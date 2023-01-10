2023: a first-class year for Australian symphonic orchestras

2023 is looking to be one of our strongest on record for orchestral symphonic music across Australia. Alongside the six major orchestras, with full program activities in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart, several other orchestras and chamber groups are offering well-considered, beautifully-crafted and interesting programs.

COVID-19 seems also to have helped the classical music industry be more rigorous and even more ambitious in its programming. Intra and interstate touring is back on the agenda, alongside some welcome international tours that are already well-subscribed. Musically, Australia is certainly bouncing back from lockdowns and even making up for lost time with new strategic appointments. There is a sense of orchestral optimism in the air on many fronts.

International tours

In an exciting double program, the London Symphony Orchestra, comprising 114 musicians, will return to Australia in May under the baton of Music Director, Sir Simon Rattle. The orchestra will perform works by John Adams, Ravel and Debussy plus Mahler’s Symphony No 7 in two separate concerts in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony will be an additional program in Sydney, contributing to the Sydney Opera House’s celebrations for its 50th anniversary year.

In August award-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, with the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, will perform concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney. Marsalis’ own jazz symphony, All Rise will feature in one concert alongside members of the Melbourne and Sydney Symphony Orchestras respectively, under the baton of Benjamin Northey.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Image: Supplied.

Statewide touring

Under the artistic direction of Paul Kildea, Musica Viva is presenting eight eclectic and fascinating touring programs across six states, including five world premieres and five new commissions of Australian works. A number of international guests will be appearing in Australia for the first time.

In an extraordinary first, the opening concert, The Cage Project, will augment John Cage’s classic Sonatas and Interludes with a massive kinetic sound sculpture by Matthias Schack-Arnott. Co-commissioned by Musica Viva Australia, Perth Festival, Adelaide Festival and the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, this project will create a sound sculpture that floats above Cédric Tiberghien’s piano, ringing and chiming in synchronicity.

The Australian Chamber Orchestra’s 2023 season sees an ambitious program offering seven national tours, as well as performing at three Australian festivals and undertaking two international tours. Statewide tours are as diverse as Bruch’s Violin Concerto with violinist Ilya Gringolts, the Tawadros brothers’ revisioning of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and the intriguing Chopin and the Mendelssohns. There is considerable emphasis on female musicians and composers, and on new Australian and First Nations’ compositions.

Violinist Ilya Gringolts. Photo: Kaupo Kikkas.

Based on Artistic Director Richard Tognetti’s fascination with music and film, a highlight will be A Clockwork Orange and Beyond in May, in which the ACO is collaborating with UK electronica artist Will Gregory. The concert will focus on the ground-breaking music of 20th century film composers, responsible for scores including The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, Tron, Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner and Solaris, with a fusion of integrated orchestral and electronic sounds.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra (ABO) is presenting six musically intriguing programs in both Sydney and Melbourne. Having had particular success since COVID with its online digital channel, Brandenburg One, this should assist the ABO to reach a wider national audience. Of the 2023 offerings, the Ottoman Baroque, with its mystical poetry from 16th century Turkey and musical direction by Serhat Sarpel, is of great appeal. Plus it features the luxurious addition of Turkish Whirling Dervishes.

New South Wales

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO) under Chief Conductor, Simone Young, will perform in the newly refurbished Concert Hall in 2023 with a dynamic international program, including the return of many Australian artists and featuring new Australian works in many of the programs.

Simone Young and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Supplied.

The season commences in February with Young taking on one of her favourite composers in Mahler’s Symphony No 1 (Titan), a sure-fire hit. She will also conduct other works including Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony No 6 in August and The Music of John Williams with star violinist Anne Sophie-Mutter in November. A major highlight of the season, a concert version of Wagner’s Das Rheingold in November, will begin a multi-year presentation of The Ring Cycle with a cast of Australian and international singers that includes star Wagnerians, Wolfgang Koch and Falk Struckmann.

