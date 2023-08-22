Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

The Woollahra Youth Photographic Award and Short Film Prize 2023 (NSW)

All high school students from year 7 to year 12 in the local Woollahra area are invited to unleash their creativity and submit a photo or short film entry to Woollahra Gallery’s Youth Photographic Award and Short Film Prize 2023. The annual competition and exhibition, with cash prizes totalling more than $2000, is a local celebration of creative expressions by young and talented high school students.

Entries close 25 August; learn more and enter.

Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards 2024

The search for Australia’s best books is now on with entries open for the 2024 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards with a new award focusing on children’s literature. The 2024 award categories are: fiction, non-fiction, poetry, drama, writing for young adults, Indigenous writing and the new children’s literature award, as well as the Unpublished Manuscript Award. Each category prize is worth $25,000, with winners going into the running for the country’s most valuable literature award – the $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature.

Entries close 1 September; learn more and enter.

2024 Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Australian Book Review welcomes entries to the 2024 Peter Porter Poetry Prize, worth $10,000 and open to all living poets writing in English. The winner will receive $6000, with the four other shortlisted poets receiving $1000 each. Entries must be an original and unpublished single-authored poem of not more than 70 lines. The five shortlisted poems will be published in the January-February 2024 issue of ABR.

Entries close 9 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Goulburn Base Hospital Palliative Care Unit Art Project (NSW)

Goulburn Base Hospital, in partnership with Southern Tablelands Arts, is seeking to commission eight works by artists aged 30 years or younger to adorn the Palliative Care Rooms in the Palliative Care Unit at the hospital. Young artists residing within the Southern Tablelands region (Hilltops, Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Queanbeyan Palerang, Wollondilly, Wingecarribee and Yass Valley) are welcome to submit entries. Successful artists will be paid a fee for the completion of a painting in one of two supplied canvas sizes: $400 for a 40cm x 40cm canvas or $800 for a 76cm x 76cm canvas.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Playing Australia Project Investment

Playing Australia Project Investment supports performing arts tours to reach regional and remote communities across Australia. The program supports net touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested.

Current round closes 10 October for projects starting after 1 January 2024; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Incinerator Gallery Atrium (Vic)

Incinerator Gallery exhibits work by emerging and established artists in the Atrium. The space is best suited to sculptural and spatial practices that are site-specific. Successful applicants will receive a $1000 fee to exhibit, a nine-week exhibition, curatorial assistance, marketing support, a public program development opportunity and an official opening.

Proposals close 31 August; learn more and submit.

re/JOY by Vipoo Srivilasa

Thai-born Australian ceramic artist Vipoo Srivilasa is working on a major new exhibition project to be produced and presented by Australian Design Centre in Sydney, titled re/JOY. Srivilasa is looking for people who have objects and stories of their migration experience to Australia. You are invited to be part of this project by donating a damaged ceramic object of sentimental value to be incorporated into a new work of art by Srivilasa. If selected, participants will receive a $500 fee and have their piece and story incorporated into the artwork.

Entries close 18 September; learn more and enter.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024

Adelaide Cabaret Festival is inviting show creators and performers to submit their works and acts for consideration as part of Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 – the world’s largest cabaret festival of its kind. Festival Artistic Director Virginia Gay says: ‘I’m interested in shows that challenge traditional ways of thinking, but are so entertaining you don’t notice your whole worldview changing, and they glitter with joy, mischief, wit and irreverence. Sounds like a good night out? We think so too! So, send us your submissions!’

EOIs close 31 October; learn more and submit.

The RESURGENCE project (Tas)

Calling all contemporary dancers to take part in the RESURGENCE project, a free, 15-minute outdoor extravaganza celebrating live music, dance and community. It is the flagship event of Junction Arts Festival 2023 in Launceston, with rehearsals taking place across August and September. The opportunity is open to all ages; however, given the level of commitment to the project and rehearsal schedule, the ideal age range will be 15-30 years.

Applications now open.

Professional development:

APIEF Fundraising Residential 2023

The Australia Council for the Arts has partnered with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) to offer five places at an upcoming major residential training event, the Asia Pacific Institute in Educational Fundraising (APIEF). Run by experts in educational and arts fundraising, APIEF is an in-depth training event offering interactive sessions covering a diverse range of topics including annual and regular giving, major gifts, bequests and legacies, campaigns, stewardship, ethics, effective prospect tracking, making the case for support and more.

EOIs close 7 September; learn more and apply.

New York Publishers Program 2024 – Children’s and Young Adult Lists

Applications are now open to participate in an Australian publishing delegation to New York from 12-16 February 2024. This program will provide eight Australian rights sellers, literary agents and publishers of works for children and young adults with the opportunity to develop their experience in the North American market, extend their networks and pitch titles to North American editors. The delegation will undertake a five-day program of industry meetings, market briefings and networking opportunities, with $5000 each towards the cost of participating.

