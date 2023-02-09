27 famous kisses in art, ahead of Valentine’s Day

A kiss is just a kiss… or is it? Needing a little romantic inspiration this coming Valentine’s Day? ArtsHub walks you through screen and art history, and the most memorable, and in some cases ground-breaking, kisses to impact culture and expression.

1. Giotto, early 14th century

Pictured as our hero image, Giotto’s Kiss is thought to be the first kiss represented in art history. It can be found in an unexpected location, the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua (Italy), and is dated back to the early 14th century – but it remains timeless (my husband still uses it as his screen-saver today).

2. Antonio Canova’s Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss (1787-1793)

Antonio Canova, ‘Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss’ (1787 – 1793). Image: [Open licence agreement] via Wikimedia Commons.

Also known as Amor (Cupid) and Psyche, this sculpture appeared in two versions. The first was commissioned in 1787 by a British art collector and politician, and was later acquired by Napoleon’s brother-in-law. It is now in the Musée du Louvre, Paris. The second was made for the Russian Prince Nikolai Yusupov and is now in the Hermitage, Saint Petersburg. It depicts the dramatic moment after Amor kisses the lifeless Psyche and she awakens from her dark sleep to embrace her lover. It is considered by many to be a masterpiece of Neoclassicism.

3. Auguste Rodin’s The Kiss (circa 1882)

August Rodin, ‘The Kiss’ (circa 1882). Image: [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to sensual sculptures, Rodin’s The Kiss is perhaps art history’s most famed. Featuring historical figures who later became characters in Dante’s Divine Comedy, the piece depicts Francesca da Rimini kissing her lover Paolo Malatesta. However, their forbidden love saw them murdered by Francesca’s husband (and Paolo’s brother) and, in Dante’s version, then sentenced to wander hell for eternity – so much for the cost of passion? They were originally meant to be part of a group of sculptures, but their popularity saw to the end of that idea. Collection of the Musee Rodin, Paris.

4. Jean-Léon Gérôme’s Pygmalion and Galatea (1890)

Gérôme’s ‘Pygmalion and Galatea’, Gift of Louis C Raegner, Collection: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image: Supplied.

Australian audiences had the chance to see this romantic icon at the Queensland Art Gallery / Gallery of Modern Art in 2021 – well, one version of it. Between 1890 and 1892, Gérôme made both a sculptured version (Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California, US) and five painted versions each at a slightly different angle. They tell the story of Pygmalion and Galatea from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, and depict the moment when Galatea was brought to life by the goddess Venus. This one is in the Met Museum in New York.

5. Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss (1907-08)

Gustav Klimt, ‘The Kiss’ (1907-1908). Image: [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons.

It is argued that Gustav Klimt painted one of the most famous love scenes in the history of art, an abandoned embrace against a shimmering background of gold. It’s believed that the artist portrayed himself here with his long-time lover and companion Emilie Louise Flöge, although there’s no actual proof of this. You can view Klimt’s masterpiece at Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna.

6. Constantin Brâncuși’s The Kiss (1912)

Constantin Brâncuși, ‘Le Baiser’ (1912). Image: Public domain, Wikkiart.

In a piece described as the fusion of two bodies into one, Brâncuși goes for a stylised embrace with his with a blockish, quasi-abstract form, carved from a single block of limestone. Brâncuși is considered the first modern sculptor of the 20th century and you can catch this early kiss at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia.

7. Magritte’s The Lovers (1928)

Some have speculated that René Magritte’s painting leaps from a childhood memory – his mother drowned (suspected suicide), her nightgown covering her face. Yes or no, this painting is plagued with ambiguity and paradox – surreal and yet romantic, forbidden and yet driven by desire. He made a series of four works in which two people kiss while their heads are covered with cloth. You can see this one at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York.

8. Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, Gone with the Wind, 1939

‘Gone with the Wind’ promotional image. Image: Public domain, Wikicommons.

While the film Gone with the Wind has come under fresh criticism in a post-Black Lives Matter world, the kiss between Clark Gabel and Vivien Leigh will always remain a defining screen moment. ‘You need kissing badly,’ Clark Gable, as Rhett Butler, told Vivien Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara in this 1939 epic. ‘You should be kissed, and often. And by someone who knows how.’