Of particular interest are conductor Donald Runnicles’ Brahms 2 with pianist Andrea Lam in April, Masaaki Suzuki conducting Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor in June, while acclaimed choral conductor, Stephen Layton’s Magnificat by JS Bach with the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs in March is also much anticipated. Promising to be another major highlight of the year, British pianist Stephen Hough performs Rachmaninov’s first and second piano concertos in May over two evenings, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

Meanwhile, the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, one of Australia’s major community orchestras on Sydney’s north shore, is celebrating 50 years since its first subscription series with a bold six-part season. Composer and pianist Daniel Rojas has been commissioned to write a new work for piano four hands and orchestra, Romanza y Danza de los Muertos, with Korean pianist Yerim Lee performing alongside him for its world premiere. The fifth concert for the year in October, it also offers Wagnerian choral and orchestral selections in the same program.

Victoria

Jaime Martín’s second season as Chief Conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) offers a restored pre-COVID program of some 200 events, showcasing 36 Australian works and welcoming some 86 guest soloists and conductors, over half being women. Additionally, 10 of the 17 new MSO commissions are composed by women.

Martín is instigating a sustainable approach to music making, while this year’s theme is based on works inspired by the natural world. A careful balance of Australian and First Nations voices matched with European classics offers a tantalising and intriguing program. The Opening Gala, Zenith of Life, in February sees Martín conduct Mahler’s Symphony No 5 with Richard Strauss’ Four Last Songs sung by Melbourne star soloist in residence, Siobhan Stagg, promising a wonderful start to the year.

Five of the greatest violin concertos by Mendelssohn, Brahms, Beethoven, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky are liberally programmed throughout the year, all with impressive soloists. Australian Ray Chen takes on the Tchaikovsky in the middle of the year, with Martín conducting and the program including Rachmaninov’s Symphony No 2. Three other pieces by the great Russian composer are also included by the MSO in this his sesquicentennial year.

There are a number of First Nations works, including those during NAIDOC week, but the commissioning of Yorta Yorta woman, Deborah Cheetham’s Eumeralla, a war requiem for peace, is of particular significance, with its world premiere in October conducted by Benjamin Northey.

The Melbourne Recital Centre is offering a summer season of wildly eclectic musical programs and two classical concerts stand out. The world’s foremost pianistic interpreter of Schubert’s work, Paul Lewis, presents six sonatas over two nights. And the glorious Melbourne soprano, Siobhan Stagg, performs French Art Song, accompanied by Timothy Young. All three concerts take place in February.

Queensland

Umberto Clerici only recently has taken up his appointment as Chief Conductor of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) but planned his 2023 season, with interconnected programs mostly centred on the classical era, around a powerful theme of humanity. Music by Mozart, Beethoven and Haydn predominates and there are a number of concerts to show off the orchestra’s many talents.

Umberto Clerici, Chief Conductor, QSO. Photo: Supplied.

The season opens with Ode to Joy, presenting Beethoven’s glorious Symphony No 9 (Choral) alongside Australian music by Peter Sculthorpe and William Barton, a judicial pairing. Always a crowd-pleaser, Gustav Holst’s The Planets is offered in April, while in May an interesting take on Richard Strauss’s tone poem, Don Quixote, will contain theatrical and visual elements. Promising to be out of the ordinary, Cinematic in May will feature a line-up of well-known film music scores with visual effects on a big screen, accompanied by a choir. And in September, Clerici will conduct Mahler’s Symphony No 6 (The Tragic) alongside a world premiere of Justin Williams’ first symphony – again an interesting mix.

Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, presents a season of four distinct programs between February and September. From My Homelands in May is an all-Australian program of works by Margaret Sutherland, Frederick Septimus Kelly, Brenda Gifford and Cameron Patrick. Guest artists William Barton and Véronique Serret contribute their Bushfire Requiem in a new chamber orchestra version.

South Australia

The 2023 program from Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) includes a wide-ranging program of works from the traditional repertoire, but also includes new Australian commissions and First Nations works.