Applications close 19 September; learn more and apply.

Governance training courses (online)

Learn more about contemporary issues in arts governance at the Australia Council for the Arts’ free monthly webinar series Governance Conversations, programmed in collaboration with Diversity Arts Australia. The series will explore practical aspects of governing arts and creative industries organisations, innovative approaches, and share best practice models for ensuring diversity and cultural safety.

Applications close 19 September; learn more and apply.

2024 ANAT Synapse residency program

ANAT is now calling for applications to the program and welcomes submissions from Australian artists who work in any genre with conceptual aims that intersect and deeply engage with science and/or technology. The program brings artists and researchers together in partnerships that generate new knowledge, ideas and processes beneficial beyond both fields. The successful artist will undertake the residency in 2024 across 16 weeks full-time (or the part-time equivalent). A joint application must be submitted between the artist and host organisation.

Applications close 16 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Brisbane-based artist Isabelle Cameron emerged victorious at this year’s Australian Wearable Art Festival, taking home the Festival’s highest honour, Supreme Winner. The Festival showcased 38 national and international wearable artworks, and pushed the boundaries of art and fashion. Cameron’s crochet piece Dear Babushka was also the Floriana category winner, and she was one of four artists chosen to be featured in the Textile Fibre Forum magazine. Cameron said: ‘Dear Babushka is a love letter to my Ukrainian heritage and the happy childhood moments I spent with my babushka (grandmother) in her garden. I wanted the look to draw anyone back to childhood nostalgia.’ She continued: ‘The large lily flowers you see on the headdress coupled with the purple and yellow colouring are in tribute to my model [Stephanie] who is a proud intersex woman. It was really important for me to share her pride and story because a lot of the time the “I” in LGBTQIA is overlooked. Stephanie also shares Ukrainian heritage as well, so the traditional “vinok” was also significant to her.’ Other category winners include Tatiana Sheverda (Trashion winner), Karen Lynch (Sustainable Nature winner), Evita Camilleri and Dan Draper (Avant-Garde winner), Viera Keogh (Best Headpiece), Andrea Pollock (Haute Couture), and Rae Saheli and Rhiannon Thomas (Emerging Wearable Artist). Australian Wearable Art Festival will return in 2024 with dates set for 9-11 August.

Australian Wearable Art Festival 2023 winners in the Avant-Garde category, Evita Camilleri and Dan Draper. Photo: Supplied.

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has announced Lee Salomone as the recipient of the 2024 Porter Street Commission, a $20,000 contemporary art prize for South Australian artists. The commission is awarded annually to a SA artist at any stage of their career to create an ambitious new work and present it as a solo exhibition at ACE in the following year. Predominantly working in bronze sculpture, Salomone’s project investigates the migrant identity and its nuanced relationship with settler histories, attempting to reframe these stories through topics that include family bonds, flora to feed and heal, and the transformation of oral and cultural traditions. Salomone says the commission ‘will fund a deeper engagement with my practice and professional objectives’. He adds: ‘I’ve strived to build a national practice while being based in Adelaide, and can see how this Commission will provide even greater momentum for opportunities nationally.’

Lee Salomone, recipient of ACE’s Porter Street Commission 2024. Photo: Captured at Lee’s house by Rosina Possingham.

Winners of the Wyndham Art Prize for 2023 have been announced, with Arrayah Loynd taking out the major $15,000 award with Dissociated #1 (diptych). The work is a visual distillation of what the artist experiences when they go into a dissociative state, due to a combination of medically-induced PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) and ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). The Local Emerging Art Prize (LEAP) went to Point Cook-based artist Nandita Nadkarni for her ceramic installation, Crafted Clay Odyssey. The composition draws inspiration from the Spotswood Pumping Station, which serves the Werribee Treatment Plant. The 2023 Wyndham Art Prize exhibition is on view until 22 October, and visitors can cast their votes for the $5000 People’s Choice Award, to be announced on 8 November. View the exhibition catalogue online.

Lesley Coulthard has been announced as winner of the $5000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize during the 2023 OUR MOB awards. Based in Copley, Coulthard is from the Adyamathanhna language group. Her winning artworks, Ranges Jug and Akurru (Serpent) Track Bowl are made from midfire clay with foraged oxides. The Trevor Nickolls Art Prize for OUR MOB winner was Samantha Gollan, and two OUR YOUNG MOB winners were Isaac Gowan-Reynolds and Mariah Lawrie. Other prizes awarded include: the Country Arts SA Professional Development Initiative Award, won by Cedric Varcoe, and the new Ku Arts Award in honour of founding Chair, Inawinjti Williamson, won by Kunyi June-Anne McInerney. The 2023 OUR MOB and OUR YOUNG MOB exhibitions are on display to the public at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre Galleries until 7 October.