9. Marlene Dietrich and US GI Carus Olcott, 1945

Irving Haberman’s image of Marlene Dietrich, published in ‘Life’ magazine. Image: Copyright Fair Use/Public Domain.

While this is not an artwork as we would say, it is artful and iconic – worthy of any silver screen or popular culture snap. It was first published in Life magazine with the caption: ‘While soldiers hold her up by her famous legs, Marlene Dietrich is kissed by a home-coming GI.’ Irving Haberman was the photographer.

10. Victor Jorgensen’s Kissing the War Goodbye (1945)

Victor Jorgensen, ‘Kissing the War Goodbye’ (1945). Image: By Lt Victor Jorgensen (US archives) [Public domain], via Wikicommons.

This is a kiss many of us recognise, the day Japan surrendered (14 August 1945) – later to be known as Victory Day. US marine Glenn McDuffie couldn’t contain himself, stealing a kiss from nurse Edith Shain at Times Square, New York. The photo was taken by US marine Victor Jorgensen.

11. Robert Doisneau, The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville, 1950

Robert Doisneau’s photograph ‘Le Baiser de l’Hôtel de Ville’ (The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville). Photo: Credit Atellier Doisneau.

Intrinsically related to Paris – and to romance – is Robert Doisneau’s photograph Le Baiser de l’Hôtel de Ville (The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville). But do we care about authenticity? His daughter, Francine Deroudille spilled the beans that the famous image was staged. ‘At the time, American magazines were very keen on Paris stories, especially stories covering the life in Paris streets where people behaved much more freely than anywhere in America,’ she explains. Doisneau himself didn’t think it such an extraordinary picture, she also revealed.

12. Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster, From Here to Eternity, 1953

‘From Here to Eternity’. Image: Public domain, Wikicommons.

Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster were well rehearsed for their adulterous on screen kiss, having become romantically involved during the shooting of From Here to Eternity. The film won eight Academy Awards out of 13 nominations, and thrilled audiences with its risqué romp in the waves between Sergeant Milton Warden and his army superior’s wife Karen Holmes. The scene was toned down from the book, which turned into steamy (well, maybe briny) sex, but it was hot enough for 1950s cinema-goers. As was Karen’s line as Milton drops to his knees and kisses her: ‘I never knew it could be like this. No one ever kissed me the way you do.’

13. Romy Schneider and Lilli Palmer, Mädchen in Uniform, 1958 version

Girls in Uniform stirs up the fantasies for some, as Manuela von Meinhardis plays out a boarding school infatuation. Her teacher, Fräulein von Bernburg, shows sympathy to the motherless schoolgirl, encouraging her self-expression through the arts. A performance of Romeo and Juliet is the perfect moment to land a kiss, and under the influence of a spiked punch, a drunken Manuela proclaims publicly her love for von Bernburg.

14. Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe, Some Like It Hot, 1959

‘Some Like it Hot’. Image: Public domain, Wikicommons.

Disguise as millionaire ‘Junior’, the heir to Shell Oil, Tony Curtis invites ‘Sugar’ (Monroe) onto his yacht for a champagne supper, telling her that a psychological trauma has left him impotent and frigid, but that he would marry anyone who could cure him. Sugar works hard on the task at hand.

15. George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961

Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Image: Public domain, Wikicommons.

There is so much about this scene that is wrong … but also right, as ‘Cat’ is squeezed in the drenched embrace between George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Truman Capote’s original 1958 novella wasn’t exactly a love story, so the author was less than thrilled with the 1961 big screen adaptation. But the silver screen seemingly glowed rosy for the pair in what would become a kiss that enrapture audiences for decades to come.

16. Roy Lichtenstein’s Kiss V (1964)

Roy Lichtenstein ‘Kiss V’ Image: Artsy.

As its title would suggest, Kiss V is one of many comic-inspired artworks by Lichtenstein that snapped high emotions in a popular vernacular. Today, his images are found on everything from clothing to fridge magnets – his Kiss among the most reproduced. Artsy auction records place it at US$95.4 million (Christie’s, 2015).

17. Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, The Graduate, 1967

Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft in ‘The Graduate’. Photograph: Allstar/Embassy [promotion image].

