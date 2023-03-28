Regional theatre company, Lab Kelpie, wins prestigious theatre award   

The Trustees of the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation (ACTF) and Regional Arts Victoria (RAV) have announced the 2023 Joan and Betty Rayner ACTF Commission has been awarded to regional theatre company, Lab Kelpie, one of Australia’s leading independent theatre touring companies.

The award will be used to develop a brand new work for children written by distinguished playwright and author Katy Warner, the 2016 Australian Writers’ Guild (AWGIE) winner for Best Children’s Theatre for her play Reasons to Stay Inside. No stranger to Lab Kelpie, Warner’s new work, Reasons To Be Invisible, is a play about friendship, courage and adventure, described as: ‘An uplifting, heart-warming story about finding your voice – and having fun while doing it!’ It will be developed by Lab Kelpie in Daylesford, regional Victoria.

Lab Kelpie is a not-for-profit theatre company dedicated to the production of new text-based work by Australian playwrights. Actively seeking out work that engages audiences by interrogating how relationships, power and politics function in the 21st century, the company is a strong advocate of new writing. It supports Australian playwrights by commissioning, developing, presenting, publishing and touring their work, encouraging writers to take risks and inspiring audiences with the themes they wish to explore.

Lab Kelpie’s critically acclaimed production of Elegy about the plight of LGBTQ+ refugees was a key event in the 2016 Midsumma Festival. The company also produced Katy Warner’s A Prudent Man, which was nominated for Best Performance and subsequently won the WA Tour Ready Award and the Bank Australia Audience Choice Award from over 430 shows at the 2016 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Lab Kelpie was also nominated for a 2016 Green Room Award for Best New Writing, enjoyed a soldout run at Fringe World Perth and has been programmed at the Darwin, Brisbane and Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand) Festivals. Previous works have also toured to regional Victoria and interstate, including to Queensland and Western Australia.

Lyall Brooks, Artistic Director of Lab Kelpie, said: ‘After an exciting decade of presenting and touring new Australian writing for adults, we are thrilled to be developing Lab Kelpie’s first children’s show with the support of the ACTF and RAV. This project will also showcase just how strong and vibrant our professional regional artistic communities can be.’

Chair of the ACTF, Rod Parnall commended the overall high standard of the applications this year and said: ‘The quality of all the works strongly reflected the values and ideals of the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation and the Trustees look forward to watching the development and performance of the successful application, Reasons To Be Invisible, which I am sure will entertain and enthral children.’

CEO of Regional Arts Victoria Jo Porter said she was delighted to be supporting the development of Reasons To Be Invisible through this commission: ‘The Trustees are thrilled to support a new that aligns so well with the ideals of the Foundation and with an exceptional creative team,’ Porter said.

‘The fact that Lab Kelpie is a regionally-based company furthers our excitement, speaking to our values at Regional Art Victoria of supporting creative exchanges in regional communities and promoting opportunities for professional work to be developed in the regions.’

She added: ‘This unique opportunity provides artists with support to create theatre for children and young people, contributing generously to the landscape of work produced in this niche field. It is through this generous support from the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation that Regional Arts Victoria is able to support programs for children and young people.’

Regional Arts Victoria assists artists and communities across regional Victoria to make, participate in and experience creative work. It is an independent, not-for-profit, membership-based organisation working in long-term partnerships with every level of government, fostering contemporary and innovative regional cultural practice.

Pippin Davies, Arts and Education Senior Manager, Regional Arts Victoria, also commented on the value that the ACTF commission provides within the wider community: ‘We encourage young people to participate in the arts as creators, makers and audiences, and strive to reduce access barriers to high-quality and innovative arts programs. One contribution to this is the support of the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation. Recipients of the ACTF commission also gain experience in regional schools touring through Regional Arts Victoria’s Arts and Education program,’ she added.