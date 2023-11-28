News

10 Australian arts podcasts for inspirational listening

These 10 podcasts deliver the latest arts news and examine the lives and works of some of Australia's inspirational artists.
28 Nov 2023
David Burton
Any mainstream podcast provider (Spotify, Apple Podcasts) sorts and features podcasts by popularity. This results in only a tiny fraction of what is available being easy to find, and Australian content is often overlooked.

There are many contemporary, diverse Australian podcasts about art and culture for consumers and producers. We’ve gathered a list of some of the most essential listens.

Talking with Painters – Maria Stoljar

Maria Stoljar hosts fortnightly discussions with Australian painters and curators in a mix of news, inspiration and analysis. Stoljar’s impressive back catalogue now stretches over 150 episodes long, meaning there are plenty of rich surprises waiting to be unearthed.

The Art Guide Australia Podcast – Art Guide Australia

A satellite creation of the Art Guide Australia magazine, this long-running podcast features in-depth conversations and reflections with Australian and international contemporary visual artists. More recently, the podcast has grouped episodes by theme, and the latest mini-series, Notions of Care, links with the exhibition of the same name, on tour with NETS Victoria.

The Art, Stage and Book Shows – ABC Podcasts

This isn’t a single podcast, but three. In the annals of ABC History, Ramona Koval’s daily Book Show on ABC Radio National was a staple of the Australian arts community for almost two decades. That show became Books and Arts Daily on Koval’s departure. It’s since splintered into three distinct podcasts, hosted weekly: The Art Show, The Stage Show and The Book Show, each covering interviews and news across their chosen mediums. The Art Show is particularly well-regarded, recently nominated at the Australian Podcast Awards in the Arts and Culture category.

Unfortunately, this trilogy of shows isn’t available on Spotify, but they are available through Apple Podcasts. You’ll find them through your web browser or the ABC’s speciality Listen app.

Object Podcast – Australian Design Centre

Acclaimed and sharply curated, the Object Podcast has pivoted each season. The latest season focuses on the MAKE Award, the biennial prize for innovation and design from the Australian Design Centre. 2023 was the Award’s first year. The podcast provides insight from the judges and the artists, including the winner, Vipoo Srivilasa.

Talking Pointes – Fjord Review

When interviewing dancers, choreographers and artistic directors, host Claudia Lawson often finds more profound answers than your average arts podcast. Her knowledge and experience in dance means a level of trust with her guests. The show frequently veers from conversation on craft to the deeper performing arts issues: perfectionism, body insecurity and sustainability. Three seasons’ worth of material means the archives are packed with many Australian dance luminaries.

AWAYE! – ABC Podcasts

One of the ABC’s longest-running arts and culture podcasts, AWAYE! Is a weekly podcast dedicated to Australian Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander art and culture, spanning music, writing and publishing, theatre and dance. The show’s flexible format allows for interviews and serialised documentary pieces. For example, 2023’s Song with No Boss series charted the 160-year history of a public corroboree song that travelled the country and the globe. 

Again, this podcast isn’t available through Spotify, but it is available on Apple Podcasts. You can also listen through your browser or the ABC Listen app.

Creative Exchange – ArtsHub and Creative Victoria

Of course, we can’t go past our current podcast series, Creative Exchange. The show has only begun, but directly addresses artists and workers in the creative communities. The latest episode on ‘Mentorship’ is excellent listening for artists looking to deepen and expand their practice.

The Drop with Osam FaruqiSMH and The Age

Osman Faruqi is The Age’s culture editor and hosts this weekly discussion on pop culture and entertainment. While The Drop’s perspective is global, Faruqi’s grounded approach to tackling all topics, from Scorsese to the Kardashians and beyond, is entertaining and insightful.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