While the film The Graduate crossed the boundaries of age and class, it was nonetheless an awkward emotional journey. The film tells the story of 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), a recent college graduate with no aim in life, who is seduced by the older married woman, Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft). Mrs R inveigles him up to the bedroom, where she takes off her clothes and makes him a standing offer of herself. They conduct a tense, conversation-less affair, while he continues to have desires for her daughter.

18. Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Film still, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Taboo, cross racial love is the story at the heart of the film that caused a sensation in the 1960s, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Poitier and Houghton’s stolen kiss in a taxi – seen by the driver in the rearview mirror – was one of the cultural milestones.

19. Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve, The Hunger, 1983

Susan Sarandon stars as Dr Sarah Roberts and Catherine Deneuve as Miriam Blaylock in the Hunger; promotional image, MGM.

In a nutshell, Tony Scott’s film remains a cult favourite for Sarandon and Deneuve’s steamy lesbian sex scene, dripping with blood. Deneuve is an ageless and ancient vampire, who targets the doctor when her most recent lover, played by David Bowie, suddenly begins to age. Erotic noir at its best.

20. The Fraternal Kiss, 1990

‘The Fraternal Kiss’. Image: In public domain, Wikicommons.

My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love, also referred to as the Fraternal Kiss, is a graffiti painting by Dmitri Vrubel on the eastern side Berlin wall. Painted in 1990, it has become one of the best known pieces of Berlin wall graffiti art. The painting depicts Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker in a socialist fraternal kiss, and is a reproduction of a photograph taken by Régis Bossu in 1979 during the 30th anniversary celebration of the foundation of the German Democratic Republic. The image was widely republished.

21. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic, 1997

‘Titanic’. Image: Promotion image.

DiCaprio said he almost turned down the role in Titanic, saying that kissing Winslet was ‘like kissing a family member.’ Nevertheless, it has become one of the greatest screen kisses of all times – some cruise ships even allow passengers to recreate the scene.

22. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man 2002

Kirsten Dunst has been quoted as saying that the famous passionate upside down kiss with Maguire in Spider-Man may have been memorable, but the water went up Maguire’s nose so he couldn’t breathe.

23. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook, 2004

The famous kiss in the rain between Gosling’s Noah and McAdams’s Allie. Image: © New Line Cinema

This is what pent-up passion looks like… well, on screen. Of the scene with Ryan Gosling, when their characters finally get together after various family interruptions, Rachel McAdams said: ‘It looks great! We did a lot of takes in the pelting rain. Nick Cassavetes, the director, said, “Try to keep your eyes open when you say, ‘you wrote me’?” It was actually hurting… But it was totally worth it.’

24. Banksy’s Kissing Coppers (2004)

Banksy, ‘Kissing Coppers’. Image: By ShoZu (Flickr) via Wikicommons.

In 2004, Banksy painted a pair of gay policemen kissing on a wall in Brighton England. It was just a regular street – a wall next to the Prince Albert pub. As the work was often damaged, the pub owner decided to remove and sell it. It sold at auction for a whopping $575,000 (approximately €418,000 at the time). It’s since been replaced with a copy.

24. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhall, Brokeback Mountain, 2005

When it premiered at the 2005 Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion, Brokeback Mountain was described as a turning point for the advancement of queer cinema into the mainstream. Its kiss between cowboys Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) has become legendary.

25. Mural del Beso, Joan Foncuberta, 2014

Officially called El mundo nace en cada beso (translated as ‘The world is born in each kiss’), this mural mosaic may appear like a single kiss, but it has been created from hundreds of small photos submitted by the general public. Created in 2014 by photographer Joan Fontcuberta and ceramicist Antoni Cumella, it is in the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona, Plaça d’Isidre Nonell, and has quickly become a favourite of the tourist circuit.

26. Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders, Moonlight, 2017

Moonlight won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, but, more importantly, the kiss between Chiron (Ashton Sanders) and Kevin (Jharrel Jerome) nabbed Best Kiss at the MTV Movie and TV Awards that year. What a beach moment – and an update of that earlier kiss in From Here to Eternity.

27. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, 2018

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a 2018 American teen romantic comedy based on Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name, and was released by Netflix. You’ll get those first kiss tingles just watching Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) lock lips in the hot tub.