A major new project, Creation, will be presented in July and is the work of Grayson Rotumah, reflecting Bundjalung history and culture through the re-imagining of creation stories, spiritual, mission and massacre songs. Sung and narrated in the Yugambeh language, the work explores Rotumah’s lived experience at Booningbah and his life as a contemporary Indigenous artist. It’s the culmination of an artistic partnership between the ASO and First Nations artists and is part of the ASO’s community project Floods of Fire.

Pianist, Stephen Hough. Photo: Supplied.

The ASO is also celebrating Rachmaninov’s 150th birthday with Stephen Hough, fresh from his SSO commitments, presenting four of the composer’s piano concertos on separate evenings in May under the baton of Andrew Litton. A key work for the year for the ASO will be Verdi’s Requiem Mass to be performed as part of the Adelaide Festival in March, accompanied by dancers of the Ballet Zürich.

Western Australia

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has programmed a full year of work for 2023, welcoming back international as well as Australian artists from outside the state. Quality programming of mainstream works across the canon with new commissions and engaging young Australian musicians makes for a satisfying mix.

On the list of interesting concert programs, all conducted by Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser Asher Fisch, is Mahler’s Symphony No 1 (Titan) in June and Bruckner’s 4th Symphony (Romantic) in August. Awaken the Soul, a program of Verdi’s music followed by the first act of Wagner’s Die Walküre is a major concert in May. The Discover Series is designed for Fisch to introduce the Wagner and Bruckner works on the evening before the concerts and is a good initiative.

Additionally, WASO has also programmed Rachmaninov’s last major work, Symphonic Dances, as part of its tribute to the 150-year anniversary, also conducted by Fisch.

Tasmania

Chief Conductor, Norwegian born Eivind Aadland, offers a joyous and exuberant program of musical gems in the 75th year of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO). In tribute to Rachmaninov, the Symphonic Dances are programmed as part of the 75th celebratory concert in March, alongside Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1. In August, Queensland born pianist Jayson Gillham plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21 in an all-Mozart program under Aadland’s baton, while the Northern Lights concert in September promises the snowy vistas of Finland in Sibelius’s Karelia Suite and Symphony No 2 alongside Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 1 in D, Op 19 by violinist Ilya Gringolts.

Eivind Aadland, Chief Conductor, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Supplied.

Most intriguing and apposite is Polar Opposites in May, a work co-commissioned by the TSO and Arctic Philharmonic – the southernmost and northernmost professional orchestras on Earth. Henning Kraggerud composed Romantarctica to evoke the wide spaces of the world’s polar regions and he is both conductor and violinist on the piece. The work is bookended by Beethoven’s Romance and Mozart’s glorious Symphony No 29.

Northern Territory

The Darwin Symphony Orchestra’s small professional core of musicians is supplemented by volunteers. In the six concert programs presented over the year, two have some surprisingly challenging repertoire. Destiny and Desire in August premieres works by Australian composers Brett Dean (Siduri Dances) and Rebecca Erin Smith (Foreigner and Foreigner) in the Northern Territory, while the program commences with Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde and finishes with Copland’s Appalachian Spring. In November Ode to Joy is a compositional collaboration between two First Nations men, one a songman and the other a musician and composer. Entitled The Djari Project, and with full orchestra and choir, it will see Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony given a unique and no doubt powerful rendition.

Canberra

The professional, part-time Canberra Symphony Orchestra offers a powerful 12-concert program, intelligently and thoughtfully curated by Chief Conductor and Artistic Director, Jessica Cottis. A good blend of classical works with new Australian commissions and engaging younger local artists is apparent throughout. The June offering, Red Desert Sand, is an all-Australian and First Nations program with didgeridoo that responds to the desert landscape, while in November Cottis conducts Living Green, exploring the rhythms of the natural world, with works by Louisa Trewartha, Richard Strauss, Dvořák and Sibelius.