Sydney Contemporary 2024 first reveal

Under new leadership, Sydney Contemporary announces the first 81 participating galleries for the 2024 edition.
29 May 2024
Celina Lei
Sydney Contemporary 2024 to return to Carriageworks 5-8 September. Photo: Supplied. Two figures wearing black in conversation, standing in front of a wall of black and white paintings.

Sydney Contemporary 2024 will be at Carriageworks from 5-8 September. Photo: Supplied.

The Sydney Contemporary art fair will return to Carriageworks from 5-8 September, with the initial list of 81 participating galleries now revealed.

This marks the fair’s eighth edition, and the first to be led by new Director, Zoe Paulsen.

The 2024 gallery line-up includes 14 galleries presenting at Sydney Contemporary for the first time, including Gajah Gallery (Jakarta, Singapore, Yogyakarta), NAP Contemporary (Mildura, Victoria), Cassandra Bird (Sydney), Lennox St Gallery (Melbourne), MAGMA Galleries (Melbourne), Praxis Artspace (Adelaide) and The Renshaws (Brisbane).

Returning regulars include Ames Yavuz (Singapore, Sydney), Michael Reid (Sydney), Neon Parc (Melbourne), Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery (Sydney), Sullivan + Strumpf (Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore), Station (Melbourne, Sydney), 1301SW | STARKWHITE (Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland) and Gow Langsford (Auckland).

APY Art Centre Collective (Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne), Cooee Art Leven (Sydney) and D’Lan Contemporary (Melbourne, New York) will be among those showcasing works by First Nations artists.

There will be a wide geographical spread in terms of the artists presented, from countries including China, Cuba, France, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK and the US.

Artwork highlights include Brett Whiteley’s ink on paper (Justin Miller Art), a large acrylic and gouache on truck doors by Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro (Jacob Hoerner Galleries | MAGMA Galleries), intimate photography pieces by Emil Cañita (MARS Gallery), Darrell Sibosado’s LED installation (N. Smith Gallery), Francis Upritchard’s bronze sculpture (Fine Arts, Sydney) and more.

Devi Seetharam, ‘Kanikonna (Indian Laburnum) VII’, 2022, acrylic on canvas. To be presented at Sydney Contemporary 2024 FUTURE section by LON Gallery (Melbourne). Image: Supplied.

PAPER, presented in association with the Print Council of Australia, will once again showcase talents in the medium, with pieces ranging from $100 to over $5000. First-time exhibitors in this section include CBD Gallery (Sydney), Gallery East (Perth), PARKER Contemporary (Brisbane), Riverside Studios (Melbourne) and Tiliqua Tiliqua (Sydney).

The FUTURE sector of the Fair welcomes the debut of ACAE Gallery (Melbourne), Five Walls Gallery (Melbourne) and Minerva (Sydney), alongside returning galleries Jennings Kerr (Robertson, NSW) and LON Gallery (Melbourne).

Sydney Contemporary 2024 curated sections announcement

Also announced are the curators for Installation Contemporary, Performance Contemporary and Talk Contemporary as part of Sydney Contemporary’s 2024 program.

Senior Curator, Artspace, Talia Linz will lead Installation Contemporary, a section dedicated to large-scale artworks. Meanwhile, Director of Friends with Strangers, Samantha Watson-Wood will curate Performance Contemporary.

Talk Contemporary presents two strands this year, one on architecture and design, curated by Design Editor of Australian Financial Review, Stephen Todd; and the other on art, curated by Curator of Contemporary Art at the Sydney Opera House, Micheal Do.

Read: Postcard from Washington DC

Fair Director, Paulsen says, ‘As Australia’s premier art fair, we provide a significant boost to the art market annually and take our role of further developing and supporting the sector seriously. We’ve brought together industry leaders to curate our dynamic programs for Installation Contemporary, Performance Contemporary and Talk Contemporary, and we’re also bringing back the popular Kid Contemporary for our younger visitors. We can’t wait to welcome collectors and art lovers to enjoy the fair this September, which truly will be one not to miss.’

In 2023, Sydney Contemporary reported art sales exceeding $21 million and the fair regularly attracts over 25,000 visitors each year.

Check out the full list of participating galleries announced so far.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

