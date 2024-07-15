News

5 tips to maximise your chances of being a guest at writers’ festivals

It's not easy to find yourself on the invitation list of literary festivals, but here are some ideas worth trying.
15 Jul 2024
Thuy On
Writers' festivals. A tiny papercut man in black holding up a page of a book.

Image: moshehar, Pixabay.

So you’ve written a book or two and tried your best to promote it through your own marketing channels. There’s no doubt, however, that being invited to a writers’ festival will place you in the spotlight, all the better to expose your work to a wider network of readers. But we all know how difficult it is to land one of those coveted spots on a program; there are many authors and limited room. But here are some tips that may help improve your chances.

Attend and be seen on writers’ festivals

Time and money permitting, make sure you attend writers’ festivals yourself. Be seen on the book circuit; swan around and meet people. This is where the litterati assemble and you may run into people on programming committees or book influencers of various stripes. By supporting other authors you are not only being a good literary citizen, but you are also showing your commitment to being an active participator in this close-knit industry.

Advance preparation

Many writers’ festivals work months or even a year in advance, so it’s prudent to do some homework to figure out what festivals are happening in the future before approaching them. There’s no point contacting them weeks before the festival begins; all the guest spots will have already been allocated. For reference, have a look the list ArtsHub has provided of Australian literary festivals in 2024 but be beware that 2025’s list may look different as festivals often jump months.

Pitch perfect

Have your agent/publisher send your latest/new book to the festival organisers with an outline of its story, or simply send them a synopsis sans book first of all. If the topic resonates with whatever themes the festival is highlighting, there’s a chance you may score an invitation. Programming committees like to invite diverse guests with different viewpoints and histories, so if you think you have an angle that has not yet been seen in other festivals, now is your chance to sell it.

It should also be noted that festivals usually like to feature new work, so you’re more likely to stand a chance if your book has just recently been released, rather than something that was published years ago.

Play the local card

This particular advice is probably most effective for smaller or regional festivals. If you are a local author, make yourself known to the organisers. Most festivals have a remit to support local as well as flashy international guests.

Read: 5 tips for debut authors

Think beyond Q&A events

You may stand a better chance if your pitch mentions that you’re willing to be on a panel with other writers discussing whatever topics you are passionate about, or what your own book explores, whether that be climate change, political upheavals, ruptures of the heart, or whatever else. Current events are always a feature of festivals, so if your book engages with anything topical, it’s worth underscoring this in your expression of interest.

If you are willing and capable of offering workshops, also include that in your pitch, as festivals usually have an educative component too.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

