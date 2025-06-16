10 expert tips on how to be a ghostwriter

With Accessory – the memoir I co-wrote with convicted drug dealer and former beauty queen Felicia Djamirze – due out this July and published by Affirm Press, I’ve been reflecting on what it really takes to help someone tell their story. Ghostwriting as a profession is timely, growing and in high demand. But doing it well is an art form of its own.

Not everyone who has something important to say knows how to say it. Even many professional writers lack the long-form craft skills required to shape a narrative arc, build character and write around a strong thematic spine that ties everything back to a singular central idea – over the course of 50,000 or 100,000 words. Then there’s background historical research, collating images and seeking permissions, and crafting a timely hook that resonates with readers and publishers alike.

Even executing high-impact short-form content for a paying client – what these days we politely call ‘thought leadership’ – is not as easy as it seems. ChatGPT, and its multitudinous cousins, can only get you so far before every article you write sounds ‘same same’.

That’s where a ghostwriter comes in.

Ghostwriting isn’t just writing on behalf of someone else. It’s capturing a voice and a worldview that’s not your own. It’s drawing out a story, a history, an idea or a manifesto – and helping shape it into something clear, compelling, impactful and publishable.

It’s part craft, part psychology and part deep collaboration.

In recent years, I’ve helped a number of first-time authors write books they never thought they’d finish – and, in some cases, never thought they’d start. Memoirs. Business books. Specialist non-fiction books on topics as diverse as healthy ageing and architecture. A few big professional careers distilled into a singular narrative arc or an inspiring manifesto. What they have in common is this: a client with something to say, and a ghostwriter who knows how to listen (oh, and interview, write and edit too!).

If you fancy building a career – or an encore career – as a ghostwriter, here’s what you need to know.

1. Ghostwriting is a collaboration, not a service

Every ghostwriting project starts and ends with trust. You’re more than a writer-for-hire – you’re stepping into someone’s memories, reputation, crimes, grief, regrets, intellectual property or lived experience. The trust and respect goes both ways – if a client doesn’t respect a ghostwriter’s decades-long professional insights or feels that they’re not a good match, then it’s best to part ways sooner rather than later. That requires boundaries, empathy and a genuine interest in meeting in the middle to help the client accomplish what is likely going to be one of the most meaningful projects they ever take on.

2. Voice is everything

It may seem obvious but your job as a ghostwriter isn’t to make them sound better than what they do. It’s to write in their voice, use their words, live in their skin – whether that’s sharp and corporate, loose and conversational, or the language of the street or a subculture. Go to their home. Record your interviews. Listen for patterns in how they communicate, the metaphors they lean on, the rhythm of their thoughts, their particular insights, politics and wisdoms. Understand where they stop and you start. Know where you align and where you don’t. Then disappear, ventriloquist-like, behind the curtain.

3. A clear plan and a structure agreed on in advance is essential

It’s easy to get lost in anecdotes or loose ideas. The best ghostwriters are rigorous with structure – they know how to shape a manuscript from the very beginning. That means writing up a synopsis, outlining a chapter plan, defining the narrative arc, identifying key scenes and characters, and ensuring that every component of the story ties back to the central theme. Yes, things are going to change. But just getting in the car without knowing exactly where you are going and how you are going to get there is not likely to see you make it to your destination. The same is true in ghostwriting. (This goes for all book-length writing, by the way; yours as well as theirs.)

4. Interview like a journalist, listen like a friend

Meet face to face. Follow up on Zoom. Hang out socially. Send texts, emails and WhatsApps. Ask open-ended questions, then ask them again. Take your time, and don’t rush it. Don’t just get facts – get ideas, values, politics, positions. You’re also looking for scenes, dialogue, characters, critical moments, history and vital meaning that helps you to ‘walk in their shoes’.

5. Write it all up, then interview some more

Don’t wait until you have every detail before you start writing. The first draft isn’t about perfection – it’s about momentum. When I was ghostwriting Accessory with Felicia Djamirze, I got up at 4am for weeks on end. I needed the quiet early mornings to make progress, to simply get the volume of words down on the page. Only after that first full draft did I go back to interview again – to fill in gaps, clarify facts, and deepen the emotional insights and contexts. Writing reveals what’s missing. But you can’t see the gaps until you’ve stood up the story. Then you can rewrite, rework, mend and patchwork your prose. Your job is to curate the chaos of a person’s most private inner world – and that will likely take you more than one or two attempts.

6. Edit like a novelist

As a ghostwriter, your job is to shape your client’s life into a cohesive narrative – not just a sequence of events, but a story that builds. Apply fictional writing techniques: craft turning points, escalate tension and trace an emotional evolution. Make sure their inner journey unfolds in clear, meaningful stages – show growth, identity and change. Introduce a quest early on: what were they striving for? How did that change over time? What did their career, relationships or failures teach them? This is how you turn lived experience into a powerful, page-turning story.

7. Be clear on the business side

Set expectations early. Define timelines, fees, scope, IP matters and the terms of credit or confidentiality. Know the budget, including inclusions and exclusions. Seek legal advice and get a proper contract. Some clients will want you to be completely invisible. Others will want to credit you as a co-writer, writing coach or editor. None are right or wrong – what matters is that it’s agreed upfront.

8. Know the publishing pathways in advance

Before you start, clarify your client’s publishing goals. Are they aiming for a traditional publishing deal? Will you, as the ghostwriter, be paid to help pitch the book – and/or will you get a cut if it sells? And what’s the fallback plan – hybrid or self-publishing? Knowing the endgame shapes how you structure the project, frame the proposal and manage expectations from day one.

9. Stay humble, but not passive

You are the expert, hired by a paying client – so who is the boss? Ultimately, the client is the principal and retains editorial control. But – and this goes back to trust and respect – your role is to guide the process with confidence, offer clear-eyed advice and push for what serves the story best, even when it’s uncomfortable. If that sounds daunting, read this 2023 article in The New York Times by Prince Harry’s ghostwriter. Your name may not be on the cover, but your fingerprints are on every page. Offer ideas. Push back (gently) when needed. The best ghostwriters are invisible but invaluable. Don’t let your client fall, when you could help catch them.

10. Work with a lawyer

Memoir especially can be a legal minefield. (Just look at Prince Harry!) When your client tells the story of their life, others are inevitably major or minor characters – ex-partners, parents, siblings, former employers. Some may be defamed, even unintentionally. As a ghostwriter, it’s your job to remind your client that naming names or disparaging others rarely serves them. In fact, it often backfires. The author who tries to take someone down almost always comes off looking worse than the subject. Encourage dignity, nuance and restraint – then run the final manuscript past a publications lawyer. Legal review isn’t a sign of mistrust. It’s the cost of doing publishing responsibly.

Ghostwriting is not a side hustle or a gap filler. It’s also not something for newbie writers, looking to get their start. It’s for serious seasoned professionals – and, when it’s done well, it’s among the most challenging and rewarding writing there is.

Read: So you want my arts job: Writing Coach

It’s a truism in journalism that there can be no friendships – the journalist is always on the job, and never the source’s friend. That’s not true in ghostwriting – or at least that’s my experience. As a ghostwriter, you become friend, confidant, creative partner, wise counsel.

And in the end, if you do your job well, your client will recognise themselves in the words – and so will the rest of the world.

Accessory with Felicia Djamirze will be published by Affirm Press in July 2025, RRP $39.99.