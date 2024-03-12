ABC TV’s new arts show to feature Trent Dalton and Patricia Piccinini

The ABC has announced the guest line-up for its new arts program, Creative Types with Virginia Trioli, which premieres in early April.

The new six-part series sees award-winning broadcaster, journalist and ‘unabashed arts fanatic’ Virginia Trioli exploring the essence of creativity with six creative Australians at the top of their game, telling the story of their roads to triumph and occasional disasters along the way.

Read: Wish list for new ABC arts program

As per the media release, the guests are ‘ingenious creatives Virginia has a fascination with and wants to get to know’.

The guests are: Trent Dalton, the writer who turned his complex family history into an Australian epic; Rafael Bonachela, the Spanish-born artistic director of the Sydney Dance Company; Marta Dusseldorp – award-winning stage and screen actor and producer; Warwick Thornton, Kaytetye man and one of Australia’s great filmmakers; Tom Gleeson, comedian and Gold Logie-winner; and visual artist Patricia Piccinini, mother of Skywhale and creator of strange creatures at the intersection of nature and science.

Trioli is quoted as saying: ‘I’m thrilled to be celebrating the art of making and the many brilliant creative types we have in this country. From writers to artists to actors and musicians, there is a distinct energy and expansiveness about creative Australians and this program tells the story of the hills they’ve climbed, their stumbles and their triumphs, and what drives them to tell their stories to the world.’

Kath Earle, ABC Head Arts, Music and Events, said: ‘I’m so proud of this delightful and inspiring new ABC arts series, which encourages audiences to reflect on creativity and the vital role it plays, not only in the lives of the artists featured, but in all our lives.’

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli is an ABC production. Executive producer is Jaya Balendra and director is Stamatia Maroupas, best known for her work on Kitchen Cabinet and Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb.

The six-part series premieres on Tuesday 2 April, 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.