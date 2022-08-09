12 new art spaces you suggested we visit

Recently, we asked ArtsHub’s readers to let us know about the latest small galleries and and artist-run-initiatives (ARIs) we should be keeping an eye on.

With spring drawing near, it seems that new art spaces are blooming across the country.

On this list is everything from a converted car park advocating for curatorial experimentation, to a floating artist residency’s new land based home, and more.

NSW

Launched last month, Straitjacket is an art partnership run by two artists: Dino Consalvo and Ahn Wells in Newcastle, NSW Australia. The space presents curated solo, group and represented artist exhibitions, as well as artist workshops and one-off art events. Wells previously ran Gallery 139 from 2016 – 2021 in Newcastle; Straitjacket is a project six years in the making. Currently on view are solo exhibitions by Lydia Miller and Liam Power until 14 August, followed by Leslie Fitzsimmons and Jo Dyer opening on 20 August.

Location: 222 Denison Street, Broadmeadow

Puzzle is an experimental art space as well as an alternative exhibition space. It is the creation of China-born, Sydney-based founder, Luna Xu. The gallery aims to break traditional notions of an art museum or a commercial art gallery. Located in a converted garage space, Puzzle is led by curatorial thinking that seeks to foster diversity and emerging and experimental practices. Puzzle’s inaugural show, Opinion Market featured 12 emerging curators in conversation and invited visitors to contribute to the show through participation.

Location: 21-23 Wellington St, Chippendale (currently by appointment)

Prop is a self-funded gallery in Sydney’s Inner West supporting local artists. Since opening in March it has showcased the works of Alex Gawronski, Zöe Marni Robertson and more. Currently on view is the group show Love, Life on the line, curated by Sieenart Meena. Next up is WWÜNDERWWÉYEANCEE on 27 August, featuring live performance; bookings required.

Location: 1/361 Liverpool Rd, Ashfield

Tiles Lewisham is an artist-run initiative created as a means to offer affordable studio and exhibition space to early-career artists. Their aim is to engage with the artistic community around Sydney and create a diverse and engaging exhibition program, as well as printmaking workshops and residency programs. The team includes Chris Burton, Andriana Carney, Marcus Dyer-Harrison, Owen Lewis, Emma Loise, Zac Kötzur, Olga Svyatova, and Lois Waters. Tiles is currently in the process of reviewing applications for their 2023 program.

Location: 24 Victoria Street, Lewisham

Lark Space opened with its inaugural silent clay night welcoming participants of all levels from the community; the event is now conducted every Wednesday. Locally made ceramics are also available for sale including durable stoneware cups, plates and more by founder and multi-media artist Annie Larks.

Location: 163 Wilson Street, Newtown

VIC

99% is a contemporary art gallery focusing on the connection between art, politics, and populism in Melbourne’s Nicholas Building. The gallery is run by writer and independent curator Chelsea Hopper. 99% opened in February this year with a solo exhibition featuring Richard Bell’s thought-provoking text-based works, and is currently showing Line Work by Stuart Ringholt.

Location: Room 3, Level 7, 37 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Woven Projects is a laterally run, non-for-profit arts initiative by Lhotse Collins, Madeleine Rzesniowiecki and Annie Brien, providing a space for community to gather, connect and create. The project supports a multitudes of voices, platforming a plethora of visual artists, writers, performers, music, biologists, farmers, healers, old and young. A series of street-facing displays was held in the space during lockdown periods before the gallery officially opened in December 2021. Woven Projects is currently taking a break, with more community events to come.

Location: 400 Lygon Street, Brunswick East

Unassigned Gallery is an artist occupied space that seeks to platform new and unseen talent emerging in Melbourne’s vibrant art scene. Opening later this year, the Gallery will host a diverse range of local talent. Its mission is to amplify expressions of experiences and subjects that have been made to feel out of place in a social context. Unassigned will also present workshops, artist studios, film screenings and more. The Gallery’s inaugural exhibition will feature Corinne Rieniets in October. Exhibition proposals are welcomed.

Location: 55 Edward street Brunswick, Melbourne

Iceworks Studio is a new arts space in Lakes Entrance hosted by the organisation in charge of FLOAT – the floating arts residency on Lake Tyers (Bung Yarnda). Seeking a land-based artspace to provide the community more access to their work, an old factory which sat empty for 20 years has been transformed by a team of volunteers in order to raise the status and visibility of creatives in the region. Iceworks will now be the home of Float Air (with a network of residencies across Far East Gippsland), the School of Untourism, AR/VR Art Lab, the artist-made lamp exhibition F/LAMP, the East Gippsland Winter Festival, and more.

Location: 5 Carpenter Street, Lakes Entrance

APY Art Centre recently opened their first gallery in Melbourne following their success in Sydney and Adelaide. The First Nations artist-owned Gallery profiles dynamic and innovative work from talented early-career artists of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide. APY Melbourne opens with the inaugural exhibition, Mapakani – Momentum.

Location: Tom Thumb Lane, Docklands, Melbourne

APY Art Centre’s new space in Melbourne. Photo: Jules Kingma.

TAS

haus of vovo is an independent gallery space run by artist Tricky Walsh, created to support other artists with a focus on immersive or installation-based practices. The gallery presents four solo exhibitions and a curated group show each year. On their website, Walsh explained: ‘Exhibitions run for at least six weeks because less would be an insult to the efforts and the labour of the artists who create things to show here. You can meet them half way by bringing your curiosity.’ After presenting several exhibitions this year, the gallery will reopen with a solo presentation of Melbourne-based artist Mark Rodda in October.

Location: 24 Burnett Street, New Norfolk

QLD

Established in 2021 in Brisbane by Bayoush Demissie, Aster + Asha Gallery started off as a curated online platform showcasing artworks under $5,000 by emerging artists and now regularly holds pop up exhibitions across Queensland. Bayoush has worked in art galleries for over a decade, with experience in commercial galleries throughout Australia, most recently at Jan Murphy Gallery in Brisbane, as well as in public organisations such as the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA). Aster + Asha is currently presenting online a solo exhibition featuring NSW-based artist Jacqueline Larcombe, who pays homage to the decorative impulse of dwellers in urban spaces.

Location: pop up and online.

Did we miss somewhere? Email editor@artshub.com.au with ’NEW ART SPACE + [STATE]’ in the subject line so that we can add more entries to this list.