctors can’t take away no matter how hard they scrawl their one-sided notes of “Authority” in patients’ hospital files.’

Cher Tan

‘How to be happy? This is surely a question on many people’s minds particularly in a time when mental health crises are surging alongside a landscape murky with self-help and wellness advice, and where references towards being “unhinged” “deranged” and “insane” are often cursorily invoked.

‘My contribution in Admissions addresses this, but not in a way you’d expect. In the experimental short essay, I wanted to provide a walk-through for readers, such as how one would inhabit the world in a video game except that this world happens to be my brain, and from a distance.

Mental health is very much an individual and societal issue, with no one factor having more weight than the other. Like an axis they often work in tandem, in that nebulous soup that consists of genetics and how one is perceived in the world. The rest follows.

‘My essay is an attempt at using the self as an anchor to provide a mirror for others, so as to open up larger conversations around mental health conditions that are often difficult to untangle and which doesn’t occur in a vacuum of one’s mind. This is what the anthology hopes to interrogate, and I’m honoured to be a part of this chorus.’

Amani Hayder

‘Over the past few years I’ve been involved in advocacy in the domestic violence space and have found that there is still little awareness around how difficult it can be to heal from violence and abuse. Despite being frank about my own trauma and recovery process, I find that there are persisting taboos around counselling and other forms of therapy which continue to make it difficult for people to acknowledge and work through their traumas.

‘Having attended a wonderful retreat last year, run by an organisation called Hope and Heal, I knew I wanted to write a piece of creative non-fiction about that experience and the way it challenged me to think about my mental health in new and creative ways.

I wanted to highlight the connection between mind and body as they are often spoken about as separate components rather than an integrated system.

I also wanted to keep sight of the political and spiritual factors that shape mental health and recovery, as well as the wonderful capacity of the brain to engage in its own healing process.’

Hope One

‘My poem Flesh is a moment in my childhood. An acknowledgement of pain and power. Of a person’s actions, consequences and the blossoming of a life worth loving through compassion. The poet Melanie Mununggurr prompted me to write on the five senses, and what vomited out on the page is what we have here. A healing moment of joyous rage and growth into a strong woman and beatboxer.’

Stavanger is optimistic about the long term reach of Admissions: ‘We hope this anthology cuts through and offers something new in the documentation and writing about mental health and poetry as a form. There are some very experimental writers here, many of whom are perhaps underappreciated or framed as outsider artists within the broader literary community, people like Anthony Mannix, Wart, and Sandy Jeffs.

‘I love knowing they are being more widely read as part of this and that this book has a way in for anyone, regardless of their story or experience. It’s a door we can all open and we shouldn’t ever close.’