Performing arts:

ActNow Theatre’s MakeSpace Residencies support talented emerging artists who represent the diversity of South Australia’s arts scene. Five residents have been chosen this year, including actor, writer and community leader Elisabeth Hurrell, actor and creative Mabruka Obsa Ali, actor and theatre-maker Kidaan Zelleke, writer and actor Frankie Frick, and actor and creative Juanita Navas-Nyugen. Each resident will be paired with a mentor based on the skills they are looking to expand and develop, with production support from ActNow’s artistic staff. They will receive free access to ActNow Theatre’s creative development space, MakeSpace, along with a stipend and additional funds to support collaboration with artists of their own choosing, any equipment and additional production costs. ActNow Theatre’s CEO and Artistic Director Yasmin Gurreeboo says: ‘At ActNow, we believe that artistic expression knows no boundaries and, by fostering these residencies, we’re not only nurturing creativity, but also catalysing empowerment. Through our MakeSpace residencies, we’re unlocking the potential of untold stories, amplifying voices that have long been silenced, and paving the way for a future where every artist’s perspective is not only heard but celebrated.’ Find out more about the 2023 MakeSpace Residents.

Writing and publishing:

Rowan Heath has won the 2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize for The Mannequin, a story about transformation, loss and liberation. The judges (Gregory Day, Jennifer Mills and Maria Takolander) say: ‘In The Mannequin, a solitary truck driver, who fossicks for valuables in junkyards, finds a dumped store mannequin outside a roadhouse. The mannequin becomes an ambiguous companion on his journey, provoking troubling memories of his ex-wife and estranged children, reminding him of what has been lost through his intransigence, while simultaneously suggesting the liberating possibility of transformation. A superbly controlled and nuanced story, The Mannequin is a haunting exploration of the mysteriousness at the heart of ourselves.’ The other two shortlisted authors are Uzma Aslam Khan (US) for Our Own Fantastic and Winter Bel (France/UK) for Black Wax. All three stories will appear in the ABR August issue.

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Book of the Year Awards 2023 winners have been announced. They are: Neverlanders by Tom Taylor (Older Readers), Runt by Craig Silvey (Younger Readers), Where the Lyrebird Lives written by Vikki Conley and illustrated by Max Hamilton (Early Childhood), My Strange Shrinking Parents by Zeno Sworder (CBCA Picture Book of the Year), DEEP: Dive into Hidden Worlds by Jess McGeachin (Eve Pownall Award) and Sally Soweol Han for her complementary visual storytelling in Tiny Wonders (CBCA Award for New Illustrator). Following the Book of the Year Award announcements, CBCA Book Week runs from 19-25 August. In 2023 the theme is ‘Read, grow, inspire’.

Screen:

Screenrights has announced six projects will be supported by the 2023 round of its annual Cultural Fund, to total $265,763 in funding for this year’s focus of ‘New Visions’. Some of the recipients include Black Apple Productions to develop a national screen directing workshop for six First Nations women, Pink Lake Creative to deliver screen industry workshops for children from isolated communities, sound recordist Alicia Butterworth and sound designer Tfer Newsome’s Developing Diverse Screen Sound Practitioner Futures workshops, and more. View the full list of funded projects.

All:

Blacktown City Council has awarded $53,668 in grants to local artists and community organisations under the 2023 Creative Arts Fund. Recipients include seniors with creative projects, a painter exploring the natural beauty of the Blacktown City area, an art collective organisation seeking to mentor young people in creative business skills, the development of an archive of diasporic African stories of Blacktown and more. The 13 projects reflect the breadth of talent and diversity of the local area, including:

Euphony Films

Fufu & Tibs

Luke Agius

Nelson Nghe

Nicole Oliveira

Pegah Kheirdoush

Richard Quintana from Open Source

Blacktown & Districts Older Women’s Network

Emie Roy

Desiree Martin

Ritika Gilfedder

Stan Florek

The City of Blacktown Pipe Band

Shortlisted and finalists

Fifty-one international and Australian artists have been named as the finalists for the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize 2023, with works to be presented at the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf from 27 September. The prize is the first of its kind that acquires an original sculpture of up to 80 centimetres in any dimension. The finalists were chosen from 610 entries through a blind selection process by a judging panel comprising Alex Seton, sculptor and 2009 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize winner, Blak Douglas, artist and Archibald Prize-winner, and Dr Kate Harrison, Chair of the Copyright Agency. The sculptures touch on a number of contemporary issues and themes, such as bridging the past to the present and future, our impact within the natural and built world, and uncertainty in the face of climate change. Many finalist works also invite viewers to consider the material qualities of the sculptures themselves. The 2023 finalists include Anna May Kirk, Francis Carmody, Jamie North, Juz Kitson, Kendal Murray, Kenny Pittock, Kyra Mancktelow, Madisyn Zabel, Maria Fernanda Cardoso, Mylyn Nguyen and Orson Heidrich.

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize 2023 finalist Kendal Murray, ‘Waterway, Cut Away’. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.

